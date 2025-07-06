Fake Birkenstock Factories In India Ordered To Halt Its Operations

German footwear giant Birkenstock has strengthened its fight against fake products in India. The Delhi High Court has appointed legal representatives to conduct inspections at suspected factory sites in recent weeks.

Birkenstock filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in May. The Delhi High Court then authorized surprise visits to small-scale factories suspected of manufacturing fake Birkenstock sandals. The raids were carried out in and around Agra and New Delhi. The legal team targeted four traders, four factories, and two unidentified individuals. Agra, known for its genuine leather market, has emerged as a hub for unauthorized manufacturing, according to Birkenstock’s internal investigation.

Indian Court Issues Order to Investigate

Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued a confidential order on May 26, appointing 10 local lawyers as commissioners to inspect the facilities. They were authorized to seize counterfeit stock and document evidence of illegal practices. The order—now public—stated that submitted photos showed products that “seem like a cheap knock-off,” warning that consumers could be misled.

The inspections have now been completed, and confidential reports have been submitted to the court. The next hearing is scheduled for October 6.

About Birkenstock Holding – A German Shoemaker

Birkenstock Holding plc is a German shoe manufacturer known for its sandals featuring contoured cork footbeds. The company’s origins date back to 1774. BIRKENSTOCK is rooted in a longstanding commitment to quality shoemaking, with the founding family originating from a small German village.

The company has grown from a niche comfort brand to a global fashion essential, especially after its appearance in the 2023 film Barbie. The crackdown in India comes amid similar legal action by other global footwear brands, including Crocs and Prada, highlighting rising concerns over intellectual property rights in the country’s booming fashion market.

