Gold Price Today: Gold And Silver Rates On Fire! Check The Latest Prices In Your City

Gold Price Today: Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 16, 2025

Diwali is just around the corner, and you know what that means, the markets are lighting up like festive diyas! Gold and silver businesses are gearing up for their busiest season, thanks to the twin magic of Diwali celebrations and the wedding frenzy right after. This year, precious metals didn’t just sparkle, they soared, smashing price records left and right. Curious how much that shiny bling costs in your city? Don’t just guess, check out the latest gold and silver prices on the MCX and see if it’s time to treat yourself (or maybe start planning those gifts)! Ready to dive into the festive metal mania?

As of Octoer 6, 2025, MCX Gold Futures On October 6, 2025, MCX Gold December futures reached a new high of ₹1,19,490 per 10 grams, up 1.17 percent. The cause of this surge is attributed to good spot market demand, particularly in the run-up to Diwali, and positive global cues. Worldwide, gold rose above $3,900 per unit of weight, stoked by safe-haven demand because of a weaker yen, worries about a US government shutdown, and anticipation of Federal Reserve interest-rate reductions. Experts predict future volatility and robust ongoing bullishness of gold. As of Octoer 6, 2025, Silver Futures Prices On The MCX MCX Silver December futures reached a new peak of ₹1,47,700 per kilo on Monday, October 6, 2025, with December contracts at ₹1,47,344 per kilo, 1.10 percent higher at around 9:20 am IST. This increase can be primarily attributed to high demand in the spot market, particularly with Diwali nearing, and favorable developments in foreign markets. Silver hit a 14.5-year world record high of around $50 per ounce. Investment appetite is on the rise due to the anticipated rate cuts in the US and international uncertainties. Also, high industrial demand from electronics and solar industries and a shortage of supply is driving the prices up.

Gold Price Today In India

Gold Price in Chennai: 24K Gold Price: ₹1,19,450 per 10g 22K Gold Price: ₹1,09,490 per 10g 18K Gold Price: ₹90,540 per 10g

Gold Price in Mumbai: 24K Gold Price: ₹1,19,390 per 10g 22K Gold Price: ₹1,09,440 per 10g 18K Gold Price: ₹89,540 per 10g

Gold Price in Delhi: 24K Gold Price: ₹1,19,540 per 10g 22K Gold Price: ₹1,09,590 per 10g 18K Gold Price: ₹89,690 per 10g

Gold Price in Kolkata: 24K Gold Price: ₹1,19,390 per 10g 22K Gold Price: ₹1,09,440 per 10g 18K Gold Price: ₹89,540 per 10g



Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams) City 24K Gold Price (₹/10g) 22K Gold Price (₹/10g) 18K Gold Price (₹/10g) National Avg ₹1,19,390 ₹1,09,440 ₹89,540 Chennai ₹1,19,450 ₹1,09,490 ₹90,540 Mumbai ₹1,19,390 ₹1,09,440 ₹89,540 Delhi ₹1,19,540 ₹1,09,590 ₹89,690 Kolkata ₹1,19,390 ₹1,09,440 ₹89,540 Bangalore ₹1,19,390 ₹1,09,440 ₹89,540 Hyderabad ₹1,19,390 ₹1,09,440 ₹89,540 Kerala ₹1,19,390 ₹1,09,440 ₹89,540 Pune ₹1,19,390 ₹1,09,440 ₹89,540 Vadodara ₹1,19,440 ₹1,09,490 ₹89,540 Ahmedabad ₹1,19,440 ₹1,09,490 ₹89,540 Ghaziabad ₹1,18,190 ₹1,08,350 ₹88,680 Jaipur ₹1,28,503 ₹1,27,988 ₹1,27,988 Noida ₹1,18,830 ₹1,08,940 ₹89,160

(Taken From Good Returns At 10:30 AM)

Note: Prices are per 10 grams and subject to daily fluctuations. Data sourced from Goodreturns. Some cities may not have 18K data available.

Silver Price Today In India

City Price (₹) Chennai ₹1,64,900 Hyderabad ₹1,64,900 Kerala ₹1,64,900 Delhi ₹1,54,900 Mumbai ₹1,54,900 Kolkata ₹1,54,900 Bangalore ₹1,54,900 Pune ₹1,54,900 Vadodara ₹1,54,900 Ahmedabad ₹1,54,900

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

