Gold Prices Rise Slightly Ahead Of Indian Wedding Season- Is It Time to Buy? Check Rates In Your City Now!

Gold Prices Fall a Little – Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

Do you intend to purchase gold ahead of the Indian wedding season? I am, and I’m keeping an eye on the prices. Gold is now about ₹101,000 per 10 grams in the futures markets, and 24K gold in some cities such as Delhi and Mumbai is going above ₹103,000. What do you say, should we buy or wait?

Gold prices tend to increase with the advancing weddings since most individuals purchase during this period. We will, therefore, save money by purchasing early. Have you seen any small price reductions of late? Good opportunity to purchase.

In addition, the prices of silver are also climbing slightly, and thus, you may have that idea of purchasing silver gifts as well.

Now, are you willing to make a purchase, or will you wait a little longer? Let’s discuss! How do you intend to do your wedding season shopping?