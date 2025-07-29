Home > Business > Gold Price Today: Gifting Precious Metal This Raksha Bandhan? Check Festive Season Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & More

Gold Price Today: Gifting Precious Metal This Raksha Bandhan? Check Festive Season Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & More

Gold Price Today: Gifting gold this Raksha Bandhan blends tradition with smart investing. With stable prices and rising festive demand, gold remains a timeless, valuable gift choice—offering prosperity, security, and lasting sentiment.

On July 4, 2025, gold prices in India saw a downward revision, with 24K gold priced at ₹9,883/gm and 22K at ₹9,060/gm.
On July 4, 2025, gold prices in India saw a downward revision, with 24K gold priced at ₹9,883/gm and 22K at ₹9,060/gm.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 29, 2025 10:32:00 IST

Buying Gold This Raksha Bandhan: A Gift or a Smart Investment?

As Raksha Bandhan approaches, many are thinking beyond sweets and traditional gifts — and turning to something timeless: gold. Gifting gold to your sister isn’t just a thoughtful gesture; it’s a symbol of love, security, and prosperity. In Indian tradition, it’s seen as both auspicious and meaningful — something that lasts far beyond the moment.

But should you buy gold today?

With prices holding steady and festive demand on the rise, this could be a good time to consider it — especially if you’re gifting for both emotion and value. Gold continues to be a reliable investment, especially during uncertain market conditions.

Still, it’s wise to check today’s rates, compare across platforms, and ensure it aligns with your budget.

So, whether you’re celebrating Rakhi with a heartfelt surprise or planning smart for the future — is gold on your list today?

Thinking Of Gifting Gold This Rakhi? Here Are 5 Reasons Why It Could Be A Great Choice For Your Sister:

  • Timeless Value — Who doesn’t love a gift that never goes out of style and holds its worth? Gold is just that!
  • Symbol of Prosperity — Want to send your sister good luck and blessings? Gold is a classic way to do it.
  • Versatile Options — Jewelry, coins, or bars — what would she love most? The options are endless!
  • Investment & Emotion — How about a gift that’s both heartfelt and financially smart? Gold ticks both boxes.
  • Cultural Charm — Does your family cherish traditions? Gold gifts during Rakhi add that special cultural touch

Gold, Silver Edge Higher Amid Trade Deal Uncertainty

Gold and silver prices rose on Tuesday (July 29) as concerns over a delayed India-US trade deal nudged investors toward safe-haven assets. On the MCX, Gold (August 5 contract) traded 0.07% higher at ₹97,618 per 10 grams, while Silver (September 5 contract) climbed 0.18% to ₹1,13,260 per kg around 9:10 AM. However, gains were capped due to a firmer dollar and subdued spot demand. The dollar index rose 0.10%, slightly dampening gold’s appeal. The move follows the US finalizing trade deals with Japan and the EU, further shaping investor sentiment and global market dynamics.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

Here are the gold prices in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai for 24 Karat and 22 Karat gold (per 10 grams), based on the most recent available data for today, July 24, 2025

  • Lucknow
    24K Gold: Rs 10,011.30
    22K Gold: Rs 9,178.30
  • Chennai
    24K Gold: Rs 9,982
    22K Gold: Rs 9,150
  • Mumbai
    24K Gold: Rs 9,982
    22K Gold: Rs 9,150
  • Delhi
    24K Gold: Rs 10,009.30
    22K Gold: Rs 9,176.30

Check Prices at other places-

City-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram Today

City24K Gold (Rs/gm)22K Gold (Rs/gm)
DelhiRs 10,009.30Rs 9,176.30
NoidaRs 10,007Rs 9,174
LucknowRs 10,011.30Rs 9,178.30
ChennaiRs 9,982Rs 9,150
MumbaiRs 9,982Rs 9,150
KolkataRs 9,982Rs 9,150
BangaloreRs 9,982Rs 9,150
HyderabadRs 9,982Rs 9,150
KeralaRs 9,982Rs 9,150
PuneRs 9,982Rs 9,150
VadodaraRs 9,987Rs 9,155
AhmedabadRs 9,987Rs 9,155

