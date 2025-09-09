Stock Market Today: WATCH OUT! Market Opens On A High Note- But Volatility Could Strike Anytime!

Stock Market Today: Good morning, investors! The only guarantee in the stock market is uncertainty, and that is where the risk and the opportunity reside.

Today the Indian markets have opened positively. Sensex is up by 243 points at 81,031 with the Nifty up 66 points at 24,839. This high start follows solid world indicators, deflation of geopolitical and tariff strains, and a tech-driven surge on Wall Street. So far, global headwind effects on Indian equities seem to be abating.

The gains are being dominated by metals and auto stocks, and IT is under pressure. According to an expert, Indian markets are struggling to bounce out of major areas of resistance because of elevated valuations and ongoing sales by FPIs. US outsourcing is of particular concern to IT.

However, investors, be on guard- markets are delicate and may shift out of control at any given moment throughout the trading period. Even on an apparently stable day, sharp swings are not off the table.

Stocks to look at today include Infosys, TVS Motor, RailTel, and IRB Infra.

Trader’s Tip for Today:

Be careful during market volatility. Stick to strong sectors such as metals and autos; however, monitor IT closely. Buy in clusters, watch major stocks such as Infosys and TVS Motor, and keep an eye on global indicators. Entry and exit points should be clear, avoid hasty purchases, and exercise emotional restraint to invest wiser.

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (September 8, 2025)

At Open (9:15 AM):

Sensex: 81,090.21, up 302.91 points (0.37%)

81,090.21, up 302.91 points (0.37%) Nifty: 24,866.30, up 93.15 points (0.38%)

Sensex and Nifty are showing healthy gains before market open, indicating positive investor sentiment and a likely upbeat start to the trading session today.

At 10:00 AM:

Sensex: 81,031.13, up 243.84 points (0.30%)

81,031.13, up 243.84 points (0.30%) Nifty: 24,839.10, up 65.95 points (0.27%)

Indian stock markets opened in the green today, with both Sensex and Nifty showing modest gains. Positive global cues and strong buying in key sectors are supporting early market sentiment.

Stocks To Watch Today

Infosys

Board to meet on September 11 to consider a share buyback proposal.

Board to meet on September 11 to consider a share buyback proposal. TVS Motor Company

To pass full benefit of GST rate cut on ICE vehicles from September 22.

To pass full benefit of GST rate cut on ICE vehicles from September 22. Arkade Developers

Malware incident detected; mitigation underway and authorities notified.

Malware incident detected; mitigation underway and authorities notified. IRB Infrastructure Developers

Toll collections rose 12% YoY in August to ₹563.2 crore.

Toll collections rose 12% YoY in August to ₹563.2 crore. RailTel Corporation

Received orders worth ₹713.55 crore from Bihar Education Project Council.

Received orders worth ₹713.55 crore from Bihar Education Project Council. HUDCO

Signed MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority for ₹11,300 crore funding over five years.

Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

Top Gainers

Infosys: ₹1,479.40, up 3.26%

₹1,479.40, up 3.26% Wipro: ₹248.45, up 2.43%

₹248.45, up 2.43% Tech Mahindra: ₹1,477.20, up 1.14%

₹1,477.20, up 1.14% Larsen & Toubro: ₹3,543.95, up 0.74%

₹3,543.95, up 0.74% Tata Consultancy Services: ₹3,041.00, up 0.72% Top Losers Titan Company: ₹3,639.65, down 0.50%

₹3,639.65, down 0.50% Tata Steel: ₹168.25, down 0.36%

₹168.25, down 0.36% ICICI Bank: ₹1,398.40, down 0.28%

₹1,398.40, down 0.28% Tata Motors: ₹717.85, down 0.21%

₹717.85, down 0.21% NTPC: ₹326.10, down 0.17%

Stock Market Monday

Indian stock markets closed flat in a highly volatile session on Monday, September 9. The Sensex ended 76.54 points higher at 80,787.30 (up 0.09%), while the Nifty gained 32.15 points to settle at 24,773.15 (up 0.13%). Despite positive intraday momentum, indices failed to sustain gains as selling pressure emerged in select sectors.

Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed, each rising 0.5%, reflecting continued investor interest in broader markets.

Top gainers on the Nifty: Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, M&M, and Bajaj Auto, with the Auto index surging 3.3%, leading the sectoral performance. Other sectors like PSU Bank, Oil & Gas, Metal, and Realty rose between 0.5–1%.

On the flip side, IT stocks underperformed, with the IT index falling 0.75%.

Major losers: Trent, SBI Life Insurance, Asian Paints, TCS, and Tech Mahindra.

Overall, the market remained rangebound with stock-specific action amid mixed global cues.

