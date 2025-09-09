Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, TVS Motor, Godrej, Vikram Solar And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today
Sensex is at 81,090.21, up 302.91 points (0.37%), and Nifty stands at 24,866.30, gaining 93.15 points (0.38%) ahead of the market open. This positive momentum indicates healthy investor sentiment and suggests an upbeat start to today’s trading session.
GIFT Nifty had shown strength, hinting at a strong start, and the markets followed through with a steady session where Sensex rose 76.54 points to 80,787.30, and Nifty gained 32.15 points to 24,773.15. Today’s early gains reflect continued optimism as Indian markets open on a positive note.
Asian markets are mostly in the green, following a tech rally on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.6% after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation, while Topix added 0.4%. Hang Seng rose 1%, but Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.6%.
In the U.S., all major indices closed higher. The Nasdaq hit a record, rising 0.45%, the S&P 500 gained 0.21%, and the Dow Jones added 114 points. Big tech led the rally- Broadcom jumped 3%, Nvidia rebounded 1%, while Amazon and Microsoft also moved up.
- Infosys
Board to meet on September 11 to consider a share buyback proposal.
- TVS Motor Company
To pass full benefit of GST rate cut on ICE vehicles from September 22.
- Arkade Developers
Malware incident detected; mitigation underway and authorities notified.
- IRB Infrastructure Developers
Toll collections rose 12% YoY in August to ₹563.2 crore.
- RailTel Corporation
Received orders worth ₹713.55 crore from Bihar Education Project Council.
- HUDCO
Signed MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority for ₹11,300 crore funding over five years.
- Brigade Enterprises
Signed luxury residential project in East Bengaluru, 2.5 million sq ft, GDV ₹2,500 crore.
- Arisinfra Solutions
Launched ‘Arsh Greens’ project in Bengaluru, 2.06 lakh sq ft, GDV up to ₹200 crore.
- Strides Pharma
Partnered with Kenox Pharmaceuticals for US nasal spray product development.
- Godrej Consumer Products
Indonesian arm begins construction of manufacturing site at Kendal, ₹250 crore investment.
- Supreme Power Equipment
Won ₹10.02 crore order from Karnataka power company; Mexico export order terminated.
- John Cockerill India
Received ₹50 crore order for cold rolling mill in Chhattisgarh.
- Bartronics India
Signed MoU with Net Zero Initiative for sustainable agriculture and carbon credits.
Promoter & Bulk Deals
- Voltamp Transformers
Promoter Kunjal Patel likely to sell up to 7.88 lakh shares (7% stake) via block deals.
- Prime Focus
Craft Emerging Market Fund acquired 3.87% stake; Augusta Investments and Marina IV sold shares.
- Goodluck India
SBI Funds bought 1.42% stake; Arpna Capital sold 1.09%.
Corporate Updates
- RSWM
Cancelled greenfield project in Jammu; surrendering allotted land.
Quarterly Results
- Vikram Solar and Regaal Resources to announce earnings today.
Listings Today
- Mainboard: Amanta Healthcare
- SME: Goel Construction Company
F&O Ban
- RBL Bank
