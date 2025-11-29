Gold Price Today: What’s Driving Yellow Metal’s Prices Today? Fed Rate Cut, Weak Dollar, And Weddings- Explained

Gold Price Today: Strong Uptrend Across Bourses

In case you have been watching your jewelry wish list or considering investing in gold, the moment has never been more interesting. After the high bets on a US Fed rate cut, gold prices in Indian and global markets reflected a delightful uptrend. For the fourth month in a row, last week’s MCX gold rates climbed, with the February 2026 contract closing on Friday at ₹1,29,599 per 10 gm, which is ₹1,932 (1.51%) higher than the previous day.

That’s just about ₹2,700 less than the record ₹1,32,294 that was set on 17 October 2025, so indeed, the yellow metal is once again playing with the ceiling of all-time highs!

Analysts attribute the upsurge to three main drivers: increased hopes for a US Fed rate cut, a US dollar that’s lost a lot of its strength and is barely managing to stay above 100, and the political turmoil caused by the Trump administration.

Thus, no matter if you are a hesitant investor or a joyful purchaser, the global gold hype is too loud to be overlooked, time to take a look at your gold charts!

Key Factors Driving Gold Prices Today

US Fed Rate Cut Expectations: Rising anticipation of a 25bps rate cut in December, with an 87% probability, is boosting gold's bullish momentum.

Rising anticipation of a 25bps rate cut in December, with an 87% probability, is boosting gold’s bullish momentum. Weak US Dollar: Political uncertainty, including Trump’s immigration and federal benefits announcements, has weakened the US Dollar Index, supporting gold’s upward trajectory.

India's Surge in Imports: Gold imports in October 2025 jumped nearly 200% to $14.72 billion, while silver imports rose 528% to $2.72 billion.

Domestic Wedding Season Demand: 45–50 lakh weddings in India between early November and mid-December 2025 are fueling physical gold purchases.

CEPA Talks & Supply Boost: India-UAE CEPA discussions aim to create an auction-based quota system for gold imports, increasing organized supply and helping control domestic premiums.

Global Safe-Haven Demand: Geopolitical uncertainty and inflation concerns make bullion a preferred investment.

Silver Outlook: If global demand accelerates, silver may outperform gold.

Geopolitical Risks: Ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict keeps safe-haven demand alive, supporting gold prices.

Gold Price Outlook: Near-Term Targets

Hello, folks who are interested in gold! For those of you who have been watching your gold charts closely, here’s what is happening. The gold metal, worldwide, is tempting to $4,250 per ounce, break it, and we might see it dazzle all the way up to $4,400. Just think of a happy, dancing portfolio!

In India, the most lively are February 2026 contracts. If prices remain above ₹1,30,000 per 10 gm, gold could target sparkling new highs of ₹1,34,000 per 10 gm and perhaps even higher. And no need to fear, there is a safety net: ₹1,25,700 per 10 gm is the significant support level keeping investors’ nerves calm.

Therefore, whether you are an experienced bullion buyer or just gold-curious, now is the time to watch, plan, and possibly even treat yourself, because when gold is moving, it is really hard not to get excited!

(With Inputs)

