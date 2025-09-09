LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: WATCH OUT! Market Opens On A High Note- But Volatility Could Strike Anytime!

Stock Market Today: WATCH OUT! Market Opens On A High Note- But Volatility Could Strike Anytime!

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened positively with Sensex and Nifty gaining on strong global cues and easing geopolitical tensions. Metals and autos led gains, while IT faced pressure amid outsourcing concerns and valuation challenges.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 9, 2025 10:20:14 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, investors! The only guarantee in the stock market is uncertainty, and that is where the risk and the opportunity reside.

Today the Indian markets have opened positively. Sensex is up by 243 points at 81,031 with the Nifty up 66 points at 24,839. This high start follows solid world indicators, deflation of geopolitical and tariff strains, and a tech-driven surge on Wall Street. So far, global headwind effects on Indian equities seem to be abating.

The gains are being dominated by metals and auto stocks, and IT is under pressure. According to an expert, Indian markets are struggling to bounce out of major areas of resistance because of elevated valuations and ongoing sales by FPIs. US outsourcing is of particular concern to IT.

However, investors, be on guard- markets are delicate and may shift out of control at any given moment throughout the trading period. Even on an apparently stable day, sharp swings are not off the table.

Stocks to look at today include Infosys, TVS Motor, RailTel, and IRB Infra.

Trader’s Tip for Today:

Be careful during market volatility. Stick to strong sectors such as metals and autos; however, monitor IT closely. Buy in clusters, watch major stocks such as Infosys and TVS Motor, and keep an eye on global indicators. Entry and exit points should be clear, avoid hasty purchases, and exercise emotional restraint to invest wiser.

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (September 8, 2025)

At Open (9:15 AM):

      • Sensex: 81,090.21, up 302.91 points (0.37%)
      • Nifty: 24,866.30, up 93.15 points (0.38%)

      Sensex and Nifty are showing healthy gains before market open, indicating positive investor sentiment and a likely upbeat start to the trading session today.

      At 10:00 AM:

      • Sensex: 81,031.13, up 243.84 points (0.30%)
      • Nifty: 24,839.10, up 65.95 points (0.27%)

      Indian stock markets opened in the green today, with both Sensex and Nifty showing modest gains. Positive global cues and strong buying in key sectors are supporting early market sentiment.

        Stocks To Watch Today

        • Infosys
          Board to meet on September 11 to consider a share buyback proposal.
        • TVS Motor Company
          To pass full benefit of GST rate cut on ICE vehicles from September 22.
        • Arkade Developers
          Malware incident detected; mitigation underway and authorities notified.
        • IRB Infrastructure Developers
          Toll collections rose 12% YoY in August to ₹563.2 crore.
        • RailTel Corporation
          Received orders worth ₹713.55 crore from Bihar Education Project Council.
        • HUDCO
          Signed MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority for ₹11,300 crore funding over five years.

        Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, TVS Motor, Godrej, Vikram Solar And Many More In Focus Today

        Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

        Top Gainers 

        • Infosys: ₹1,479.40, up 3.26%
        • Wipro: ₹248.45, up 2.43%
        • Tech Mahindra: ₹1,477.20, up 1.14%
        • Larsen & Toubro: ₹3,543.95, up 0.74%
        • Tata Consultancy Services: ₹3,041.00, up 0.72%

        Top Losers

        • Titan Company: ₹3,639.65, down 0.50%
        • Tata Steel: ₹168.25, down 0.36%
        • ICICI Bank: ₹1,398.40, down 0.28%
        • Tata Motors: ₹717.85, down 0.21%
        • NTPC: ₹326.10, down 0.17%

        Stock Market Monday

        Indian stock markets closed flat in a highly volatile session on Monday, September 9. The Sensex ended 76.54 points higher at 80,787.30 (up 0.09%), while the Nifty gained 32.15 points to settle at 24,773.15 (up 0.13%). Despite positive intraday momentum, indices failed to sustain gains as selling pressure emerged in select sectors.

        Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed, each rising 0.5%, reflecting continued investor interest in broader markets.

        Top gainers on the Nifty: Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, M&M, and Bajaj Auto, with the Auto index surging 3.3%, leading the sectoral performance. Other sectors like PSU Bank, Oil & Gas, Metal, and Realty rose between 0.5–1%.

        On the flip side, IT stocks underperformed, with the IT index falling 0.75%.

        Major losers: Trent, SBI Life Insurance, Asian Paints, TCS, and Tech Mahindra.

        Overall, the market remained rangebound with stock-specific action amid mixed global cues.

        (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

        Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Update: Dalal Street Opens In Green With Sensex Up With 300 Points And Nifty 24,866

        Tags: business newsniftysensexsensex todaystock market todaytop gainerstop losers

        RELATED News

        Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, TVS Motor, Godrej, Vikram Solar And Many More In Focus Today
        Indian pharma sector needs price hikes, site and IP transfers to tackle US tariff uncertainty: Report
        Freight wagon market in India set to double by 2031 driven by exports, tech upgrades: Report
        Apple iPhone 17 Launch: Planning To Replace Your iPhone 16 With The Latest Model? Check This Out
        M-Sanvi Real Estate Rolls Out Comprehensive Portfolio Covering Residential, Commercial & Industrial Spaces in Delhi/NCR

        LATEST NEWS

        "RSS never speaks against the country": G Kishan Reddy defends NDA VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan
        Bigg Boss 19 Day 15 Highlights: Tanya Mittal’s Emotional Breakdown, ‘19 Saal Ki Thi Shaadi…’ Sparks Drama In Nomination Task
        Day after Govt revokes ban on social media, fresh protests hit Nepal as demonstrators seek PM Oli's dismissal
        Top 5 Cricket Teams Dominating ICC Tournaments: India’s Rank Revealed
        Two Southern Faces, One National Contest: What Vice President Election Mean For Regional Politics?
        Stock Market Today: WATCH OUT! Market Opens On A High Note- But Volatility Could Strike Anytime!
        "I was just scared": Channing Tatum on why he turned down Ryan Gosling's part in 'Blue Valentine'
        El Salvador’s Setback, Suriname Rises In 2026 World Cup Qualifying
        Emmanuel Macron Faces Political Deadlock: Who Could Be France’s Next Prime Minister After Bayrou Exit?
        CAFA Nations Cup: India beat Oman on penalties to secure bronze medal
        Stock Market Today: WATCH OUT! Market Opens On A High Note- But Volatility Could Strike Anytime!

        Follow Us

        Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

        NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

        TOP CATEGORIES

        QUICK LINKS

        Stock Market Today: WATCH OUT! Market Opens On A High Note- But Volatility Could Strike Anytime!

        Follow Us

        Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

        NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

        TOP CATEGORIES

        Group Websites

        Stock Market Today: WATCH OUT! Market Opens On A High Note- But Volatility Could Strike Anytime!
        Stock Market Today: WATCH OUT! Market Opens On A High Note- But Volatility Could Strike Anytime!
        Stock Market Today: WATCH OUT! Market Opens On A High Note- But Volatility Could Strike Anytime!
        Stock Market Today: WATCH OUT! Market Opens On A High Note- But Volatility Could Strike Anytime!

        QUICK LINKS