Home > Business > Gold Prices Rise Slightly Ahead Of Indian Wedding Season- Is It Time to Buy? Check Rates In Your City Now!

Gold Prices Rise Slightly Ahead Of Indian Wedding Season- Is It Time to Buy? Check Rates In Your City Now!

Gold prices show a slight rise on August 29, 2025, ahead of the Indian wedding season. Silver prices fluctuate. Buyers consider if now is the right time to purchase amid market changes.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 29, 2025 13:08:08 IST

Do you intend to purchase gold ahead of the Indian wedding season? I am, and I’m keeping an eye on the prices. Gold is now about ₹101,000 per 10 grams in the futures markets, and 24K gold in some cities such as Delhi and Mumbai is going above ₹103,000. What do you say, should we buy or wait?

Gold prices tend to increase with the advancing weddings since most individuals purchase during this period. We will, therefore, save money by purchasing early. Have you seen any small price reductions of late? Good opportunity to purchase.

In addition, the prices of silver are also climbing slightly, and thus, you may have that idea of purchasing silver gifts as well.

Now, are you willing to make a purchase, or will you wait a little longer? Let’s discuss! How do you intend to do your wedding season shopping?

Gold Price And Silver Rates Amid Easing Geopolitical Tension

Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025 

Gold in the MCX futures market is increasing its price as of August 29, 2025. In the case of the October 2025 contract, the last traded price is ₹1,01,005 per 10 grams and this is 381 higher than it was previously. This is a 0.38% increase.

According to the September 2025 Gold Mini contract also increased, up by 384 reaching ₹1,00,502 per 10 grams, the same 0.38 percent increase. The last closing price of the October contract was ₹1,00,624 per 10 grams. Gold traded at a high of ₹1,02,226 and low of ₹1,02,069 during the day. Generally, today there is a steady gold increase.

On August 29, 2025, the live price of the most traded silver futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is approximately ₹1,15,879 per kilogram.

Silver prices on MCX change throughout the day because of market activity and depend on the contract’s expiration date. The silver contract of September 2025 is priced at ₹1,15,879 per kilogram with a minor decline of 0.06%.

The mini contract of August 2025 is ₹1,16,680 per kilogram, and the growth is 0.58 percent. August 2025, the micro contract is ₹1,17,840 per kg, an increase by 1.42%. The traders sell and buy, and the prices continue to vary.

Gold Price Today In India 

  • Gold Price in Delhi
    ▪ 24K Gold: ₹1,03,460
    ▪ 22K Gold: ₹94,850
  • Gold Price in Chennai
    ▪ 24K Gold: ₹1,03,310
    ▪ 22K Gold: ₹94,700

  • Gold Price in Mumbai
    ▪ 24K Gold: ₹1,03,310
    ▪ 22K Gold: ₹94,700

  • Gold Price in Kolkata
    ▪ 24K Gold: ₹1,03,310
    ▪ 22K Gold: ₹94,700

City 24K Gold Price (₹) 22K Gold Price (₹)
Delhi ₹1,03,460 ₹94,850
Noida ₹1,02,760 ₹94,210
Lucknow ₹1,02,760 ₹94,210
Chennai ₹1,03,310 ₹94,700
Mumbai ₹1,03,310 ₹94,700
Kolkata ₹1,03,310 ₹94,700
Bangalore ₹1,03,310 ₹94,700
Hyderabad ₹1,03,310 ₹94,700
Kerala ₹1,03,310 ₹94,700
Pune ₹1,03,310 ₹94,700
Vadodara ₹1,03,360 ₹94,750
Ahmedabad ₹1,03,360 ₹94,750
Gurgaon ₹1,02,760 ₹94,210

(Taken From Good Returns At10AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City Silver Price (₹/kg)
Delhi ₹1,20,000
Noida ₹1,30,000
Lucknow ₹1,17,530*
Chennai ₹1,30,000
Mumbai ₹1,20,000
Kolkata ₹1,20,000
Bangalore ₹1,30,000

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read:Investor Numbers Rise Rapidly As Digital Trading Expands In India, Did You Join The Race? 

