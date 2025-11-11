Gold and Silver Price Today on November 11: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India witnessed a significant rise today, recovering from recent losses amid improved cues. The surge in prices came as renewed safe-haven demand and a weaker US dollar boosted investors’ interest in the yellow metal. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures traded higher, while silver prices also gained. As precious metals continue to be the main investments, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 11, 2025. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 11, 2025, Tuesday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,628

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,575

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,471

Gold Price Today (24K,22K,18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate 22K Gold Rate 18K Gold Rate Chennai ₹12,764 ₹11,700 ₹9,750 Mumbai ₹12,628 ₹11,575 ₹9,471 Delhi ₹12,643 ₹11,590 ₹9,486 Kolkata ₹12,628 ₹11,575 ₹9,471 Bangalore ₹12,628 ₹11,575 ₹9,471 Hyderabad ₹12,628 ₹11,575 ₹9,471 Kerala ₹12,628 ₹11,575 ₹9,471 Pune ₹12,628 ₹11,575 ₹9,471 Vadodara ₹12,633 ₹11,580 ₹9,476 Ahmedabad ₹12,633 ₹11,580 ₹9,476

Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gram Silver Rate 100 Gram Silver Rate 1 Kg Silver Rate Chennai ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000 Mumbai ₹1,600 ₹16,000 ₹1,60,000 Delhi ₹1,600 ₹16,000 ₹1,60,000 Kolkata ₹1,600 ₹16,000 ₹1,60,000 Bangalore ₹1,600 ₹16,000 ₹1,60,000 Hyderabad ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000 Kerala ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000 Pune ₹1,600 ₹16,000 ₹1,60,000 Vadodara ₹1,600 ₹16,000 ₹1,60,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,600 ₹16,000 ₹1,60,000