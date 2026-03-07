LIVE TV
Gold Rate Today, March 7: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities- Check 24K & 22K Prices Across India

Gold Rate Today: As of March 7, 2026, gold in India dips slightly, 24K at ₹16,113, 22K at ₹14,770. MCX futures rise. Investors weigh buying, holding, or selling amid volatile market trends.

Gold Rates Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 7, 2026 05:03:19 IST

Gold Rates Update: Slight Dip Amid Market Volatility – Is It Time to Buy or Hold?

As of March 7, 2026, gold prices in India have experienced a slight decrease after the market showed fluctuations throughout the previous week. The current market value of 24K gold now stands at approximately ₹16,113 per gram, representing a decrease of ₹175 from its earlier price, while 22K gold stands at ₹14,770 per gram, with a decrease of ₹160. Jewellery enthusiasts keeping an eye on 18K gold will notice it has dropped ₹131 to ₹12,085 per gram.

The market experienced small price adjustments after a week of fluctuations, which has led all market participants to question whether this moment serves as a buying opportunity or if they should maintain their current positions.

Current Gold Rates in India (Per Gram)

Purity Today’s Price Change
24K (Pure Gold) ₹16,113 -₹175
22K (Standard Gold) ₹14,770 -₹160
18K (Jewellery Gold) ₹12,085 -₹131

Keep your eyes on the glittering trend – will prices rebound, or is the dip a golden opportunity to buy?

Gold Rates In Major Indian Cities (Per Gram) – March 7, 2026

City 24K Gold (Pure) 22K Gold (Standard)
Delhi ₹16,128 ₹14,785
Mumbai ₹16,113 ₹14,770
Chennai ₹16,320 ₹14,960
Kolkata ₹16,113 ₹14,770
Hyderabad ₹16,113 ₹14,770
Bangalore ₹16,113 ₹14,770
Ahmedabad ₹16,118 ₹14,775
Jaipur ₹15,712 ₹14,964
Patna ₹16,451 ₹15,080
Lucknow ₹16,128 ₹14,785

  • Gold Rates in Delhi: 24K ₹16,128 | 22K ₹14,785

  • Gold Rates in Mumbai: 24K ₹16,113 | 22K ₹14,770

  • Gold Rates in Chennai: 24K ₹16,320 | 22K ₹14,960

  • Gold Rates in Lucknow: 24K ₹16,128 | 22K ₹14,785

Gold Rates Today: MCX Gold Futures Update: April 2026 Contract Shows Uptick

As of March 7, 2026, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are trading near ₹1,61,651 per 10 grams for the April 2026 contract. The market shows a daily gain of ₹1,978, representing an increase of approximately 1.24% from the previous close of ₹1,59,673. Intraday trading saw gold reach a high of ₹1,62,512 and dip to a low of ₹1,59,320, reflecting market volatility. Traders monitor these price changes to assess how global market trends and local customer demand affect gold prices. The price increase may prompt investors to reconsider their strategies, deciding whether to purchase more, maintain current holdings, or sell their assets.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 5:03 AM IST
QUICK LINKS