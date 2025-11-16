Gold and Silver Price Today on November 16: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India were unstable last week. The rate of 24 Karat gold rose to its highest level in November but then fell sharply over the next two days. Meanwhile, the silver rate in India also saw a sudden fluctuation, but it’s now moving upward. As the US government shutdown has now been resolved and the market waiting for crucial economic data, trade tariff updates, and other global indicators, investors are closely watching the gold price on November 16.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 16, 2025, Sunday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,508

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,465

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,381



Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹12,600 ₹11,550 ₹9,640 Mumbai ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381 Delhi ₹12,523 ₹11,480 ₹9,396 Kolkata ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381 Bangalore ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381 Hyderabad ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381 Kerala ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381 Pune ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381 Vadodara ₹12,513 ₹11,470 ₹9,386 Ahmedabad ₹12,513 ₹11,470 ₹9,386

Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹1,750 ₹1,7500 ₹1,75,000 Mumbai ₹1,690 ₹16,900 ₹1,69,000 Delhi ₹1,690 ₹16,900 ₹1,69,000 Kolkata ₹1,690 ₹16,900 ₹1,69,000 Bangalore ₹1,690 ₹16,900 ₹1,69,000 Hyderabad ₹1,750 ₹1,7500 ₹1,75,000 Kerala ₹1,750 ₹1,7500 ₹1,75,000 Pune ₹1,690 ₹16,900 ₹1,69,000 Vadodara ₹1,690 ₹16,900 ₹1,69,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,690 ₹16,900 ₹1,69,000