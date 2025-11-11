Gold and Silver Price Today on November 11: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India witnessed a significant rise today, recovering from recent losses amid improved cues. The surge in prices came as renewed safe-haven demand and a weaker US dollar boosted investors’ interest in the yellow metal. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures traded higher, while silver prices also gained. As precious metals continue to be the main investments, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 11, 2025. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 11, 2025, Tuesday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,628
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,575
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,471
Gold Price Today (24K,22K,18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Gold Rate
|22K Gold Rate
|18K Gold Rate
|Chennai
|₹12,764
|₹11,700
|₹9,750
|Mumbai
|₹12,628
|₹11,575
|₹9,471
|Delhi
|₹12,643
|₹11,590
|₹9,486
|Kolkata
|₹12,628
|₹11,575
|₹9,471
|Bangalore
|₹12,628
|₹11,575
|₹9,471
|Hyderabad
|₹12,628
|₹11,575
|₹9,471
|Kerala
|₹12,628
|₹11,575
|₹9,471
|Pune
|₹12,628
|₹11,575
|₹9,471
|Vadodara
|₹12,633
|₹11,580
|₹9,476
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,633
|₹11,580
|₹9,476
Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gram Silver Rate
|100 Gram Silver Rate
|1 Kg Silver Rate
|Chennai
|₹1,700
|₹17,000
|₹1,70,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,600
|₹16,000
|₹1,60,000
|Delhi
|₹1,600
|₹16,000
|₹1,60,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,600
|₹16,000
|₹1,60,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,600
|₹16,000
|₹1,60,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,700
|₹17,000
|₹1,70,000
|Kerala
|₹1,700
|₹17,000
|₹1,70,000
|Pune
|₹1,600
|₹16,000
|₹1,60,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,600
|₹16,000
|₹1,60,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,600
|₹16,000
|₹1,60,000
