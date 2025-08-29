Gold Prices Rise Slightly Ahead Of Indian Wedding Season- Is It Time to Buy? Check Rates In Your City Now!

Gold Price And Silver Rates Amid Easing Geopolitical Tension
Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025
Gold in the MCX futures market is increasing its price as of August 29, 2025. In the case of the October 2025 contract, the last traded price is ₹1,01,005 per 10 grams and this is 381 higher than it was previously. This is a 0.38% increase.
According to the September 2025 Gold Mini contract also increased, up by 384 reaching ₹1,00,502 per 10 grams, the same 0.38 percent increase. The last closing price of the October contract was ₹1,00,624 per 10 grams. Gold traded at a high of ₹1,02,226 and low of ₹1,02,069 during the day. Generally, today there is a steady gold increase.
|City
|24K Gold Price (₹)
|22K Gold Price (₹)
|Delhi
|₹1,03,460
|₹94,850
|Noida
|₹1,02,760
|₹94,210
|Lucknow
|₹1,02,760
|₹94,210
|Chennai
|₹1,03,310
|₹94,700
|Mumbai
|₹1,03,310
|₹94,700
|Kolkata
|₹1,03,310
|₹94,700
|Bangalore
|₹1,03,310
|₹94,700
|Hyderabad
|₹1,03,310
|₹94,700
|Kerala
|₹1,03,310
|₹94,700
|Pune
|₹1,03,310
|₹94,700
|Vadodara
|₹1,03,360
|₹94,750
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,03,360
|₹94,750
|Gurgaon
|₹1,02,760
|₹94,210
(Taken From Good Returns At10AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Silver Price (₹/kg)
|Delhi
|₹1,20,000
|Noida
|₹1,30,000
|Lucknow
|₹1,17,530*
|Chennai
|₹1,30,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,20,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,20,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,30,000
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
