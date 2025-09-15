Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Share Allotment: Which SME IPO Attracted More Investors? Check Your Status Online!

As the share allotment of some of the prominent SME IPOs reveals, investors who have applied for any of the IPOs of Galaxy Medicare and Taurian MPS expect clarity on their subscription status. Each of these companies saw less than moderate investor’s interest over the 3-day subscription period.

Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS: About The Companies

Galaxy Medicare Limited

Galaxy Medicare Limited, Odisha based company, was founded in 1992 to provide pioneering products, technologies, and customized solutions. The company is into the production of extensive range of products including Medical Devices and Surgical equipment.

It manufactures these products with the help of premium grade raw material that is procured from the authentic vendors of the market. The company offers these at very reasonable price with in-time delivery.

Galaxy Medicare works for a wide range of customer across India and several international markets, providing high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective medical products with an emphasis on safety and hygiene.

Taurian MPS Limited

Taurian MPS Limited, a Jharkhand based company, involved in metal processing services, catering to clients who are into manufacturing, engineering, and construction sectors. The company was formed in 2011 and has subsequently made a portfolio of value-added customized solutions such as cutting of metal, bending, and tailored processing, helping both domestic and export marketplaces.

Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS: IPO and Subscription Details

How to Check IPO Allotment Status Of Galaxy Medicare and Taurian MPS



To find out whether you received share allotment:

On NSE Website

1. Visit https://www.nseindia.com

2. Click on Equity & SME IPO Bid Details

3. Select the IPO name (Galaxy Medicare or Taurian MPS)

4. Enter your PAN number and Application Number

5. Submit to view status



On BSE Website

1. Visit https://www.bseindia.com

2. Choose Equity under Issue Type

3. Select the company name

4. Enter PAN/Application Number and captcha

5. Click Search

Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Allotment: What Happens Next?

Once the allotment is done, there will be:

• Refunds sanctioned to the non-allottees within a time span of 2–3 business days.

• Transfer of shares to the demat account of allotees.

• Post-listing, market performance would be analysed by the experts to project the investor’s sentiment and market outlook.

Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS: Key Takeaways from Investor Response

• Taurian MPS Limited saw a strong investor demand, with a total subscription of 9.95x, in comparison to Galaxy Medicare which has 1.77x subscription.

• Institutional investor’s interest was a bit higher during the Taurian MPS public offer, in comparison to QIBs subscription which was 15.86x Vs 1.00x in Galaxy.

• Good HNI and retail participation in Taurian shows confidence in its industrial growth projections.

• Galaxy Medicare, though modest in oversubscription, provides to the healthcare sector, traditionally seen as stable and defensive.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

