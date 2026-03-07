Gold Rate Today, March 7: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities- Check 24K & 22K Prices Across India

Gold Rates Update: Slight Dip Amid Market Volatility – Is It Time to Buy or Hold?
As of March 7, 2026, gold prices in India have experienced a slight decrease after the market showed fluctuations throughout the previous week. The current market value of 24K gold now stands at approximately ₹16,113 per gram, representing a decrease of ₹175 from its earlier price, while 22K gold stands at ₹14,770 per gram, with a decrease of ₹160. Jewellery enthusiasts keeping an eye on 18K gold will notice it has dropped ₹131 to ₹12,085 per gram.
The market experienced small price adjustments after a week of fluctuations, which has led all market participants to question whether this moment serves as a buying opportunity or if they should maintain their current positions.
Current Gold Rates in India (Per Gram)
|Purity
|Today’s Price
|Change
|24K (Pure Gold)
|₹16,113
|-₹175
|22K (Standard Gold)
|₹14,770
|-₹160
|18K (Jewellery Gold)
|₹12,085
|-₹131
Keep your eyes on the glittering trend – will prices rebound, or is the dip a golden opportunity to buy?
Gold Rates In Major Indian Cities (Per Gram) – March 7, 2026
|City
|24K Gold (Pure)
|22K Gold (Standard)
|Delhi
|₹16,128
|₹14,785
|Mumbai
|₹16,113
|₹14,770
|Chennai
|₹16,320
|₹14,960
|Kolkata
|₹16,113
|₹14,770
|Hyderabad
|₹16,113
|₹14,770
|Bangalore
|₹16,113
|₹14,770
|Ahmedabad
|₹16,118
|₹14,775
|Jaipur
|₹15,712
|₹14,964
|Patna
|₹16,451
|₹15,080
|Lucknow
|₹16,128
|₹14,785
Gold Rates Today: MCX Gold Futures Update: April 2026 Contract Shows Uptick
As of March 7, 2026, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are trading near ₹1,61,651 per 10 grams for the April 2026 contract. The market shows a daily gain of ₹1,978, representing an increase of approximately 1.24% from the previous close of ₹1,59,673. Intraday trading saw gold reach a high of ₹1,62,512 and dip to a low of ₹1,59,320, reflecting market volatility. Traders monitor these price changes to assess how global market trends and local customer demand affect gold prices. The price increase may prompt investors to reconsider their strategies, deciding whether to purchase more, maintain current holdings, or sell their assets.
(With Inputs)
