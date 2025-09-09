LIVE TV
Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, TVS Motor, Godrej, Vikram Solar And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, TVS Motor, Godrej, Vikram Solar And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets open strong with Sensex and Nifty rising. Positive global cues from Asia and the US boost sentiment. Key stocks and corporate updates to watch as the trading day progresses.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 9, 2025 09:33:09 IST

Stocks To Watch Today

Sensex is at 81,090.21, up 302.91 points (0.37%), and Nifty stands at 24,866.30, gaining 93.15 points (0.38%) ahead of the market open. This positive momentum indicates healthy investor sentiment and suggests an upbeat start to today’s trading session.

GIFT Nifty had shown strength, hinting at a strong start, and the markets followed through with a steady session where Sensex rose 76.54 points to 80,787.30, and Nifty gained 32.15 points to 24,773.15. Today’s early gains reflect continued optimism as Indian markets open on a positive note.

Asian markets are mostly in the green, following a tech rally on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.6% after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation, while Topix added 0.4%. Hang Seng rose 1%, but Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.6%.

In the U.S., all major indices closed higher. The Nasdaq hit a record, rising 0.45%, the S&P 500 gained 0.21%, and the Dow Jones added 114 points. Big tech led the rally- Broadcom jumped 3%, Nvidia rebounded 1%, while Amazon and Microsoft also moved up.

Stay tuned for stock-specific action as the day unfolds!

Stocks To Watch Today

  • Infosys
    Board to meet on September 11 to consider a share buyback proposal.
  • TVS Motor Company
    To pass full benefit of GST rate cut on ICE vehicles from September 22.
  • Arkade Developers
    Malware incident detected; mitigation underway and authorities notified.
  • IRB Infrastructure Developers
    Toll collections rose 12% YoY in August to ₹563.2 crore.
  • RailTel Corporation
    Received orders worth ₹713.55 crore from Bihar Education Project Council.
  • HUDCO
    Signed MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority for ₹11,300 crore funding over five years.
  • Brigade Enterprises
    Signed luxury residential project in East Bengaluru, 2.5 million sq ft, GDV ₹2,500 crore.
  • Arisinfra Solutions
    Launched ‘Arsh Greens’ project in Bengaluru, 2.06 lakh sq ft, GDV up to ₹200 crore.
  • Strides Pharma
    Partnered with Kenox Pharmaceuticals for US nasal spray product development.
  • Godrej Consumer Products
    Indonesian arm begins construction of manufacturing site at Kendal, ₹250 crore investment.
  • Supreme Power Equipment
    Won ₹10.02 crore order from Karnataka power company; Mexico export order terminated.
  • John Cockerill India
    Received ₹50 crore order for cold rolling mill in Chhattisgarh.
  • Bartronics India
    Signed MoU with Net Zero Initiative for sustainable agriculture and carbon credits.

Promoter & Bulk Deals

  • Voltamp Transformers
    Promoter Kunjal Patel likely to sell up to 7.88 lakh shares (7% stake) via block deals.
  • Prime Focus
    Craft Emerging Market Fund acquired 3.87% stake; Augusta Investments and Marina IV sold shares.
  • Goodluck India
    SBI Funds bought 1.42% stake; Arpna Capital sold 1.09%.

Corporate Updates

  • RSWM
    Cancelled greenfield project in Jammu; surrendering allotted land.

Quarterly Results

  • Vikram Solar and Regaal Resources to announce earnings today.

Listings Today

  • Mainboard: Amanta Healthcare
  • SME: Goel Construction Company

F&O Ban

  • RBL Bank

(With Inputs From Sources)

Tags: business newsstock market todayStocks to watch today

Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, TVS Motor, Godrej, Vikram Solar And Many More In Focus Today

