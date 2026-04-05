LPG Cylinder Prices Today On April 05: Check Domestic And Commercial Gas Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And Other Major Cities Inside

The ongoing LPG situation, marked by supply concerns and rising prices, continues to be a major worry for households across the country. Many families are reporting irregular supply along with increasing pressure from higher fuel expenses.

Supply Through Strait Of Hormuz Amid West Asia Tensions

Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, an Indian LPG tanker carrying nearly half a day’s cooking gas supply has successfully crossed the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz. Another vessel from Iran has also reached the port of Mangalore, indicating continued inflow of fuel despite regional instability.

According to an official statement, “LPG vessel Green Sanvi has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 46,650 tonnes of LPG cargo with 25 seafarers on board.”

Green Sanvi is the seventh Indian-flagged LPG tanker to pass through the strategic waterway. The route has faced disruptions since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, followed by Iran’s retaliation, impacting regional shipping movement.

LPG Price Hike For Commercial Users

Prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by Rs 195.50. Following the revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 2,078.50, as per state-run oil companies.

Domestic LPG Prices Remain Unchanged

Domestic LPG prices have not changed this month. The last revision took place on March 7, when prices were increased by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder. Currently, a domestic LPG cylinder costs Rs 913 in Delhi.

LPG Prices In Major Cities

Here are the current domestic LPG prices (14.2 kg) in key cities:

New Delhi: Rs 913

Mumbai: Rs 912.50

Bengaluru: Rs 915.50

Kolkata: Rs 939

Chennai: Rs 928.50

Hyderabad: Rs 965

Lucknow: Rs 950.50

Patna: Rs 1,002.50

Jaipur: Rs 916.50

Chandigarh: Rs 922.50

State-Wise LPG Price Snapshot

Across states, domestic LPG prices vary. In Bihar, the rate stands at Rs 1,002.50, while in Manipur and Mizoram it crosses Rs 1,060. In contrast, states like Maharashtra and Haryana have relatively lower prices at around Rs 912.50 and Rs 914.50 respectively.

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