Home > Business > FICCI Applauds PM Modi's Big GST Reform Push On Independence Day

FICCI Applauds PM Modi's Big GST Reform Push On Independence Day

PM Modi’s GST reform announcement on Independence Day 2025 promises simpler tax slabs, reduced burdens, and improved ease of doing business, especially for MSMEs and consumers, with strong industry support from FICCI.

PM Modi Announces Diwali Gift, GST Reform. FICCI shows strong support.
PM Modi Announces Diwali Gift, GST Reform. FICCI shows strong support.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 15, 2025 14:16:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s GST reform announcement is making headlines right now. Not only has it grabbed the attention of the general public, but it is also being widely praised and welcomed by various industry institutes.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) has praised and welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 79th Independence Day address to the nation, which highlighted the need for all stakeholders to work together towards making India a self-reliant economic powerhouse.

Praising and appreciating the announcement about GST reform, the regulatory body FICCI marked the upcoming reform as something that will reduce the tax burden on consumers and businesses and enhance Ease of Doing Business, especially for small businesses and day-to-day consumers. 

FICCI Applauds The Step Taken By Government

“We applaud the announcement of a comprehensive GST review after 8 years, which will reduce the tax burden on consumers and businesses and enhance Ease of Doing Business. The commitment to reduce compliances, eliminate redundant regulations and create a dedicated Reform Task Force will strengthen India’s position as a global manufacturing hub,” Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President, FICCI, said.


PM Modi’s Diwali Gift: GST Reform 2025

On the occasion of 79th Independence Day, PM Modi today highlighted how Goods and Services Tax (GST), implemented in 2017, is a significant reform which has benefited the nation.
The Prime Minister underscored the importance of the next generation of reforms under GST, which brings relief to the common man, farmers, middle class and MSMEs.

Read More: PM Modi Announces Double Diwali Gift On I- Day, Govt To Release Next-Generation GST Reforms

Central Government’s Focus On GST Reforms

The Indian government after analysing the GST these many years is planning major GST reforms. This reform is aimed at making taxes simpler and fairer for all, specially the middle class people who have always seen the worst.

The India Givernment is right now totally Focused on building an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, and the changes will revolve around three pillars- structural reforms, rate rationalisation, and ease of living. The Finance Ministry has already shared the proposal with the Group of Ministers (GoM) for review. If implemented, these reforms could reduce tax burdens, simplify compliance, and bring relief to everyday consumers and small businesses alike.

GST Reforms: What’s Changing and Why It Matters to You

  • Help for Everyone: The goal is to benefit everyday citizens, including women, students, farmers, and the middle class.
  • Simpler Tax Rates: Tax rates will be made easier to understand and more balanced.
  • Fewer Tax Disputes: The government wants to clear up confusion around how items are taxed to avoid unnecessary disputes.
  • Fixing Unfair Tax Gaps: Some sectors currently pay more on inputs than they get back and that’s about to change.
  • More Stability: Businesses will get more clarity and consistency in tax rules, making planning easier.
  • Easier for Small Businesses: Compliance will become simpler, saving time and effort for business owners.
  • Boosting the Economy: These reforms are expected to drive growth across key industries.
  • Sooner Than You Think: The GST Council is working to get these changes in place within this financial year.

Also Read: PM Modi’s Diwali Gift: GST Revamp Ahead With Two Simple Slabs For Easier Living, Let’s Decode The Plan

FICCI Applauds PM Modi’s Big GST Reform Push On Independence Day