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Returns At 10 Am)

Ways To Invest In Gold (Without Digging A Mine Yourself)

  • Shiny and Tangible (Physical Gold)
    Love the feel of real gold? Coins, bars, or that heirloom-style necklace — pick them up from trusted jewellers. Just don’t forget the locker fees!
  • Swipe & Shine (Gold ETFs)
    Too busy for safes and vaults? Gold ETFs let you invest in the glitter without carrying the weight — literally. All digital, all liquid.
  • Bond With Gold (Sovereign Gold Bonds)
    Backed by the government and paying interest too? SGBs are like gold’s overachieving cousin — stable, smart, and tax-efficient (if held till maturity).
  • Tap-to-Glitter (Digital Gold)
    Buy gold online, anytime, anywhere — no storage, no stress. Great for those who love both convenience and karats.
  • Strike Gold (Mining Stocks)
    Why buy the metal when you can own the mine? Invest in gold mining companies and ride the wave when gold prices climb.

How to Verify Gold Purity: A Simple Guide

  • Look for the BIS Hallmark on the gold item, which includes the BIS logo, purity karat (like 22K or 18K), year of marking, and jeweler’s ID.
  • Check the karat marking engraved on the gold: 24K (99.9% pure), 22K (91.6% pure), 18K (75% pure), or 14K (58.5% pure).
  • Always ask for a purity certificate from the seller, especially when buying coins or bars.
  • Use a gold testing machine (karat meter or XRF machine) at trusted jewelers or authorized BIS centers for instant purity checks.
  • Acid test can be done by experts but isn’t recommended for regular buyers.
  • Buy gold from BIS-certified retailers to ensure genuine purity and quality.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Aldo Read: Upgrade Your Rakshabandhan Game NOW! Discover How Gold And Silver Bracelet Rakhis Are the Ultimate Tradition + Investment Hack

Tags: Gold prices India

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: BLOODY RED Opening Bell, Sensex And Nifty Opened On A Red Note, What’s In The Market Today?
Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Green, Indusland Bank, Waaree Energies, GAIL And Many More In Focus
US-China Tariff Talks May Pave Way for Donald Trump–Xi Jinping Meeting
Why Is Taiwan Missing 34,000 Chip Workers Despite Leading The Global Semiconductor Race?
US-Korea Trade Talks Down To The Wire: Can Shipbuilding Save Seoul From Crushing Auto Tariffs?

LATEST NEWS

Baseball Mourns a Legend: Ryne Sandberg Dies at 65 After Brave Cancer Battle
Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Rides Into History, Redefining Country Music With Power, Pride, And Unstoppable Star Power
Assam Launches Largest-Ever Eviction Drive In Uriamghat, Golaghat
‘I’m Not Seeking Anything’: Trump Over Claims He’s Pushing for China Summit, Says He’ll Only Visit If…
Manish Tewari Sends A Shocker ? Not Allowed Time To Speak In Parliament By His Own Party
Galáctico Dream: Real Madrid Eye Haaland As Vinicius Junior Exit Rumors Swirl
Is Pineapple Juice Good for Heart Patients? Know the Benefits and Precautions
Antonio Guterres Warns Gaza Is At Breaking Point, Urges Ceasefire, Two-State Solution At UN Conference
Maharashtra Cracks Down On Social Media Use By Govt Staff, Issues New Guidelines For Government Employees: Here’s What You Should Know
Beyond A Tribute, El Clasico Kit 2025 Reimagines Its Identity
Gold Price Today: Gifting Precious Metal This Raksha Bandhan? Check Festive Season Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold Price Today: Gifting Precious Metal This Raksha Bandhan? Check Festive Season Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold Price Today: Gifting Precious Metal This Raksha Bandhan? Check Festive Season Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & More
Gold Price Today: Gifting Precious Metal This Raksha Bandhan? Check Festive Season Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & More
Gold Price Today: Gifting Precious Metal This Raksha Bandhan? Check Festive Season Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & More
Gold Price Today: Gifting Precious Metal This Raksha Bandhan? Check Festive Season Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & More

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?