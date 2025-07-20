Agniveer 2025 Answer Key To Be Released Soon By Indian Army – Step-by-Step Guide To Download

The Indian Army is set to release the provisional answer key for the Agniveer 2025 Common Entrance Exam (CEE), held between June 30 and July 10, on its official portal, joinindianarmy.nic.in. This is the next important step in the recruitment cycle of about 25,000 vacancies in various categories including General Duty, Technical and Women Military Police.

How to Download Your Agniveer Answer Key

Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on the link titled ‘Indian Army Agniveer Answer Key 2025’ Log in using roll number and date of birth Download and print the answer key for future reference

Candidates who attempted the online MCQ test 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours, depending on the post will need to ensure they have these credentials ready.

Multilingual Exam, Wide Eligibility

The Agniveer CEE was conducted in 13 Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, and Assamese. The diverse linguistic options allowed broader participation from across the country.

The recruitment campaign, which started on 12 March, will recruit for roles as General Duty, Technical, Tradesman, Nursing Assistant, Sepoy Pharma, and local Military Police Women posted in Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

What Comes Next

After the candidates are given an answer key, they will have an opportunity to raise a challenge or complaint regarding specific questions and/or answers; however, this challenge or complaints period will usually be very short a few days at most.

Following this, the final Agniveer results will be prepared, leading to physical fitness tests, medical evaluations, and document verification each a crucial step before final selection.

Why This Matters

With 25,000 vacancies, Agniveer 2025 is one of the largest recruitment efforts by the Indian Army in recent years. It offers a wide range of roles and a rare opportunity for young candidates especially women in specified regions to serve in uniformed roles.

