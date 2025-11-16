Gold and Silver Price Today on November 16: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India were unstable last week. The rate of 24 Karat gold rose to its highest level in November but then fell sharply over the next two days. Meanwhile, the silver rate in India also saw a sudden fluctuation, but it’s now moving upward. As the US government shutdown has now been resolved and the market waiting for crucial economic data, trade tariff updates, and other global indicators, investors are closely watching the gold price on November 16.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 16, 2025, Sunday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,508
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,465
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,381
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹12,600
|₹11,550
|₹9,640
|Mumbai
|₹12,508
|₹11,465
|₹9,381
|Delhi
|₹12,523
|₹11,480
|₹9,396
|Kolkata
|₹12,508
|₹11,465
|₹9,381
|Bangalore
|₹12,508
|₹11,465
|₹9,381
|Hyderabad
|₹12,508
|₹11,465
|₹9,381
|Kerala
|₹12,508
|₹11,465
|₹9,381
|Pune
|₹12,508
|₹11,465
|₹9,381
|Vadodara
|₹12,513
|₹11,470
|₹9,386
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,513
|₹11,470
|₹9,386
Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gm Silver Rate Today
|100 Gm Silver Rate Today
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹1,750
|₹1,7500
|₹1,75,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,690
|₹16,900
|₹1,69,000
|Delhi
|₹1,690
|₹16,900
|₹1,69,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,690
|₹16,900
|₹1,69,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,690
|₹16,900
|₹1,69,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,750
|₹1,7500
|₹1,75,000
|Kerala
|₹1,750
|₹1,7500
|₹1,75,000
|Pune
|₹1,690
|₹16,900
|₹1,69,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,690
|₹16,900
|₹1,69,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,690
|₹16,900
|₹1,69,000
