Home > Business > Silver Smashes ₹4 Lakh Barrier, Gold Crosses ₹1.75 Lakh, Precious Metals Hit Lifetime High; Here's What Investors Need to Know

Silver and gold Price surged to record highs as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty. Strong industrial demand, a weak US dollar, and global market gains fueled the metals rally.

Gold And Silver Rates Today
Gold And Silver Rates Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 29, 2026 11:21:35 IST

Silver Surges Past ₹4 Lakh Per Kilogram, Gold Hits Record High

The Thursday market produced an astonishing display which showed investors that silver reached its highest value as it traded above ₹4 lakh per kilogram through MCX futures. March delivery silver jumped ₹22,090, or 5.73%, to settle at ₹4,07,456 per kilogram, sending traders into a frenzy. Not to be outshone, gold followed suit, hitting an all-time high of ₹1.8 lakh per 10 grams, with February delivery surging ₹14,586, or 8.8%, to ₹1,80,501 per 10 grams.

The rally is powered by a mix of strong investor demand, persistent safe-haven buying, and gains in international markets. Comex gold reached a value above USD 5,600 per ounce, while silver futures overseas increased to USD 119.51 per ounce, showing worldwide market activity. Silver demand from industry and the declining value of the US dollar now drives increased demand for the white metal, according to analysts.

The market shows traders and investors that gold and silver prices reach their highest values during times of market uncertainty.

Silver Prices

  • March delivery (MCX): ₹4,07,456 per kilogram

  • Increase: ₹22,090

  • Percentage rise: 5.73%

  • Record breached: ₹4 lakh per kilogram

Gold Prices

  • February delivery (MCX): ₹1,80,501 per 10 grams

  • Increase: ₹14,586

  • Percentage rise: 8.8%

  • Lifetime high achieved

Global Gold And Silver Prices Surge to Record Highs Amid Economic Uncertainty

The world is watching in awe as precious metals go on a tear. Comex gold futures shattered expectations, breaking past the USD 5,600-per-ounce barrier for the first time, soaring USD 286.6, or 5.4%, to land at USD 5,626.8 for April delivery. Silver wasn’t content to play second fiddle, skyrocketing to a record USD 119.51 per ounce.

Traders everywhere are gripping their screens, as safe-haven demand, economic jitters, and a weakening dollar drive this international rally. From New York to Mumbai, the message is clear: gold and silver are ruling the markets, and the frenzy is far from over.

Silver and Gold Prices Frenzy: Analysts Weigh In on Drivers and Risks

Analysts contact investors through alert signals, presented with a glittering appearance. Experts identify industrial demand and US dollar weakness as the primary factors driving silver’s exceptional growth.

Investors have been flocking to precious metals like moths to a flame, viewing gold and silver as secure assets amid unstable global markets and rising geopolitical conflicts.

The trading excitement, which started in Mumbai, has now become a worldwide event, as traders and analysts watch every price movement. The market shows strong upward movement, which current traders should monitor to stay aware of upcoming risks.

The precious metals market will experience unpredictable price changes due to currency fluctuations, global economic shifts, and sudden changes in government policies. Investors currently enjoy an exciting investment experience, but they need to monitor all potential benefits and dangers that may arise during this period.

(With inputs from ANI And Agency)

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 11:21 AM IST
