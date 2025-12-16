Eternal Shares Drop 5.3% Amid Heavy Selling, Compliance Costs Hit Zomato, Blinkit Parent; Biggest Intraday Fall

Eternal Shares Have Been Under Pressure Since Their Peak

The shares of Eternal Ltd have been experiencing a gradual decline after reaching their highest point of ₹368 in October last year. The decline got worse when the government newly introduced labor codes.

The market is now worried about the profits being pinched and is doing some nervous calculations on the impact of the new rules that entail sharing 1–2 percent of the annual turnover by the aggregators, with a maximum of 5 percent of the gig and platform workers’ total pay being paid as contributions.

Investors are coming to the conclusion that while Zomato and Blinkit are consistently providing meals and groceries right on time, the parent company’s stock has a different delivery schedule, and today it looks like delivering compliance costs rather than profits.