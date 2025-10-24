Gold and Silver Price Today on October 24: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today in India: Gold price in India witnessed a sharp decline over the past seven days, following the international prices of the bullion. The drop came as global investors turned cautious, easing their buying activity amid reduced market tension and profit booking. Meanwhile, Silver prices in India have also witnessed a sharp price correction over the past few days. Although analysts suggest that the correction is temporary, everyone is now watching gold and silver prices for October 24, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on October 24, 2025, Friday.
- 24 Carat Gold Rate: Rs 12,546
- 22 Carat Gold Rate: Rs 11,500
- 18 Carat Gold Rate: Rs 9,409
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 gram)
|
City
|
24K Today
|
22K Today
|
18K Today
|
Chennai
|
₹12,589
|
₹11,540
|
₹9,600
|
Mumbai
|
₹12,546
|
₹11,500
|
₹9,409
|
Delhi
|
₹12,561
|
₹11,515
|
₹9,424
|
Kolkata
|
₹12,546
|
₹11,505
|
₹9,414
|
Bangalore
|
₹12,546
|
₹11,500
|
₹9,409
|
Hyderabad
|
₹12,546
|
₹11,500
|
₹9,409
|
Kerala
|
₹12,546
|
₹11,500
|
₹9,409
|
Pune
|
₹12,546
|
₹11,500
|
₹9,409
|
Vadodara
|
₹12,551
|
₹11,505
|
₹9,414
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹12,551
|
₹11,505
|
₹9,414
Silver Price Today in Major India Cities
Check Silver prices today in India on October 24, 2025, in the major Indian cities.
|
City
|
10 gram
|
100 gram
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹1,710
|
₹17,100
|
₹1,71,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,560
|
₹15,600
|
₹1,56,000
|
Delhi
|
₹1,560
|
₹15,600
|
₹1,56,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,560
|
₹15,600
|
₹1,56,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹1,580
|
₹15,800
|
₹1,58,000
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,710
|
₹17,100
|
₹1,71,000
|
Kerala
|
₹1,710
|
₹17,100
|
₹1,71,000
|
Pune
|
₹1,560
|
₹15,600
|
₹1,56,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹1,560
|
₹15,600
|
₹1,56,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,560
|
₹15,600
|
₹1,56,000
Note: Gold and Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.
