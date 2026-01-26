LIVE TV
Home > Business > From Narayana Murthy’s 70-Hour Workweek Advice to WFH Surveillance? Why Infosys Is Tracking Employees’ Power Consumption

Infosys has started asking hybrid employees to share details about the electricity they use while working from home. The company says this will help it measure its environmental impact better as remote work becomes a long-term reality.

After 70-hour work debate, Infosys turns focus to WFH power use (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 26, 2026 18:33:50 IST

After criticism and debate over a recent call by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy for young Indians to work up to 70 hours a week, the Indian IT giant is now doing something unexpected. The company has begun asking its hybrid workers to track how much electricity they use at home while working. This step is part of Infosys’s efforts to better understand its environmental footprint now that remote work has become a permanent part of its operations.

As per reports, Infosys which is one of India’s biggest technology companies, recently sent a survey to employees who follow its hybrid work policy. Under this policy, staff must work from an office at least 10 days every month but can work from home on other days.

Hybrid staff asked to track home electricity during work hours

In the survey, employees are being asked to share details about their household electricity use during work hours. This includes how much power they use and what kinds of appliances they run while working like laptops, monitors, routers, lights or fans. They are also asked to suggest ways to save energy at home.

According to reports, Infosys explained the reason in an internal email sent out to staff. Jayesh Sanghrajka, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, said that as hybrid work becomes more common, the company’s environmental impact now stretches into employees’ homes. He wrote that “electricity consumed while working from home also contributes towards Infosys’ greenhouse gas emission footprint.” Sanghrajka added that getting this data will help the company improve its reporting and sustainability efforts.

Survey aimed at improving emissions reporting and sustainability goals

The company says the survey is simple and focused just on emissions reporting. Infosys hopes that the information collected will be used for internal assessments. It will also be used for reporting to regulators and stakeholders who care about climate goals and transparency.

This move reflects a larger trend in corporate sustainability. Infosys has had a sustainability programme for over 15 years and has already made big strides, such as cutting energy use per person and increasing use of renewable energy. Last year, about 77% of its electricity in India came from renewable sources.

Infosys says move is about data, transparency, and climate responsibility

As hybrid and remote work continues, companies like Infosys are trying to find better ways to measure their true environmental impact, which now includes energy used at thousands of employees’ homes. While some may find sharing home power use unusual, Infosys says it’s all part of getting accurate data and helping the planet.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 6:33 PM IST
