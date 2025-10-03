Gold Price Today: Silver And Gold Hit New Highs- Don’t Miss Out! Check Rates In Your City Today!

Gold Price Today: Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 16, 2025

On Friday, gold prices did not fluctuate much in anticipation of a seventh consecutive weekly increase. This increase is supported by forecasts of more U.S. interest rate cuts in the latter part of this year and fears of the possible effects of a U.S. government shutdown.

Spot gold stood at $3,851.99 per ounce, just below the all-time high of $3,896.49 reached on Thursday. Throughout this week, gold has gained 2.4 percent, reflecting high investor interest in safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures for December delivery increased 0.2 percent to reach $3,874.40, indicating bullish momentum in the gold market.

As of Octoer 3, 2025, MCX Gold Futures The price of the MCX Gold December 2025 contract is ₹117,558, with an opening rate of ₹116,890, a highest price of ₹117,788, and a lowest price of ₹115,460. Global economic situations, currency exchange rates, interest rates, geopolitics, and supply-demand ratios affect gold prices. Economic uncertainty and geopolitical instability increase the popularity of gold as a safe haven. Central bank buying and demand during the festive season put upward pressure in India. Also, when the US dollar is weak, it usually increases the gold price. US Federal Reserve rate cut expectations also influence the mechanism pushing gold prices to historic heights. As of Octoer 3, 2025, Silver Futures Prices On The MCX Silver December futures contract in the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is trading at ₹1,44,566.00. It has opened at ₹1,43,204.00 and closed at ₹1,42,145.00 before. The global silver prices, e.g., on COMEX, and the exchange rate of USD/INR affect silver prices in MCX. An appreciation of the US dollar tends to push down the price of silver, whereas the opposite happens when the dollar is weak. As well, silver is influenced to a large extent by industrial demand. Silver is widely applied in electronics, solar energy, and medicine; thus, demand in these spheres may drive the prices up.

Gold Price Today In India

Gold Price in Delhi

• 24K: ₹1,19,423

• 22K: ₹1,09,483

• 18K: ₹89,160

Gold Price in Kerala

• 24K: ₹1,18,680

• 22K: ₹1,08,790

• 18K: ₹88,335

Gold Price in Mumbai

• 24K: ₹1,18,680

• 22K: ₹1,08,790

• 18K: ₹88,065

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams) City 24K Gold Price (₹/10g) 22K Gold Price (₹/10g) 18K Gold Price (₹/10g) National Avg ₹1,18,680 ₹1,08,790 ₹89,010 Ahmedabad ₹1,18,730 ₹1,08,840 — Bangalore ₹1,19,265 ₹1,09,325 ₹88,132.5 Chennai ₹1,19,491 ₹1,09,531 ₹88,320 Delhi ₹1,19,423 ₹1,09,483 ₹89,160 Ghaziabad ₹1,18,190 ₹1,08,350 ₹88,680 Hyderabad ₹1,18,680 ₹1,08,790 ₹88,200 Kerala ₹1,18,680 ₹1,08,790 ₹88,335 Kolkata ₹1,18,680 ₹1,08,790 ₹87,945 Mumbai ₹1,18,680 ₹1,08,790 ₹88,065 Noida ₹1,18,830 ₹1,08,940 ₹89,160 Pune ₹1,18,680 ₹1,08,790 ₹88,065 Vadodara ₹1,18,730 ₹1,08,840 — Jaipur ₹1,17,400 ₹1,07,616.7 ₹88,050 Jaipur ₹1,15,300 ₹1,05,691.7

(Taken From Good Returns At 10:30 AM)

Note: Prices are per 10 grams and subject to daily fluctuations. Data sourced from Goodreturns. Some cities may not have 18K data available.

Silver Price Today In India

City Price (₹) Chennai ₹1,64,100 Hyderabad ₹1,63,000 Kerala ₹1,63,000 Delhi ₹1,53,100 Mumbai ₹1,51,000 Kolkata ₹1,51,000 Bangalore ₹1,51,000

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

