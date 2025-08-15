LIVE TV
Home > Business > Full Refund Offered as Remington Recalls Hairdryers Sold Online

Over 55,000 Remington hairdryers sold via Walmart, Target, and Amazon from March 2024–June 2025 have been recalled in the US over shock and electrocution risks due to missing immersion protection. Model D3190DCDN owners are urged to stop use; importer Empower Brands offers full refunds.

Atleast 55,000 hairdryers of Remington are set to be recalled
Atleast 55,000 hairdryers of Remington are set to be recalled

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 15, 2025 15:06:00 IST

More than 55,000 hairdryers of Remington were pulled back in the United States after reports suggested that the products contained risk of electrocution and electric shock. Experts said that these could result in severe injury or even death.

Hairdryers sold through Walmart Marketplace, Amazon, and Target Marketplace between March 2024 and June 2025 would be recalled, reports said. The prices of these products range from USD 25 to USD 32. While there have been no complaints of any incident linked to the hairdryer, the company said customers should stop using it immediately.

Only a Specific Model is Being Pulled Back

The recalled model is D3190DCDN. It features a purple body with black accents, three black operating buttons on the handle, and the brand name “Remington” printed in white on one side.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the affected hairdryers lack an immersion protection device. This device is a key safety feature that shuts off power if the appliance comes into contact with water while plugged in. Without it, users face a high risk of shock or electrocution, especially in bathrooms, where hairdryers are commonly used.

Customers Will Get Their Money Back While Returning The Product

The CPSC warns that the absence of this protection creates a substantial product hazard for consumers. In the event the hairdryer falls into water, the consequences could be fatal.

Empower Brands, the importer of the recalled hairdryers, has announced that customers who purchased the faulty model are eligible for a full refund.

For further details, including how to claim a refund, customers should visit the Remington Product Recalls page on the company’s official website.

 

Remington

