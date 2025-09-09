LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold And Silver Prices Surge As India Prepares For Festive Season And Weddings; Are You Planing To Buy? Check Rates In Your City

Gold And Silver Prices Surge As India Prepares For Festive Season And Weddings; Are You Planing To Buy? Check Rates In Your City

Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices in India are rising sharply amid global market rallies and weakening rupee. Festive demand and wedding season drive buying interest despite volatile price fluctuations.

Gold Prices Today
Gold Prices Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 9, 2025 12:05:05 IST

Gold Price Today: In India, gold prices are soaring higher than my wedding guest list, and it is only my wallet that is already heating! 

I keep thinking that it is high time I invest in a nice piece of shiny yellow bling, but the price seems to fluctuate higher, and I change my mind. Gold is being difficult, and it fluctuates in price in minutes, with no prior notice, just like that friend who is so inconsistent that they never tell the same story.

Festive seasons such as Navratri, Durga Puja, and Diwali are approaching, and the wedding season is well established; hence, the demand to purchase gold is a reality. Everybody desires a slice of that yellow riches, yet with prices skyrocketing, my wallet is catching fire at a pace that matches that of the diyas on a Diwali night. It’s as if the “yellow heaven” has become an expensive dream that I am finding hard to manage.

As a buyer, I must be very carefu, when I buy early, I tend to overpay, and when I buy late, I tend to miss out. The volatility of the gold price keeps me on my toes, and this is a reminder that nothing in this market is set in stone. Finally, it is a matter of time and patience, and my wallet is silently begging.

Gold Price And Silver Rates Raising 

Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025 

As of September 9, 2025, gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Are Raisng everyday

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) recorded the highest gold futures on September 9, 2025. December delivery futures increased to ₹1,10,047 per 10 grams, ₹458 or 0.41% up. The October delivery futures also rose to ₹1,09,000 per 10 grams and rose by ₹482 or 0.44%. This increase is after a world gold prices rally.

The gains are being driven by a weaker US dollar and increasing expectations of interest rate reductions by the US Federal Reserve. Globally, Comex gold futures that were to be delivered in December skyrocketed to a record high of $3,694.75 per ounce and this increased sentiment in the Indian market.

As of September 9, 2025, silver futures prices on the MCX

In MCX, silver is trading at ₹125,960 per kg currently, about 1.7 percent higher than the last close of ₹125,571. The metal opened at ₹125,463. Silver has recently reached highs in futures trading.

According to 5paisa, this jump is due to robust global markets, a weak rupee, and investors moving into safe-haven assets. Over the past year, silver has traded within the range of $27.52 to $42.29 per ounce. Some analysts believe that global rates may reach $50, which could drive MCX silver prices to ₹150,000 per kg. On September 8, silver December futures hit a new peak of ₹1,26,400 per kg.

Gold Price Today In India 

  • Gold Price in Delhi:

    • 24K Gold: ₹1,10,440

    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,250

  • Gold Price in Noida:

    • 24K Gold: ₹1,10,440

    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,250

  • Gold Price in Lucknow:

    • 24K Gold: ₹1,08,730

    • 22K Gold: ₹99,669.2

  • Gold Price in Chennai:

    • 24K Gold: ₹1,10,290

    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,100

  • Gold Price in Mumbai:

    • 24K Gold: ₹1,10,290

    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,100

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per 10 Grams)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold
Delhi ₹1,10,440 ₹1,01,250
Noida ₹1,10,440 ₹1,01,250
Lucknow ₹1,08,730 ₹99,669.20
Chennai ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100
Mumbai ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100
Kolkata ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100
Bangalore ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100
Hyderabad ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100
Kerala ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100
Pune ₹1,10,290 ₹1,01,100
Vadodara ₹1,10,340 ₹1,01,150
Ahmedabad ₹1,10,340 ₹1,01,150
Gurgaon ₹1,08,520 ₹99,490

(Taken From Good Returns At 11:00 AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City Updated Price (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹1,26,900 or ₹1,30,000
Noida ₹1,30,000
Lucknow ₹1,08,500
Chennai ₹1,36,900 or ₹1,28,000
Mumbai ₹1,26,900
Kolkata ₹1,26,900
Bangalore ₹1,26,900 or ₹1,28,000

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: WATCH OUT! Market Opens On A High Note- But Volatility

Tags: business newsgold price todaysilver price today,

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: WATCH OUT! Market Opens On A High Note- But Volatility Could Strike Anytime!
Bersache – India's biggest D2C brand without a single rupee of funding
Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, TVS Motor, Godrej, Vikram Solar And Many More In Focus Today
Indian pharma sector needs price hikes, site and IP transfers to tackle US tariff uncertainty: Report
Freight wagon market in India set to double by 2031 driven by exports, tech upgrades: Report

LATEST NEWS

Gold And Silver Prices Surge As India Prepares For Festive Season And Weddings; Are You Planing To Buy? Check Rates In Your City
This Is World’s Fastest Train, Speed Will Leave You Shocked, Check Where India’s Vande Bharat Express Stands
This Southern State Records Lowest Infant Mortality Rate In India
Israel Orders Full Evacuation of Gaza City Ahead of Major Military Operation
Nagpur’s Maskarya Ganpati Festival: Tradition, Dance & Devotion
US And EU Unite On Toughest Sanctions On Russian Oil As Trump Calls To Punish Putin
What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’ And Why Experts Are Worried About Its Latest Broadcast
All About NDA’s VP Candidate CP Radhakrishnan: Education, Decades In Politics, Net Worth And More
"You are my artist of the year": Lady Gaga praises fiance Michael Polansky for supporting her work
Who Is Thaksin Shinawatra? Thailand’s Top Court Orders Former PM to Spend A Year in Jail
Gold And Silver Prices Surge As India Prepares For Festive Season And Weddings; Are You Planing To Buy? Check Rates In Your City

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold And Silver Prices Surge As India Prepares For Festive Season And Weddings; Are You Planing To Buy? Check Rates In Your City

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold And Silver Prices Surge As India Prepares For Festive Season And Weddings; Are You Planing To Buy? Check Rates In Your City
Gold And Silver Prices Surge As India Prepares For Festive Season And Weddings; Are You Planing To Buy? Check Rates In Your City
Gold And Silver Prices Surge As India Prepares For Festive Season And Weddings; Are You Planing To Buy? Check Rates In Your City
Gold And Silver Prices Surge As India Prepares For Festive Season And Weddings; Are You Planing To Buy? Check Rates In Your City

QUICK LINKS