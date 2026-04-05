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Home > Business News > Gold Rate Weekly Prediction: After ₹28,400 Surge, Will Yellow Metal Continue Uptrend Or See Profit Booking In April 6-11 Week?

Gold Rate Weekly Prediction: After ₹28,400 Surge, Will Yellow Metal Continue Uptrend Or See Profit Booking In April 6-11 Week?

Gold holds near ₹1.5 lakh after ₹28,400 rally; outlook positive but profit booking likely amid global cues and volatility this week.

Gold holds near ₹1.5 lakh after ₹28,400 rally. (Photo: AI Generated)
Gold holds near ₹1.5 lakh after ₹28,400 rally. (Photo: AI Generated)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 5, 2026 18:44:54 IST

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Gold Rate Weekly Prediction: After ₹28,400 Surge, Will Yellow Metal Continue Uptrend Or See Profit Booking In April 6-11 Week?

Gold Rate: Gold prices in India are entering the new trading week on a cautious yet positive note, after delivering a sharp rally of nearly ₹28,400 per 24K over recent weeks. While the momentum has slowed, the yellow metal continues to hold firm above key support levels, indicating that the broader trend remains intact for now.

Has Gold Rally Lost Steam or Is It Just Consolidating?

After a strong rebound, gold prices remained largely unchanged in the latest session, suggesting a phase of consolidation. The metal closed around ₹1,49,650 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), marking a gain of nearly 1.9% over the past two weeks.

This pause comes after heightened volatility, with prices stabilising across purity segments. Market watchers say such sideways movement often follows a sharp rally, as investors assess global cues before taking fresh positions.

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What Are the Latest Gold Rates in India?

According to the latest data, 24K gold is priced at ₹15,093 per gram, with 10 grams at ₹1,50,930. Meanwhile, 22K gold stands at ₹13,835 per gram and ₹1,38,350 for 10 grams. In the 18K category, prices are at ₹11,320 per gram and ₹1,13,200 for 10 grams.

The steady pricing across categories reflects a cooling-off period after recent gains, rather than a reversal in trend.

What Is Driving Gold Prices Right Now?

The recent uptrend has been largely fuelled by safe-haven demand amid escalating geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz and concerns over prolonged conflict have kept investors inclined towards gold.

At the same time, a stronger US dollar and rising crude oil prices have capped further gains. Inflation fears and expectations of prolonged higher interest rates continue to act as headwinds for the metal, limiting its upside potential.

Why Did MCX Gold See Gains Despite Volatility?

Gold futures on MCX registered a weekly gain of around 3.56%, indicating underlying strength. Analysts point out that increased open interest and steady accumulation by central banks are supporting prices at lower levels.

Interestingly, domestic gold traded at a premium for the first time in nearly two months, signalling improved demand in India. However, softer premiums in China suggest that global buyers remain cautious at higher price levels.

What Do Technical Indicators Suggest for April 6-11?

Technical charts continue to indicate a positive bias. Gold has sustained above its key moving averages, including the 100 and 200 DEMA levels, while indicators such as RSI remain stable around neutral levels.

A bullish crossover in MACD and rising open interest suggest fresh long positions are being built, pointing towards the possibility of further upside. However, the momentum appears gradual rather than aggressive.

Uptrend or Profit Booking-What Should Investors Expect?

 For the week of April 6-11, the outlook for gold remains cautiously optimistic. While the broader trend supports an uptrend, the sharp rally of ₹28,400 has increased the chances of short-term profit booking.

Much will depend on global developments especially movements in the US dollar, crude oil prices, and geopolitical tensions. Any escalation could push gold higher, while easing tensions or stronger economic data may trigger corrections.

Is Gold Still a Good Bet in April?

Market experts believe gold is increasingly being viewed not just as a hedge, but also as a strategic liquidity asset. With central banks continuing to accumulate reserves, long-term fundamentals remain supportive.

In the near term, however, investors should be prepared for volatility. The current phase may see gold oscillate within a range before making its next decisive move.

Gold’s strong rally has not lost its foundation, but the market is clearly taking a breather. Whether the yellow metal extends its uptrend or witnesses profit booking this week will largely hinge on global cues making the April 6-11 period crucial for short-term direction.

ALSO READ: LPG Cylinder Prices Today On April 05: Check Domestic And Commercial Gas Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And Other Major Cities Inside

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Gold Rate Weekly Prediction: After ₹28,400 Surge, Will Yellow Metal Continue Uptrend Or See Profit Booking In April 6-11 Week?

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Gold Rate Weekly Prediction: After ₹28,400 Surge, Will Yellow Metal Continue Uptrend Or See Profit Booking In April 6-11 Week?

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Gold Rate Weekly Prediction: After ₹28,400 Surge, Will Yellow Metal Continue Uptrend Or See Profit Booking In April 6-11 Week?
Gold Rate Weekly Prediction: After ₹28,400 Surge, Will Yellow Metal Continue Uptrend Or See Profit Booking In April 6-11 Week?
Gold Rate Weekly Prediction: After ₹28,400 Surge, Will Yellow Metal Continue Uptrend Or See Profit Booking In April 6-11 Week?
Gold Rate Weekly Prediction: After ₹28,400 Surge, Will Yellow Metal Continue Uptrend Or See Profit Booking In April 6-11 Week?

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