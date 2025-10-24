Gold and Silver Price Today on October 24: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today in India: Gold price in India witnessed a sharp decline over the past seven days, following the international prices of the bullion. The drop came as global investors turned cautious, easing their buying activity amid reduced market tension and profit booking. Meanwhile, Silver prices in India have also witnessed a sharp price correction over the past few days. Although analysts suggest that the correction is temporary, everyone is now watching gold and silver prices for October 24, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on October 24, 2025, Friday.

24 Carat Gold Rate: Rs 12,546

22 Carat Gold Rate: Rs 11,500

18 Carat Gold Rate: Rs 9,409

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹12,589 ₹11,540 ₹9,600 Mumbai ₹12,546 ₹11,500 ₹9,409 Delhi ₹12,561 ₹11,515 ₹9,424 Kolkata ₹12,546 ₹11,505 ₹9,414 Bangalore ₹12,546 ₹11,500 ₹9,409 Hyderabad ₹12,546 ₹11,500 ₹9,409 Kerala ₹12,546 ₹11,500 ₹9,409 Pune ₹12,546 ₹11,500 ₹9,409 Vadodara ₹12,551 ₹11,505 ₹9,414 Ahmedabad ₹12,551 ₹11,505 ₹9,414

Silver Price Today in Major India Cities

Check Silver prices today in India on October 24, 2025, in the major Indian cities.

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹1,710 ₹17,100 ₹1,71,000 Mumbai ₹1,560 ₹15,600 ₹1,56,000 Delhi ₹1,560 ₹15,600 ₹1,56,000 Kolkata ₹1,560 ₹15,600 ₹1,56,000 Bangalore ₹1,580 ₹15,800 ₹1,58,000 Hyderabad ₹1,710 ₹17,100 ₹1,71,000 Kerala ₹1,710 ₹17,100 ₹1,71,000 Pune ₹1,560 ₹15,600 ₹1,56,000 Vadodara ₹1,560 ₹15,600 ₹1,56,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,560 ₹15,600 ₹1,56,000

Note: Gold and Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.