Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on October 24: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 24: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India witnessed a sharp decline over the past seven days, following the international prices of the bullion. The drop came as global investors turned cautious, easing their buying activity amid reduced market tension and profit booking. Meanwhile, Silver prices in India have also witnessed a sharp price correction over the past few days. Although analysts suggest that the correction is temporary, everyone is now watching gold and silver prices for October 24, 2025.

Gold and Silver Rate Today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and Silver Rate Today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Last updated: October 24, 2025 11:47:12 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 24: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today in India: Gold price in India witnessed a sharp decline over the past seven days, following the international prices of the bullion. The drop came as global investors turned cautious, easing their buying activity amid reduced market tension and profit booking. Meanwhile, Silver prices in India have also witnessed a sharp price correction over the past few days. Although analysts suggest that the correction is temporary, everyone is now watching gold and silver prices for October 24, 2025. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on October 24, 2025, Friday. 

  • 24 Carat Gold Rate: Rs 12,546
  • 22 Carat Gold Rate: Rs 11,500
  • 18 Carat Gold Rate: Rs 9,409

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 gram) 

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹12,589

₹11,540

₹9,600

Mumbai

₹12,546

₹11,500

₹9,409

Delhi

₹12,561

₹11,515

₹9,424

Kolkata

₹12,546

₹11,505

₹9,414

Bangalore

₹12,546

₹11,500

₹9,409

Hyderabad

₹12,546

₹11,500

₹9,409

Kerala

₹12,546

₹11,500

₹9,409

Pune

₹12,546

₹11,500

₹9,409

Vadodara

₹12,551

₹11,505

₹9,414

Ahmedabad

₹12,551

₹11,505

₹9,414

Silver Price Today in Major India Cities 

Check Silver prices today in India on October 24, 2025, in the major Indian cities. 

City

10 gram

100 gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹1,710

₹17,100

₹1,71,000

Mumbai

₹1,560

₹15,600

₹1,56,000

Delhi

₹1,560

₹15,600

₹1,56,000

Kolkata

₹1,560

₹15,600

₹1,56,000

Bangalore

₹1,580

₹15,800

₹1,58,000

Hyderabad

₹1,710

₹17,100

₹1,71,000

Kerala

₹1,710

₹17,100

₹1,71,000

Pune

₹1,560

₹15,600

₹1,56,000

Vadodara

₹1,560

₹15,600

₹1,56,000

Ahmedabad

₹1,560

₹15,600

₹1,56,000

Note: Gold and Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

