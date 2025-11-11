LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on November 11: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 11: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India witnessed a significant rise today, recovering from recent losses amid improved cues. The surge in prices came as renewed safe-haven demand and a weaker US dollar boosted investors' interest in the yellow metal. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 11, 2025 12:08:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 11: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India witnessed a significant rise today, recovering from recent losses amid improved cues. The surge in prices came as renewed safe-haven demand and a weaker US dollar boosted investors’ interest in the yellow metal. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures traded higher, while silver prices also gained. As precious metals continue to be the main investments, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 11, 2025. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata. 

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 11, 2025, Tuesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,628
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,575
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,471

Gold Price Today (24K,22K,18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City  24K Gold Rate  22K Gold Rate  18K Gold Rate 
Chennai ₹12,764 ₹11,700 ₹9,750
Mumbai  ₹12,628 ₹11,575 ₹9,471
Delhi ₹12,643 ₹11,590 ₹9,486
Kolkata  ₹12,628 ₹11,575 ₹9,471
Bangalore  ₹12,628 ₹11,575 ₹9,471
Hyderabad ₹12,628 ₹11,575 ₹9,471
Kerala ₹12,628 ₹11,575 ₹9,471
Pune  ₹12,628 ₹11,575 ₹9,471
Vadodara ₹12,633 ₹11,580 ₹9,476
Ahmedabad  ₹12,633 ₹11,580 ₹9,476

Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities 

City  10 Gram Silver Rate  100 Gram Silver Rate  1 Kg Silver Rate 
Chennai ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000
Mumbai  ₹1,600 ₹16,000 ₹1,60,000
Delhi ₹1,600 ₹16,000 ₹1,60,000
Kolkata  ₹1,600 ₹16,000 ₹1,60,000
Bangalore  ₹1,600 ₹16,000 ₹1,60,000
Hyderabad ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000
Kerala ₹1,700 ₹17,000 ₹1,70,000
Pune  ₹1,600 ₹16,000 ₹1,60,000
Vadodara ₹1,600 ₹16,000 ₹1,60,000
Ahmedabad  ₹1,600 ₹16,000 ₹1,60,000
First published on: Nov 11, 2025 12:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 100 gm silver price10gm silver price18 carat gold rate18k gold rate24 carat gold rate24k gold delhi price24k gold ratedelhi 24k gold priceGold and Silver Price Todaygold price in chennaigold price in delhigold price in hyderabadgold price in indiagold price in kolkatagold rate in indiagold rate todaymcx gold pricemcx gold price livemcx silver pricemcx silver price liveMCX tradingsilver rate today

RELATED News

Who Is Siddhant Awasthi? The Indian Engineer Who Helped Bring Elon Musk’s Cybertruck Dream to Life

Vodafone Idea Share Price Rises Over 3% As Losses Narrow And ARPU Improves In Q2FY26

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1: Strong Start As Edtech Giant Opens Subscription; GMP At ₹3 Signals Steady Demand

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Higher As Global Optimism And Easing Trump Tariff Fears Lift Dalal Street

Stocks To Watch Today: Vodafone Idea, Glenmark Pharma, Alkem Labs, Bajaj Finance, Emami, Jindal Stainless, Ather, Britannia And Many Other In Focus, 11 November

LATEST NEWS

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 11: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

‘Bashing Men Is The New Trend,’ Says Abhishek Bajaj As He Slams Ex-Wife, Akanksha Jindal; ‘Baseless’ Cheating Allegations

Fact Check: Actor Dharmendra is Alive! Rumour About His Death Said

Numerology Horoscope Today, (11 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Be Active And Try To Complete Tasks Quickly

What Went Wrong With Apple iPhone Air 2.0? Company Delays The Launch

Delhi Blast: Delhi Police Suspects It Is A ‘Fidayeen’ Suicide Attack, Probe On

‘No Return To Jungle Raj’: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain Says Bihar Voters Back Development

“NDA ki aandhi chal rahi hai”: HAM(S) Chief Santosh Kumar Suman Predicts Big Win in Bihar Elections 2025

Hours Before Delhi Car Blast, Viral Reddit Post Questions “Is Something Going On In Delhi?”, Here’s What We know So Far

How Dharmendra Found His ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, Leaving Behind His First Love, Prakash Kaur

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 11: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 11: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 11: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 11: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 11: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 11: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS