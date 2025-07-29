Gold Price Today: Gifting Precious Metal This Raksha Bandhan? Check Festive Season Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & More

Buying Gold This Raksha Bandhan: A Gift or a Smart Investment?

As Raksha Bandhan approaches, many are thinking beyond sweets and traditional gifts — and turning to something timeless: gold. Gifting gold to your sister isn’t just a thoughtful gesture; it’s a symbol of love, security, and prosperity. In Indian tradition, it’s seen as both auspicious and meaningful — something that lasts far beyond the moment.

But should you buy gold today?

With prices holding steady and festive demand on the rise, this could be a good time to consider it — especially if you’re gifting for both emotion and value. Gold continues to be a reliable investment, especially during uncertain market conditions.

Still, it’s wise to check today’s rates, compare across platforms, and ensure it aligns with your budget.

So, whether you’re celebrating Rakhi with a heartfelt surprise or planning smart for the future — is gold on your list today?

Thinking Of Gifting Gold This Rakhi? Here Are 5 Reasons Why It Could Be A Great Choice For Your Sister:

Timeless Value — Who doesn’t love a gift that never goes out of style and holds its worth? Gold is just that!

Symbol of Prosperity — Want to send your sister good luck and blessings? Gold is a classic way to do it.

Versatile Options — Jewelry, coins, or bars — what would she love most? The options are endless!

Investment & Emotion — How about a gift that's both heartfelt and financially smart? Gold ticks both boxes.

Cultural Charm — Does your family cherish traditions? Gold gifts during Rakhi add that special cultural touch

Gold, Silver Edge Higher Amid Trade Deal Uncertainty

Gold and silver prices rose on Tuesday (July 29) as concerns over a delayed India-US trade deal nudged investors toward safe-haven assets. On the MCX, Gold (August 5 contract) traded 0.07% higher at ₹97,618 per 10 grams, while Silver (September 5 contract) climbed 0.18% to ₹1,13,260 per kg around 9:10 AM. However, gains were capped due to a firmer dollar and subdued spot demand. The dollar index rose 0.10%, slightly dampening gold’s appeal. The move follows the US finalizing trade deals with Japan and the EU, further shaping investor sentiment and global market dynamics.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

Here are the gold prices in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai for 24 Karat and 22 Karat gold (per 10 grams), based on the most recent available data for today, July 24, 2025

Lucknow

24K Gold: Rs 10,011.30

22K Gold: Rs 9,178.30

Chennai

24K Gold: Rs 9,982

22K Gold: Rs 9,150

Mumbai

24K Gold: Rs 9,982

22K Gold: Rs 9,150

Delhi

24K Gold: Rs 10,009.30

22K Gold: Rs 9,176.30

Check Prices at other places-

City-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram Today

City 24K Gold (Rs/gm) 22K Gold (Rs/gm) Delhi Rs 10,009.30 Rs 9,176.30 Noida Rs 10,007 Rs 9,174 Lucknow Rs 10,011.30 Rs 9,178.30 Chennai Rs 9,982 Rs 9,150 Mumbai Rs 9,982 Rs 9,150 Kolkata Rs 9,982 Rs 9,150 Bangalore Rs 9,982 Rs 9,150 Hyderabad Rs 9,982 Rs 9,150 Kerala Rs 9,982 Rs 9,150 Pune Rs 9,982 Rs 9,150 Vadodara Rs 9,987 Rs 9,155 Ahmedabad Rs 9,987 Rs 9,155

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Returns At 10 Am)

Ways To Invest In Gold (Without Digging A Mine Yourself)

Shiny and Tangible (Physical Gold)

Love the feel of real gold? Coins, bars, or that heirloom-style necklace — pick them up from trusted jewellers. Just don’t forget the locker fees!

Swipe & Shine (Gold ETFs)

Too busy for safes and vaults? Gold ETFs let you invest in the glitter without carrying the weight — literally. All digital, all liquid.

Bond With Gold (Sovereign Gold Bonds)

Backed by the government and paying interest too? SGBs are like gold’s overachieving cousin — stable, smart, and tax-efficient (if held till maturity).

Tap-to-Glitter (Digital Gold)

Buy gold online, anytime, anywhere — no storage, no stress. Great for those who love both convenience and karats.

Strike Gold (Mining Stocks)

Why buy the metal when you can own the mine? Invest in gold mining companies and ride the wave when gold prices climb.

How to Verify Gold Purity: A Simple Guide

Look for the BIS Hallmark on the gold item, which includes the BIS logo, purity karat (like 22K or 18K), year of marking, and jeweler’s ID.

Check the karat marking engraved on the gold: 24K (99.9% pure), 22K (91.6% pure), 18K (75% pure), or 14K (58.5% pure).

Always ask for a purity certificate from the seller, especially when buying coins or bars.

Use a gold testing machine (karat meter or XRF machine) at trusted jewelers or authorized BIS centers for instant purity checks.

(karat meter or XRF machine) at trusted jewelers or authorized BIS centers for instant purity checks. Acid test can be done by experts but isn’t recommended for regular buyers.

Buy gold from BIS-certified retailers to ensure genuine purity and quality.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

