Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on November 16: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 16: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold prices in India were unstable last week. The rate of 24 Karat gold rose to its highest level in November but then fell sharply over the next two days. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and more.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 16, 2025 11:35:24 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 16: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India were unstable last week. The rate of 24 Karat gold rose to its highest level in November but then fell sharply over the next two days. Meanwhile, the silver rate in India also saw a sudden fluctuation, but it’s now moving upward. As the US government shutdown has now been resolved and the market waiting for crucial economic data, trade tariff updates, and other global indicators, investors are closely watching the gold price on November 16. 

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 16, 2025, Sunday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,508
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,465
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,381

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City  24K Gold Rate Today  22K Gold Rate Today  18K Gold Rate Today 
Chennai ₹12,600 ₹11,550 ₹9,640
Mumbai ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381
Delhi ₹12,523 ₹11,480 ₹9,396
Kolkata ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381
Bangalore  ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381
Hyderabad ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381
Kerala ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381
Pune  ₹12,508 ₹11,465 ₹9,381
Vadodara ₹12,513 ₹11,470 ₹9,386
Ahmedabad ₹12,513 ₹11,470 ₹9,386

Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities

City  10 Gm Silver Rate Today  100 Gm Silver Rate Today  1 Kg Silver Rate Today 
Chennai ₹1,750 ₹1,7500 ₹1,75,000
Mumbai ₹1,690 ₹16,900 ₹1,69,000
Delhi ₹1,690 ₹16,900 ₹1,69,000
Kolkata ₹1,690 ₹16,900 ₹1,69,000
Bangalore  ₹1,690 ₹16,900 ₹1,69,000
Hyderabad ₹1,750 ₹1,7500 ₹1,75,000
Kerala ₹1,750 ₹1,7500 ₹1,75,000
Pune  ₹1,690 ₹16,900 ₹1,69,000
Vadodara ₹1,690 ₹16,900 ₹1,69,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,690 ₹16,900 ₹1,69,000
First published on: Nov 16, 2025 11:35 AM IST
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 16: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS