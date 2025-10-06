Flytta Launches India’s First Retrofitted 13-Ton Electric Truck for Cement Transport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 6: Flytta today announced the launch of India’s first retrofitted 13-ton payload capacity electric truck, purpose-built for cement bag transportation across challenging ghat roads and industrial terrains. The truck has been custom-developed by Kalyani Powertrain Limited (KPTL), the electric mobility subsidiary of the Kalyani Group, and is being introduced into operations with Dalmia Cement on the Yadwad–Goa corridor.

This pioneering initiative combines Flytta’s sustainable logistics expertise, Kalyani’s engineering excellence in EV retrofitting and powertrain solutions, and Dalmia Cement’s commitment to green manufacturing and supply chain transformation. Together, the three companies are setting a new benchmark for industrial decarbonization in India.

The first fleet has already commenced operations, and Flytta plans to deploy nearly 200 such retrofitted EV trucks in the coming months. With this milestone, Flytta has evolved into a fully integrated medium and heavy-duty EV trucking platform, offering payload capacities from 13 tons to 40 tons across trucks, dumpers, and trailers for industries spanning cement, steel, coal, metals, and minerals.

Leadership Quotes

Rahul Kanuganti, CEO of Flytta, said:

“This launch is a defining moment for Flytta and for the logistics sector. By collaborating with Kalyani Powertrain and Dalmia Cement, we are showing how industrial transport can rapidly shift to sustainable solutions without compromising efficiency. Our vision is to build a green logistics backbone for India’s growth, and this is a major step toward that goal.”

Pankaj Sonalkar, Managing Director, Kalyani Powertrain Limited, said:

“We are proud to partner with Flytta and Dalmia Cement on this industry-first initiative. At KPTL, we have engineered a rugged, high-performance retrofitted EV truck that can handle the heavy payloads and demanding conditions of the cement sector. This project demonstrates how advanced retrofitting can accelerate India’s transition to clean mobility.”

Srawan Agarwal: , Assistant Executive Director of Logistics at Dalmia Cement, said:

“At Dalmia Cement, sustainability is at the core of our operations. Working with Flytta and Kalyani Powertrain, we are excited to be among the first in the country to adopt retrofitted EV trucks for our logistics. At Dalmia Cement, sustainability is central to our operations, and the adoption of EVs in industrial logistics is not only crucial for reducing carbon emissions but also for advancing India’s mission of energy self-sufficiency and reducing reliance on external resources. For this transition to accelerate, we need stronger infrastructure—better road connectivity and more proactive government initiatives in establishing EV charging stations, rather than depending solely on private firms”

