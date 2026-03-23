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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 23: MCX Gold Prices Crash Up to 6%, Falls Below Rs 1.37 Lakh, Silver Slumps Rs 14,000; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 23: MCX Gold Prices Crash Up to 6%, Falls Below Rs 1.37 Lakh, Silver Slumps Rs 14,000; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

Gold and Silver Price Today
Gold and Silver Price Today

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 23, 2026 11:18:31 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 23: MCX Gold Prices Crash Up to 6%, Falls Below Rs 1.37 Lakh, Silver Slumps Rs 14,000; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

Gold and Silver Rates Today: Gold and silver prices in India saw a sharp decline on March 23 as global bullion markets extended their losses for the fourth consecutive week. In early Monday trade, spot gold plunged by -4% to slip below $4,400, while spot silver also dropped by a similar margin to hover around $65 per ounce. 

At the opening of the domestic market, MCX gold fell nearly 6%, dropping below the Rs 1.37 lakh mark. Meanwhile, the MCX silver rate today tumbled by around Rs 14000, slipping under Rs 2.13 lakh.

Why Gold Rates Are Falling?

Gold and silver prices in India have declined sharply by around 12% to 17% so far in March. Inflation concerns have intensified amid rising tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran. at the same time, major global economies are struggling to boost liquidity, while the US dollar has strengthened, hovering around the 100 mark.

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However, the rebound was short-lived, as fresh selling pressure at higher levels pushed prices down from Rs 1,48,000 to around Rs 1,46,000. 

He added that the overall market sentiment remains weak, with key macroeconomic factors still unfavourable. Interest rates are likely to stay elevated, while persistent geopolitical tensions are keeping crude oil prices firm, sustaining inflation concerns and capping any significant upside in gold. 

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹14,128

₹12,950

₹10,800

Mumbai

₹14,002

₹12,835

₹10,502

Delhi

₹14,017

₹12,850

₹10,517

Kolkata

₹14,002

₹12,835

₹10,502

Bangalore

₹14,002

₹12,835

₹10,502

Hyderabad

₹14,002

₹12,835

₹10,502

Kerala

₹14,002

₹12,835

₹10,502

Pune

₹14,002

₹12,835

₹10,502

Vadodara

₹14,007

₹12,840

₹10,507

Ahmedabad

₹14,007

₹12,840

₹10,507

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City

10 gram

100 gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,350

₹23,500

₹2,35,000

Mumbai

₹2,300

₹23,000

₹2,30,000

Delhi

₹2,300

₹23,000

₹2,30,000

Kolkata

₹2,300

₹23,000

₹2,30,000

Bangalore

₹2,300

₹23,000

₹2,30,000

Hyderabad

₹2,300

₹23,000

₹2,30,000

Kerala

₹2,300

₹23,000

₹2,30,000

Pune

₹2,300

₹23,000

₹2,30,000

Vadodara

₹2,300

₹23,000

₹2,30,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,300

₹23,000

₹2,30,000

Also Read: OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: Dual 50MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, And 7,500mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Price In India 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 23: MCX Gold Prices Crash Up to 6%, Falls Below Rs 1.37 Lakh, Silver Slumps Rs 14,000; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

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Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 23: MCX Gold Prices Crash Up to 6%, Falls Below Rs 1.37 Lakh, Silver Slumps Rs 14,000; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

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Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 23: MCX Gold Prices Crash Up to 6%, Falls Below Rs 1.37 Lakh, Silver Slumps Rs 14,000; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities
Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 23: MCX Gold Prices Crash Up to 6%, Falls Below Rs 1.37 Lakh, Silver Slumps Rs 14,000; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities
Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 23: MCX Gold Prices Crash Up to 6%, Falls Below Rs 1.37 Lakh, Silver Slumps Rs 14,000; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities
Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 23: MCX Gold Prices Crash Up to 6%, Falls Below Rs 1.37 Lakh, Silver Slumps Rs 14,000; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

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