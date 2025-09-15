Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Share Allotment: Which SME IPO Attracted More Investors? Check Your Status Online!
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Share Allotment: Which SME IPO Attracted More Investors? Check Your Status Online!

Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Share Allotment: Which SME IPO Attracted More Investors? Check Your Status Online!

As the share allotment of some of the prominent SME IPOs reveals, investors who have applied for any of the IPOs of Galaxy Medicare and Taurian MPS expect clarity on their subscription status. Each of these companies saw less than moderate investor’s interest over the 3-day subscription period.

Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Share Allotment: Which SME IPO Attracted More Investors? Check Your Status Online!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 15, 2025 17:03:17 IST

As the share allotment of some of the prominent SME IPOs reveals, investors who have applied for any of the IPOs of Galaxy Medicare and Taurian MPS expect clarity on their subscription status. Each of these companies saw less than moderate investor’s interest over the 3-day subscription period.

Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS: About The Companies

Galaxy Medicare Limited

Galaxy Medicare Limited, Odisha based company, was founded in 1992 to provide pioneering products, technologies, and customized solutions. The company is into the production of extensive range of products including Medical Devices and Surgical equipment.

It manufactures these products with the help of premium grade raw material that is procured from the authentic vendors of the market. The company offers these at very reasonable price with in-time delivery.

Galaxy Medicare works for a wide range of customer across India and several international markets, providing high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective medical products with an emphasis on safety and hygiene.

Taurian MPS Limited

Taurian MPS Limited, a Jharkhand based company, involved in metal processing services, catering to clients who are into manufacturing, engineering, and construction sectors. The company was formed in 2011 and has subsequently made a portfolio of value-added customized solutions such as cutting of metal, bending, and tailored processing, helping both domestic and export marketplaces.

Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS: IPO and Subscription Details

Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Share Allotment: Which SME IPO Attracted More Investors? Check Your Status Online!

How to Check IPO Allotment Status Of Galaxy Medicare and Taurian MPS

To find out whether you received share allotment:

On NSE Website
1.    Visit https://www.nseindia.com
2.    Click on Equity & SME IPO Bid Details
3.    Select the IPO name (Galaxy Medicare or Taurian MPS)
4.    Enter your PAN number and Application Number
5.    Submit to view status

On BSE Website
1.    Visit https://www.bseindia.com
2.    Choose Equity under Issue Type
3.    Select the company name
4.    Enter PAN/Application Number and captcha
5.    Click Search

Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Allotment: What Happens Next? 

Once the allotment is done, there will be:
•    Refunds sanctioned to the non-allottees within a time span of 2–3 business days.
•    Transfer of shares to the demat account of allotees.
•    Post-listing, market performance would be analysed by the experts to project the investor’s sentiment and market outlook.

Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS: Key Takeaways from Investor Response 

•    Taurian MPS Limited saw a strong investor demand, with a total subscription of 9.95x, in comparison to Galaxy Medicare which has 1.77x subscription.
•    Institutional investor’s interest was a bit higher during the Taurian MPS public offer, in comparison to QIBs subscription which was 15.86x Vs 1.00x in Galaxy.
•    Good HNI and retail participation in Taurian shows confidence in its industrial growth projections.
•    Galaxy Medicare, though modest in oversubscription, provides to the healthcare sector, traditionally seen as stable and defensive.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: IPO Share Allotment Today: Did You Get Shares In Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, Or Shringar House Of Mangalsutra? Here’s How To Check The Status!

Tags: Galaxy Medicare IPO AllotmentipoIPO allotmentipo allotment of Galaxy MedicareIPO Allotment of Taurian MPSipo allotment statusIPO newsTaurian MPS IPO Allotment

RELATED News

Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, Or Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment Status: Did You Get The Shares? Here’s How To Check Online!
ShellKode signs a multi-year SCA with AWS to accelerate GenAI and Agentic AI adoption in India
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex, Nifty Close Lower As Auto And IT Drag Markets; Realty Shows Strength
ITR Filing 2025 Deadline Today- Refunds, Delays,And Important Updates That You Shouls Not Miss
Gintaa's Gig Army: Creating Livelihoods with Dignity

LATEST NEWS

"I gave you just the tip": Sarah Shahi shares update about 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel at 2025 Emmy Awards
Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Share Allotment: Which SME IPO Attracted More Investors? Check Your Status Online!
Handshake row: PCB demands "immediate removal" of match referee for India-Pak Asia Cup clash
Will TikTok Make a Comeback in the US? Washington and Beijing “Very Close” to a Deal!
FII and Government Collaborate on Carbon Innovation and Action at New Delhi Summit
‘Play Smart Not Spectacular’ Shahid Afridi On Pakistan’s Loss Against India In Asia Cup 2025
Bihar: PM Modi inaugurates interim terminal building at New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport
EAM Jaishankar wishes Costa Rica on their Independence Day
WATCH: Indian Couple Lip Locks Passionately On Their Wedding Day, Gets It Filmed, Day But Internet Is Not Happy About It
From Almonds to Figs: 7 Common Dry Fruits That Help In Hair Growth
Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Share Allotment: Which SME IPO Attracted More Investors? Check Your Status Online!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Share Allotment: Which SME IPO Attracted More Investors? Check Your Status Online!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Share Allotment: Which SME IPO Attracted More Investors? Check Your Status Online!
Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Share Allotment: Which SME IPO Attracted More Investors? Check Your Status Online!
Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Share Allotment: Which SME IPO Attracted More Investors? Check Your Status Online!
Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Share Allotment: Which SME IPO Attracted More Investors? Check Your Status Online!

QUICK LINKS