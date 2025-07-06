Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Home > Business > Fake Birkenstock Factories In India Ordered To Halt Its Operations

Fake Birkenstock Factories In India Ordered To Halt Its Operations

German footwear brand Birkenstock has intensified its crackdown on counterfeit products in India. After filing a trademark infringement lawsuit in May, the Delhi High Court authorized factory inspections in Agra and New Delhi, known hubs for fake goods. Court-appointed legal commissioners seized suspected counterfeit Birkenstock sandals and submitted confidential reports. The next court hearing is scheduled for October 6.

Birkenstock Factories In India Ordered To Halt Its Operations (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 17:55:17 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

German footwear giant Birkenstock has strengthened its fight against fake products in India. The Delhi High Court has appointed legal representatives to conduct inspections at suspected factory sites in recent weeks.

Birkenstock filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in May. The Delhi High Court then authorized surprise visits to small-scale factories suspected of manufacturing fake Birkenstock sandals. The raids were carried out in and around Agra and New Delhi. The legal team targeted four traders, four factories, and two unidentified individuals. Agra, known for its genuine leather market, has emerged as a hub for unauthorized manufacturing, according to Birkenstock’s internal investigation.

Indian Court Issues Order to Investigate
Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued a confidential order on May 26, appointing 10 local lawyers as commissioners to inspect the facilities. They were authorized to seize counterfeit stock and document evidence of illegal practices. The order—now public—stated that submitted photos showed products that “seem like a cheap knock-off,” warning that consumers could be misled.

The inspections have now been completed, and confidential reports have been submitted to the court. The next hearing is scheduled for October 6.

About Birkenstock Holding – A German Shoemaker
Birkenstock Holding plc is a German shoe manufacturer known for its sandals featuring contoured cork footbeds. The company’s origins date back to 1774. BIRKENSTOCK is rooted in a longstanding commitment to quality shoemaking, with the founding family originating from a small German village.

The company has grown from a niche comfort brand to a global fashion essential, especially after its appearance in the 2023 film Barbie. The crackdown in India comes amid similar legal action by other global footwear brands, including Crocs and Prada, highlighting rising concerns over intellectual property rights in the country’s booming fashion market.

Also Read: UltraTech Cement Issues Strong Rebuttal To Alleged CCI Investigation Reports

Tags: courtfoot
Advertisement

More News

Fake Birkenstock Factories In India Ordered To Halt Its Operations
SA Vs Zim: South Africa Fight Back, As Wiaan Mulder And David Bedingham Stitch A Partnership
“Have 2 Daughters With Special Needs”: Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies Reasons for Delay in Vacating Official Bungalow
Multiple Killed in Gaza After Israeli Forces Assault Various Locations
Jonathan Trott Praises Shubman Gill’s Historic Century In Edgbaston Test
India vs England 2nd Test: Day 5 Play Delayed Due To Heavy Rain At Edgbaston
Apex Court Administration Seeks Removal of Ex-CJI Chandrachud From Official Bungalow, Writes To Centre
Chelsea Are In Discussion To Sign This ‘Unbelievable’ Arsenal Star Young Star
Stock Markets To Remain Open On July 7, 2025, Despite Muharram Observance
Tropical Storm Chantal Hits South Carolina, Bringing Heavy Rain and Flooding Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?