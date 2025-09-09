Gold And Silver Prices Surge As India Prepares For Festive Season And Weddings; Are You Planing To Buy? Check Rates In Your City

Gold Price Today: In India, gold prices are soaring higher than my wedding guest list, and it is only my wallet that is already heating!

I keep thinking that it is high time I invest in a nice piece of shiny yellow bling, but the price seems to fluctuate higher, and I change my mind. Gold is being difficult, and it fluctuates in price in minutes, with no prior notice, just like that friend who is so inconsistent that they never tell the same story.

Festive seasons such as Navratri, Durga Puja, and Diwali are approaching, and the wedding season is well established; hence, the demand to purchase gold is a reality. Everybody desires a slice of that yellow riches, yet with prices skyrocketing, my wallet is catching fire at a pace that matches that of the diyas on a Diwali night. It’s as if the “yellow heaven” has become an expensive dream that I am finding hard to manage.

As a buyer, I must be very carefu, when I buy early, I tend to overpay, and when I buy late, I tend to miss out. The volatility of the gold price keeps me on my toes, and this is a reminder that nothing in this market is set in stone. Finally, it is a matter of time and patience, and my wallet is silently begging.

Gold Price And Silver Rates Raising

Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025

As of September 9, 2025, gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Are Raisng everyday Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) recorded the highest gold futures on September 9, 2025. December delivery futures increased to ₹1,10,047 per 10 grams, ₹458 or 0.41% up. The October delivery futures also rose to ₹1,09,000 per 10 grams and rose by ₹482 or 0.44%. This increase is after a world gold prices rally. The gains are being driven by a weaker US dollar and increasing expectations of interest rate reductions by the US Federal Reserve. Globally, Comex gold futures that were to be delivered in December skyrocketed to a record high of $3,694.75 per ounce and this increased sentiment in the Indian market. As of September 9, 2025, silver futures prices on the MCX In MCX, silver is trading at ₹125,960 per kg currently, about 1.7 percent higher than the last close of ₹125,571. The metal opened at ₹125,463. Silver has recently reached highs in futures trading. According to 5paisa, this jump is due to robust global markets, a weak rupee, and investors moving into safe-haven assets. Over the past year, silver has traded within the range of $27.52 to $42.29 per ounce. Some analysts believe that global rates may reach $50, which could drive MCX silver prices to ₹150,000 per kg. On September 8, silver December futures hit a new peak of ₹1,26,400 per kg.

Gold Price Today In India

Gold Price in Delhi : 24K Gold: ₹1,10,440 22K Gold: ₹1,01,250

Gold Price in Noida : 24K Gold: ₹1,10,440 22K Gold: ₹1,01,250

Gold Price in Lucknow : 24K Gold: ₹1,08,730 22K Gold: ₹99,669.2

Gold Price in Chennai : 24K Gold: ₹1,10,290 22K Gold: ₹1,01,100

Gold Price in Mumbai : 24K Gold: ₹1,10,290 22K Gold: ₹1,01,100



Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per 10 Grams) City 24K Gold 22K Gold Delhi ₹1,10,440 ₹1,01,250 Noida ₹1,10,440 ₹1,01,250 Lucknow ₹1,08,730 ₹99,669.20 Chennai ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100 Mumbai ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100 Kolkata ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100 Bangalore ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100 Hyderabad ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100 Kerala ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100 Pune ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100 Vadodara ₹1,10,340 ₹1,01,150 Ahmedabad ₹1,10,340 ₹1,01,150 Gurgaon ₹1,08,520 ₹99,490

(Taken From Good Returns At 11:00 AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City Updated Price (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹1,26,900 or ₹1,30,000 Noida ₹1,30,000 Lucknow ₹1,08,500 Chennai ₹1,36,900 or ₹1,28,000 Mumbai ₹1,26,900 Kolkata ₹1,26,900 Bangalore ₹1,26,900 or ₹1,28,000

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

