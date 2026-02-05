Fractal Analytics IPO Countdown: Launch February 9, With GMP Of Over ₹1,000; Here’s The Price Band, Listing Date And Details

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP In Spotlight, Launch Soon: Mark Your Calendars!
Investors should prepare themselves because Fractal Analytics is about to launch its stock market IPO. The AI solutions company will begin its public offering process on Monday, February 9. The AI revolution gives you an opportunity to invest now, but you must act fast because the subscription window ends on Wednesday, February 11, at 10:15.
The company will start trading its shares on NSE and BSE markets after the IPO period ends, which will happen on February 16, 2026, providing retail investors and market observers a special chance to see one of the most popular 2026 tech stock launches.
