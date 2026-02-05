LIVE TV
Home > Business > Fractal Analytics IPO Countdown: Launch February 9, With GMP Of Over ₹1,000; Here’s The Price Band, Listing Date And Details

Fractal Analytics IPO launches February 9, 2026, with ₹2,833.90 crore offer. Price band ₹857–₹900, lot size 16 shares. Strong investor interest shown by ₹1,005 grey market premium. NSE/BSE listing February 16.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 5, 2026 12:09:51 IST

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP In Spotlight, Launch Soon: Mark Your Calendars!

Investors should prepare themselves because Fractal Analytics is about to launch its stock market IPO. The AI solutions company will begin its public offering process on Monday, February 9. The AI revolution gives you an opportunity to invest now, but you must act fast because the subscription window ends on Wednesday, February 11, at 10:15.

The company will start trading its shares on NSE and BSE markets after the IPO period ends, which will happen on February 16, 2026, providing retail investors and market observers a special chance to see one of the most popular 2026 tech stock launches.

Fractal Analytics IPO Details: Offer Size, Price Band, Lot Size, and Investor Reservation Explained

Category Details
IPO Offer Size ₹2,833.90 crore book-build issue
New Equity Shares ₹1,023.50 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹1,810.40 crore
IPO Price Band ₹857 – ₹900 per share
Lot Size 16 shares per application, multiples allowed
Reservation 75% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional, 10% for Retail Investors

Fractal Analytics IPO: Anchor Investors & Management

  • Anchor Investors: Bidding will take place on Friday, February 6.

  • Book-Running Lead Managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company

  • Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd

Fractal Analytics IPO: Important Dates

  • Basis of Allotment: Expected on February 12

  • Stock Exchange Listing: Scheduled for February 16

  • NSE IPO Panel Meeting: NSE board to meet on Friday, February 6 to constitute the IPO panel with key details to follow

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP Today

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 12:09 PM IST
