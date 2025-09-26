LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Business > FSSAI and Australia's DAFF sign MoU on food safety

FSSAI and Australia's DAFF sign MoU on food safety

FSSAI and Australia's DAFF sign MoU on food safety

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 20:58:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF), Australia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the area of Food Safety on September 24, at FSSAI Headquarters, New Delhi.

According to a PIB release, the MoU was signed by Rajit Punhani, CEO, FSSAI and Tom Black, First Assistant Secretary, DAFF, Australia.

The signing of the MoU represents a significant milestone in the enduring partnership between India and Australia, reflecting the two countries’ shared commitment to food safety.

The MoU will strengthen cooperation in the field of food safety, through the exchange of best practices, knowledge sharing, import procedures and other technical collaboration, including capacity-building initiatives.

Both sides expressed confidence that the MoU will foster stronger institutional ties and contribute to advancing food safety standards in both nations.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was established under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which consolidates various acts & orders that have hitherto handled food-related issues in various Ministries and Departments.

The FSSAI has been established to lay down science-based standards for food articles and to regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale, and import, ensuring the availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption.

On September 25, FSSAI officially launched a dedicated licensing and registration window for Ayurveda Aahara products on its Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal. This significant step will enable manufacturers across India to seamlessly apply for licenses to produce and market traditional Ayurvedic foods.

According to an official release, the new ‘Kind of Business’ (KoB) framework for Ayurveda Aahara aims to formalise and streamline the sector, aligning traditional recipes, as documented in authoritative Ayurveda texts, with contemporary food safety and quality standards.

This move is designed to boost the food and Ayurveda industries by creating a regulated pathway for these products to reach the market. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: cooperationfood safetyFSSAIimport-proceduresrajit-punhanitom-black

RELATED News

Over 1,500 youth engage with innovators, entrepreneurs at CM Yuva Conclave during UPITS 2025
Govt finalises borrowing plan of Rs 6.77 lakh crore for H2 FY 2025-26
India must become self-reliant in rare earth elements' production: President Droupadi Murmu
Over 20.36 Lakh Workers Enrolled Under ESI Scheme in July, Nearly Half Under 25
Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8: Competing iPhone At An Unbeatable Price? Grab It Before Diwali

LATEST NEWS

Rs 15,000 crore burden on Telangana people due to Revanth Reddy's reckless, arrogant, dictatorial decision: KTR
Down and out after Op Sindoor, Pak PM Sharif claims India sought political gains post Pahalgam attack
Abhishek Sharma Tops Asia Cup 2025 Runs Chart! Leaves Behind Virat Kohli
"Miss you, brother": Singer Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with heartfelt message
30% Fine Imposed On Suryakumar Yadav, Breaching Code Of Conduct In Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025
'Thamma' trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna clash with Nawazuddin to protect their vampire love
'Doctor Who' actor Noel Clarke arrested in London: Reports
FSSAI and Australia's DAFF sign MoU on food safety
Number 3 puzzle nears its solution, KL's golden run continues: Positives from India A's historic chase against Australia A
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: What’s At Stake For Team India And Team Pakistan?
FSSAI and Australia's DAFF sign MoU on food safety

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FSSAI and Australia's DAFF sign MoU on food safety

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FSSAI and Australia's DAFF sign MoU on food safety
FSSAI and Australia's DAFF sign MoU on food safety
FSSAI and Australia's DAFF sign MoU on food safety
FSSAI and Australia's DAFF sign MoU on food safety

QUICK LINKS