Fractal Analytics IPO Countdown: Launch February 9, With GMP Of Over ₹1,000; Here’s The Price Band, Listing Date And Details

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP In Spotlight, Launch Soon: Mark Your Calendars!

Investors should prepare themselves because Fractal Analytics is about to launch its stock market IPO. The AI solutions company will begin its public offering process on Monday, February 9. The AI revolution gives you an opportunity to invest now, but you must act fast because the subscription window ends on Wednesday, February 11, at 10:15.

The company will start trading its shares on NSE and BSE markets after the IPO period ends, which will happen on February 16, 2026, providing retail investors and market observers a special chance to see one of the most popular 2026 tech stock launches.

Fractal Analytics IPO Details: Offer Size, Price Band, Lot Size, and Investor Reservation Explained Category Details IPO Offer Size ₹2,833.90 crore book-build issue New Equity Shares ₹1,023.50 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹1,810.40 crore IPO Price Band ₹857 – ₹900 per share Lot Size 16 shares per application, multiples allowed Reservation 75% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional, 10% for Retail Investors Fractal Analytics IPO: Anchor Investors & Management Anchor Investors: Bidding will take place on Friday, February 6.

Book-Running Lead Managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd Fractal Analytics IPO: Important Dates Basis of Allotment: Expected on February 12

Stock Exchange Listing: Scheduled for February 16

NSE IPO Panel Meeting: NSE board to meet on Friday, February 6 to constitute the IPO panel with key details to follow Fractal Analytics IPO GMP Today Unlisted shares of Fractal Analytics are trading at ₹1,005 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com and media reports. This shows that the grey market price exceeds the IPO upper price limit of ₹900 by 11.67%, indicating strong investor interest ahead of the public offering.