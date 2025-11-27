LIVE TV
Home > Business > GAP Group celebrates 150 years of Vande Mataram at Dholera SIR

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 27, 2025 13:56:11 IST

Dholera (Gujarat) [India], November 26: GAP Group, one of western India’s fastest-growing infrastructure and real estate developers, marked the 150 years of Vande Mataram with celebrations in the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR).

GAP Group’s staff and management joined the national initiative by participating in the singing of the national song across its sites, honouring 150 years of the anthem that inspired India’s freedom movement and continues to symbolise courage, unity, and pride.

Ambrish Parajiya, Managing Director of GAP Group, said, “Marking 150 years of Vande Mataram is a moment of pride for every Indian, and we are honoured to answer Prime Minister Shree Narendra Modi’s call to join the nation in celebrating this historic milestone. Vande Mataram reminds us of the ideals that shaped our freedom and continue to guide our progress. At GAP Group, we carry this spirit into our work in Dholera, where we are building projects that contribute to a stronger and brighter future for India.”

Since commencing operations in 2014, GAP Group has been among the earliest and most prominent private developers in Dholera SIR. The company was the first private developer to begin development in the Activation Zone and holds several firsts, including the first RERA-approved residential and township projects. GAP Group plans to invest Rs. 2,500 crore in Dholera by 2030, across residential, commercial, and industrial developments, supporting its emergence as a model for sustainable urbanisation.

Its flagship project, Akhilam, is the first integrated township in the Activation Zone and is being developed at a cost of Rs. 2,000 crore. The township will feature studio apartments, 2, 3, & 4BHK residences, a four-star hotel, corporate offices, co-working spaces, retail facilities, a clubhouse, food courts, and extensive green spaces covering 70% of the site.

Other key projects include Aakar, Dholera’s first RERA-approved residential development featuring premium studio apartments, Greenera Gardenvilla with 3 and 4BHK villas designed for senior executives, and the 40,000 square metre GAP Industrial Park offering plug-and-play industrial land parcels.

The nationwide commemoration of 150 years of Vande Mataram honours Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s timeless composition, first published in 1875, and aims to reconnect citizens, especially the youth, with its original spirit of unity and civilisational pride. GAP Group’s participation is part of this broader effort to celebrate and preserve the legacy of the national song.

For more information, please visit: https://gapgroup.in/

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 1:56 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS