Gold Price Today: Gold And Silver Rates On Fire! Check The Latest Prices In Your City

Gold Price Today: Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 16, 2025
Diwali is just around the corner, and you know what that means, the markets are lighting up like festive diyas! Gold and silver businesses are gearing up for their busiest season, thanks to the twin magic of Diwali celebrations and the wedding frenzy right after. This year, precious metals didn’t just sparkle, they soared, smashing price records left and right. Curious how much that shiny bling costs in your city? Don’t just guess, check out the latest gold and silver prices on the MCX and see if it’s time to treat yourself (or maybe start planning those gifts)! Ready to dive into the festive metal mania?
Gold Price Today In India
Gold Price in Chennai:
24K Gold Price: ₹1,19,450 per 10g
22K Gold Price: ₹1,09,490 per 10g
18K Gold Price: ₹90,540 per 10g
Gold Price in Mumbai:
24K Gold Price: ₹1,19,390 per 10g
22K Gold Price: ₹1,09,440 per 10g
18K Gold Price: ₹89,540 per 10g
Gold Price in Delhi:
24K Gold Price: ₹1,19,540 per 10g
22K Gold Price: ₹1,09,590 per 10g
18K Gold Price: ₹89,690 per 10g
Gold Price in Kolkata:
24K Gold Price: ₹1,19,390 per 10g
22K Gold Price: ₹1,09,440 per 10g
18K Gold Price: ₹89,540 per 10g
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)
Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)
|City
|24K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|22K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|18K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|National Avg
|₹1,19,390
|₹1,09,440
|₹89,540
|Chennai
|₹1,19,450
|₹1,09,490
|₹90,540
|Mumbai
|₹1,19,390
|₹1,09,440
|₹89,540
|Delhi
|₹1,19,540
|₹1,09,590
|₹89,690
|Kolkata
|₹1,19,390
|₹1,09,440
|₹89,540
|Bangalore
|₹1,19,390
|₹1,09,440
|₹89,540
|Hyderabad
|₹1,19,390
|₹1,09,440
|₹89,540
|Kerala
|₹1,19,390
|₹1,09,440
|₹89,540
|Pune
|₹1,19,390
|₹1,09,440
|₹89,540
|Vadodara
|₹1,19,440
|₹1,09,490
|₹89,540
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,19,440
|₹1,09,490
|₹89,540
|Ghaziabad
|₹1,18,190
|₹1,08,350
|₹88,680
|Jaipur
|₹1,28,503
|₹1,27,988
|₹1,27,988
|Noida
|₹1,18,830
|₹1,08,940
|₹89,160
(Taken From Good Returns At 10:30 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Price (₹)
|Chennai
|₹1,64,900
|Hyderabad
|₹1,64,900
|Kerala
|₹1,64,900
|Delhi
|₹1,54,900
|Mumbai
|₹1,54,900
|Kolkata
|₹1,54,900
|Bangalore
|₹1,54,900
|Pune
|₹1,54,900
|Vadodara
|₹1,54,900
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,54,900
Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
