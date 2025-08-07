LIVE TV
Home > Business > From IP To Ayurveda, We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025 Panel Features Fearless Women Breaking Norms

From IP To Ayurveda, We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025 Panel Features Fearless Women Breaking Norms

The topics of risk taking, cultural preservation, female leadership, and purpose driven entrepreneurship were highlighted in their stories. The occasion proved to be a tribute to the unstoppable force of women in business, especially when combined with the reception's widespread applause.

The session was led by Megha Sharma and moderated by leaders like Kalyani Saha Chawla, Shirin Mann, Arunima Malik, Dr Shweta Singh, and Apoorva Pandey, all of whom have broken ground in a variety of industries, from intellectual property, and Ayurveda to luxury and heritage crafts.
The session was led by Megha Sharma and moderated by leaders like Kalyani Saha Chawla, Shirin Mann, Arunima Malik, Dr Shweta Singh, and Apoorva Pandey, all of whom have broken ground in a variety of industries, from intellectual property, and Ayurveda to luxury and heritage crafts.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 7, 2025 15:30:00 IST

We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025 grew into a celebration of entrepreneurial genius, with a power packed line up of self made women leaders taking the stage and recounting their inspirational story. The session, moderated by Megha Sharma, Senior Executive Editor, made real life stories of vision, resilience and trialblazing innovation.

“Risk taking is an important factor”

Kalyani Saha Chawla is a serial entrepreneur who has a decades long experience in the luxury, fashion industries to name a few and now television, too was among the panelists. Talking about her varied career which spans across marketing at Oberoi Hotels to introducing Dior in India and then head of Razison Luxury Silverware, Kalyani says about risk taking, it has been the most important factor. Her recent venture on a netflix show, propelled her brand to the world arena. “Overnight visibility in 192 countries changed everything,” she told us.

Shirin Mann founder of NEEDLEDUST & SAND spoke so eloquently on how she wishes to restore the jutti dying art so that the craftsfolk are not forced to go starving. She began without the business experience 11 years ago solely to ensure that she could continue the start up fashion without leaving the heritage behind. She said, “It was in the business of being able to make a dying craft hip again.” Her online store made a run in 7 days and changed the history of couture footwares.

Vedantas PR and Communication Head, Arunima Malik, enlightened the world on women managing mines, male dominated fields. Our women lead and work in mines. It is because of these stories that I tell.

“Each day means learning”

Enobble IP, CEO Dr Shweta Singh discussed her career path as an engineer to an intellectual property lawyer. My passion is IP since it keeps changing all the time. That is why each day means learning, as she stated, and innovation was one of the key aspects of her 12 year old venture. 

Baby Forest Ayurveda’s CMO and business leader, Apoorva Pandey, closed the panel. She believed that finding an Ayurvedic baby care product free of toxins was necessary as a new mother.  She said, “Our parents are famous and trusted an Ayurvedic brand that we created.”

When Megha Sharma commended these women, noting that they are the epitome of perseverance, self control, and resolve, the event was heartily cheered. In actuality, these executives are leaving a legacy in addition to building companies.

Also Read: We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 Live Updates: 12 Hours Celebrating Women From All Walks Of Life

Tags: Apoorva PandeyArunima MalikDr Shweta SinghKalyani Saha ChawlaShakti Awards 2025Shirin MannWe Women Want 2025

From IP To Ayurveda, We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025 Panel Features Fearless Women Breaking Norms

