Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Cools Off- Is Now The Golden Time To Buy? Check Rates In Your City NOW!

Gold Price Today: What’s Up in the Bullion Bazaar?

Looks like gold wasn’t in the mood to shine this Friday morning (July 18). On MCX, the August 5 contracts stayed flat at Rs97,477 per 10 grams—no real sparkle there—as traders weighed in on a mix of cooling US Fed rate cut hopes, easing tariff tensions, and lacklustre spot demand.

But silver? It decided to steal the morning spotlight. September 5 contracts on MCX rose 0.31%, clocking in at Rs1,12,680. A quiet win on an otherwise calm day!

Despite decent US economic data and a steady dollar, gold’s been swinging unpredictably. And speaking of the dollar—it’s on track for its second straight weekly gain. Translation: gold gets pricier for buyers using other currencies, which doesn’t help demand.

So, bullion watchers—don’t blink. The yellow metal may be quiet now, but the next move could surprise us all. Stay curious, stay invested!

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 91,250

Rs 99,520 Rs 1,13,900 Noida Rs 91,250 Rs 99,520 Rs 1,13,900 Lucknow Rs 91,250 Rs 99,520 Rs 1,13,900 Mumbai Rs 91,100

Rs 99,380

Rs 1,13,900 Bengaluru Rs 91,100

Rs 99,380 Rs 1,13,900 Chennai Rs 91,100 Rs 99,380 Rs 1,13,900 Pune Rs 91,100 Rs 99,380 Rs 1,13,900 Ahmedabad Rs 91,100 Rs 99,380 Rs 1,13,900 Kolkata Rs 91,100 Rs 99,380 Rs 1,13,900 Hyderabad Rs 91,100

Rs 99,380 Rs 1,13,900

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Return at 10:00Am)

Silver Price Today

On July 17, 2025, silver prices was Rs 1,13,900 per kilogram, reflecting a mild cooldown after recent highs. The metal had surged earlier on safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions. This price determination is totally based on how silver is reacting to the tariff tantrums of Trump.

What’s Driving Gold Prices Today?

Volatile Price Movement : Gold prices remain choppy despite a largely stable U.S. dollar and solid macroeconomic data.

: Gold prices remain choppy despite a largely stable U.S. dollar and solid macroeconomic data. Stronger Dollar : The Dollar Index is set for its second weekly gain . A stronger dollar makes gold costlier for non-dollar buyers, hurting demand .

: Easing Tariff Concerns : Talks of potential US trade deals with China, India, and the EU reduce safe-haven demand for gold. Markets have already priced in tariff fears , capping upside momentum.

: Inflation Indicators : US PPI stayed unchanged in June (Fed’s preferred inflation metric). US CPI , however, jumped to its highest since February , raising inflationary concerns.

: Retail Sales Surprise : June retail sales rose 0.6% , bouncing back from May’s 0.9% dip— signalling stronger consumer demand .

: US Fed Rate Outlook : Experts expect the Fed to hold interest rates steady until at least September . Next Fed policy announcement is due on July 30 .

:

Here Is How To Check The Purity Of Gold

Check for Hallmark Stamp: Look for a stamp on the gold piece indicating its purity (e.g., 24K, 22K, 18K ). In India, BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) hallmarking is a trusted certification.

Look for a stamp on the gold piece indicating its purity (e.g., ). In India, BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) hallmarking is a trusted certification. Magnet Test: Gold is non-magnetic . If your item is attracted to a magnet, it likely contains other metals or is fake.

Gold is . If your item is attracted to a magnet, it likely contains other metals or is fake. Water Test (Float Test): Drop the item into a glass of water. Real gold is dense and heavy , so it will sink immediately. Fakes may float or sink slowly.

Drop the item into a glass of water. Real gold is , so it will sink immediately. Fakes may float or sink slowly. Scratch Test on Ceramic Plate: Rub the gold on an unglazed ceramic tile. Real gold leaves a golden-yellow streak , while fake gold often leaves a black mark.

Rub the gold on an unglazed ceramic tile. Real gold leaves a , while fake gold often leaves a black mark. Consult a Jeweler or Use a Gold Testing Kit: Professional jewelers use acid tests, XRF machines, or electronic gold testers for accurate results. You can also buy a simple gold testing kit for home use

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

