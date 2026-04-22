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Home > Business News > Gold And Silver Rate Today (April 22, 2026): Check Prices Of 24K, 22K Gold And 999 Silver In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Gold And Silver Rate Today (April 22, 2026): Check Prices Of 24K, 22K Gold And 999 Silver In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Gold and silver prices today: 24K, 22K gold rates fall in retail market, MCX gains; check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai and other key cities.

Check Prices Of 24K, 22K Gold And 999 Silver In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities
Check Prices Of 24K, 22K Gold And 999 Silver In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: April 22, 2026 11:52:20 IST

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Gold And Silver Rate Today (April 22, 2026): Check Prices Of 24K, 22K Gold And 999 Silver In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Gold And Silver Rate on Wednesday, April 22, 2026: Gold and silver prices in India remained volatile on April 22, with a mixed trend seen across physical and futures markets. While domestic retail gold rates edged lower, prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) moved higher, tracking global cues and geopolitical developments.

As per the latest data, 24-carat gold price today in India is hovering between ₹15,490 and ₹15,599 per gram across major cities, while 22-carat gold is trading in the range of ₹14,185 to ₹14,299 per gram. Silver prices today are quoting between ₹2.65 lakh and ₹2.74 lakh per kg in the domestic bullion market.

Gold prices today in India: Mixed trend across markets

In the physical market, gold prices saw a sharp drop of nearly ₹5,500 per 10 grams in 24-carat gold on April 22. The benchmark rate stood at around ₹1,54,750 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced near ₹1,41,850 per 10 grams.

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However, in the futures market, gold remained firm. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery were trading above ₹1.53 lakh per 10 grams, up around 1% in early trade. Silver futures also gained momentum, rising over 1.5%.

Why gold and silver prices are fluctuating

The movement in gold and silver rates is largely being influenced by global factors, especially geopolitical tensions and currency movements.

Recent developments around the US-Iran situation have kept markets on edge. Although a temporary ceasefire has been extended, uncertainty around further negotiations and disruptions in key oil routes like the Strait of Hormuz continues to impact sentiment.

At the same time, the strength in the US dollar has put pressure on physical gold prices. A firm dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, often leading to lower demand.

Global cues support gold prices

In the international market, gold prices moved higher, with spot gold rising nearly 1% to trade around $4,755 per ounce. US gold futures also saw gains, reflecting safe-haven demand amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

A slight dip in crude oil prices and a softer US dollar index also supported the upward movement in global gold prices.

City-wise gold and silver prices today

Gold and silver rates continue to vary across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs and jewellers’ margins.

City 24K Gold (₹/1 gm) 22K Gold (₹/1 gm) 18K Gold    (₹/1 gm) Silver 999 (₹/g)
Mumbai ₹15,475 ₹14,185 ₹11,606 ₹265
New Delhi ₹15,490 ₹14,200 ₹11,621 ₹265
Hyderabad ₹15,475  ₹14,185 ₹11,606 ₹275
Kolkata ₹15,475  ₹14,185 ₹11,606 ₹265
Bengaluru ₹15,475  ₹14,185 ₹11,606 ₹265
Chennai ₹15,546 ₹14,250 ₹11,804 ₹275
Ahmedabad ₹15,480 ₹14,190 ₹11,611 ₹265

Is it a good time to buy gold?

Gold prices have remained under pressure in recent weeks, falling over 4% since late February amid rising crude oil prices and a stronger dollar. This correction could be seen as a buying opportunity for long-term investors looking to enter at lower levels.

However, the outlook remains closely tied to global developments, especially inflation trends, US Federal Reserve policy stance, and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Given the ongoing volatility, investors are advised to track global cues closely before making any buying decisions.

Also Read: Nestle India Share Price Jumps 3% After Strong Q4 Results; Stock Emerges Top Gainer on Nifty

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Gold And Silver Rate Today (April 22, 2026): Check Prices Of 24K, 22K Gold And 999 Silver In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

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Gold And Silver Rate Today (April 22, 2026): Check Prices Of 24K, 22K Gold And 999 Silver In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

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Gold And Silver Rate Today (April 22, 2026): Check Prices Of 24K, 22K Gold And 999 Silver In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities
Gold And Silver Rate Today (April 22, 2026): Check Prices Of 24K, 22K Gold And 999 Silver In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities
Gold And Silver Rate Today (April 22, 2026): Check Prices Of 24K, 22K Gold And 999 Silver In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities
Gold And Silver Rate Today (April 22, 2026): Check Prices Of 24K, 22K Gold And 999 Silver In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

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