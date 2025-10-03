Gold Price Today: Silver And Gold Hit New Highs- Don’t Miss Out! Check Rates In Your City Today!

Gold Price Today: Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 16, 2025
On Friday, gold prices did not fluctuate much in anticipation of a seventh consecutive weekly increase. This increase is supported by forecasts of more U.S. interest rate cuts in the latter part of this year and fears of the possible effects of a U.S. government shutdown.
Spot gold stood at $3,851.99 per ounce, just below the all-time high of $3,896.49 reached on Thursday. Throughout this week, gold has gained 2.4 percent, reflecting high investor interest in safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty.
Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures for December delivery increased 0.2 percent to reach $3,874.40, indicating bullish momentum in the gold market.
Gold Price Today In India
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)
Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)
|City
|24K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|22K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|18K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|National Avg
|₹1,18,680
|₹1,08,790
|₹89,010
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,18,730
|₹1,08,840
|—
|Bangalore
|₹1,19,265
|₹1,09,325
|₹88,132.5
|Chennai
|₹1,19,491
|₹1,09,531
|₹88,320
|Delhi
|₹1,19,423
|₹1,09,483
|₹89,160
|Ghaziabad
|₹1,18,190
|₹1,08,350
|₹88,680
|Hyderabad
|₹1,18,680
|₹1,08,790
|₹88,200
|Kerala
|₹1,18,680
|₹1,08,790
|₹88,335
|Kolkata
|₹1,18,680
|₹1,08,790
|₹87,945
|Mumbai
|₹1,18,680
|₹1,08,790
|₹88,065
|Noida
|₹1,18,830
|₹1,08,940
|₹89,160
|Pune
|₹1,18,680
|₹1,08,790
|₹88,065
|Vadodara
|₹1,18,730
|₹1,08,840
|—
|Jaipur
|₹1,17,400
|₹1,07,616.7
|₹88,050
|Jaipur
|₹1,15,300
|₹1,05,691.7
(Taken From Good Returns At 10:30 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Price (₹)
|Chennai
|₹1,64,100
|Hyderabad
|₹1,63,000
|Kerala
|₹1,63,000
|Delhi
|₹1,53,100
|Mumbai
|₹1,51,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,51,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,51,000
Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
