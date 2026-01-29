Silver Smashes ₹4 Lakh Barrier, Gold Crosses ₹1.75 Lakh, Precious Metals Hit Lifetime High; Here’s What Investors Need to Know

Silver Surges Past ₹4 Lakh Per Kilogram, Gold Hits Record High
The Thursday market produced an astonishing display which showed investors that silver reached its highest value as it traded above ₹4 lakh per kilogram through MCX futures. March delivery silver jumped ₹22,090, or 5.73%, to settle at ₹4,07,456 per kilogram, sending traders into a frenzy. Not to be outshone, gold followed suit, hitting an all-time high of ₹1.8 lakh per 10 grams, with February delivery surging ₹14,586, or 8.8%, to ₹1,80,501 per 10 grams.
The rally is powered by a mix of strong investor demand, persistent safe-haven buying, and gains in international markets. Comex gold reached a value above USD 5,600 per ounce, while silver futures overseas increased to USD 119.51 per ounce, showing worldwide market activity. Silver demand from industry and the declining value of the US dollar now drives increased demand for the white metal, according to analysts.
The market shows traders and investors that gold and silver prices reach their highest values during times of market uncertainty.
Silver Prices
-
March delivery (MCX): ₹4,07,456 per kilogram
-
Increase: ₹22,090
-
Percentage rise: 5.73%
-
Record breached: ₹4 lakh per kilogram
Gold Prices
-
February delivery (MCX): ₹1,80,501 per 10 grams
-
Increase: ₹14,586
-
Percentage rise: 8.8%
-
Lifetime high achieved
Global Gold And Silver Prices Surge to Record Highs Amid Economic Uncertainty
The world is watching in awe as precious metals go on a tear. Comex gold futures shattered expectations, breaking past the USD 5,600-per-ounce barrier for the first time, soaring USD 286.6, or 5.4%, to land at USD 5,626.8 for April delivery. Silver wasn’t content to play second fiddle, skyrocketing to a record USD 119.51 per ounce.
Traders everywhere are gripping their screens, as safe-haven demand, economic jitters, and a weakening dollar drive this international rally. From New York to Mumbai, the message is clear: gold and silver are ruling the markets, and the frenzy is far from over.
