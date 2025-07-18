LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Cools Off- Is Now The Golden Time To Buy? Check Rates In Your City NOW!

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Cools Off- Is Now The Golden Time To Buy? Check Rates In Your City NOW!

Gold stayed flat while silver sparkled on July 18. Weighed by a strong dollar and easing tariff tensions, gold lacked shine, but silver’s industrial demand gave it a modest edge

Gold Prices Today
Gold Prices Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 10:21:11 IST

Gold Price Today: What’s Up in the Bullion Bazaar?

Looks like gold wasn’t in the mood to shine this Friday morning (July 18). On MCX, the August 5 contracts stayed flat at Rs97,477 per 10 grams—no real sparkle there—as traders weighed in on a mix of cooling US Fed rate cut hopes, easing tariff tensions, and lacklustre spot demand.

But silver? It decided to steal the morning spotlight. September 5 contracts on MCX rose 0.31%, clocking in at Rs1,12,680. A quiet win on an otherwise calm day!

Despite decent US economic data and a steady dollar, gold’s been swinging unpredictably. And speaking of the dollar—it’s on track for its second straight weekly gain. Translation: gold gets pricier for buyers using other currencies, which doesn’t help demand.

So, bullion watchers—don’t blink. The yellow metal may be quiet now, but the next move could surprise us all. Stay curious, stay invested!

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg)
Delhi Rs 91,250
 Rs 99,520 Rs 1,13,900
Noida Rs 91,250 Rs 99,520 Rs 1,13,900
Lucknow Rs 91,250 Rs 99,520 Rs 1,13,900
Mumbai Rs 91,100
 Rs 99,380
 Rs 1,13,900
Bengaluru Rs 91,100
 Rs 99,380 Rs 1,13,900
Chennai Rs 91,100 Rs 99,380 Rs 1,13,900
Pune Rs 91,100 Rs 99,380 Rs 1,13,900
Ahmedabad Rs 91,100 Rs 99,380 Rs 1,13,900
Kolkata Rs 91,100 Rs 99,380 Rs 1,13,900
Hyderabad Rs 91,100
 Rs 99,380 Rs 1,13,900

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Return at 10:00Am)

Silver Price Today

On July 17, 2025, silver prices was Rs 1,13,900 per kilogram, reflecting a mild cooldown after recent highs. The metal had surged earlier on safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions. This price determination is totally based on how silver is reacting to the tariff tantrums of Trump. 

What’s Driving Gold Prices Today?

  • Volatile Price Movement: Gold prices remain choppy despite a largely stable U.S. dollar and solid macroeconomic data.
  • Stronger Dollar:
    • The Dollar Index is set for its second weekly gain.
    • A stronger dollar makes gold costlier for non-dollar buyers, hurting demand.
  • Easing Tariff Concerns:
    • Talks of potential US trade deals with China, India, and the EU reduce safe-haven demand for gold.
    • Markets have already priced in tariff fears, capping upside momentum.
  • Inflation Indicators:
    • US PPI stayed unchanged in June (Fed’s preferred inflation metric).
    • US CPI, however, jumped to its highest since February, raising inflationary concerns.
  • Retail Sales Surprise:
    • June retail sales rose 0.6%, bouncing back from May’s 0.9% dip—signalling stronger consumer demand.
  • US Fed Rate Outlook:
    • Experts expect the Fed to hold interest rates steady until at least September.
    • Next Fed policy announcement is due on July 30.

Here Is How To Check The Purity Of Gold

  • Check for Hallmark Stamp: Look for a stamp on the gold piece indicating its purity (e.g., 24K, 22K, 18K). In India, BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) hallmarking is a trusted certification.
  • Magnet Test: Gold is non-magnetic. If your item is attracted to a magnet, it likely contains other metals or is fake.
  •  Water Test (Float Test): Drop the item into a glass of water. Real gold is dense and heavy, so it will sink immediately. Fakes may float or sink slowly.
  • Scratch Test on Ceramic Plate: Rub the gold on an unglazed ceramic tile. Real gold leaves a golden-yellow streak, while fake gold often leaves a black mark.
  • Consult a Jeweler or Use a Gold Testing Kit: Professional jewelers use acid tests, XRF machines, or electronic gold testers for accurate results. You can also buy a simple gold testing kit for home use

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Cools Off- Is Now The Golden Time To Buy? Check Rates In Your City NOW!

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Cools Off- Is Now The Golden Time To Buy? Check Rates In Your City NOW!

