Gold And Silver Prices Surge As India Prepares For Festive Season And Weddings; Are You Planing To Buy? Check Rates In Your City

Gold Price Today: In India, gold prices are soaring higher than my wedding guest list, and it is only my wallet that is already heating!
I keep thinking that it is high time I invest in a nice piece of shiny yellow bling, but the price seems to fluctuate higher, and I change my mind. Gold is being difficult, and it fluctuates in price in minutes, with no prior notice, just like that friend who is so inconsistent that they never tell the same story.
Festive seasons such as Navratri, Durga Puja, and Diwali are approaching, and the wedding season is well established; hence, the demand to purchase gold is a reality. Everybody desires a slice of that yellow riches, yet with prices skyrocketing, my wallet is catching fire at a pace that matches that of the diyas on a Diwali night. It’s as if the “yellow heaven” has become an expensive dream that I am finding hard to manage.
As a buyer, I must be very carefu, when I buy early, I tend to overpay, and when I buy late, I tend to miss out. The volatility of the gold price keeps me on my toes, and this is a reminder that nothing in this market is set in stone. Finally, it is a matter of time and patience, and my wallet is silently begging.
Gold Price Today In India
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per 10 Grams)
|City
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|Delhi
|₹1,10,440
|₹1,01,250
|Noida
|₹1,10,440
|₹1,01,250
|Lucknow
|₹1,08,730
|₹99,669.20
|Chennai
|₹1,10,290
|₹1,01,100
|Mumbai
|₹1,10,290
|₹1,01,100
|Kolkata
|₹1,10,290
|₹1,01,100
|Bangalore
|₹1,10,290
|₹1,01,100
|Hyderabad
|₹1,10,290
|₹1,01,100
|Kerala
|₹1,10,290
|₹1,01,100
|Pune
|₹1,10,290
|₹1,01,100
|Vadodara
|₹1,10,340
|₹1,01,150
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,10,340
|₹1,01,150
|Gurgaon
|₹1,08,520
|₹99,490
(Taken From Good Returns At 11:00 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Updated Price (₹ per kg)
|Delhi
|₹1,26,900 or ₹1,30,000
|Noida
|₹1,30,000
|Lucknow
|₹1,08,500
|Chennai
|₹1,36,900 or ₹1,28,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,26,900
|Kolkata
|₹1,26,900
|Bangalore
|₹1,26,900 or ₹1,28,000
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
