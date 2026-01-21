LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold Rates Surge On MCX to ₹1,54,000 Amid US-EU trade conflict, Hitting Record High- Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Prices Climb Further

Gold Rates Surge On MCX to ₹1,54,000 Amid US-EU trade conflict, Hitting Record High- Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Prices Climb Further

Gold rates today surged to record highs amid US-EU trade tensions, dollar weakness, and global uncertainty. Experts recommend a buy-on-dips strategy, focusing on long-term gains while monitoring support and resistance levels.

Gold Rates Today
Gold Rates Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 21, 2026 11:14:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold Rates Surge On MCX to ₹1,54,000 Amid US-EU trade conflict, Hitting Record High- Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Prices Climb Further

Gold Hits ₹1,54,000 per 10g, Reaches Record High Amid Global Trade Fears

You Might Be Interested In

Gold price has reached a new peak but is shining at a steep cost! The rate of gold on MCX jumped on Wednesday, January 21, by more than ₹4,100, or almost 3%, to a new record high. The surge in gold prices has been supported by global uncertainties, such as the impending US-EU trade war, the depreciation of the dollar, and political tensions around the world. Traders are happy, but the common man has to face the consequences of the price hike.

Considering the current progression of the year and the upcoming wedding season, middle-class consumers are in a dilemma, as expensive gold conflicts with festive and matrimonial spending. This season of gold is only golden for the markets, not for consumers.

You Might Be Interested In

Gold Rates Today On MCX & Globally

  • MCX Gold February futures: ₹1,54,710 per 10 grams (+₹4,100, ~3%)
  • MCX Silver March futures: ₹3,26,487 per kg (+₹2,800, ~1%)
  • US Gold futures: $4,847.20 per troy ounce (+2%)

Why Is Gold Rate Today Soaring Amid Global Trade Tensions?

Gold has turned out to be the most attractive asset, and global issues are the reason behind it! The US-EU trade conflict is escalating, with the European Parliament considering the option of retracting the US trade deal of the previous year, and President Trump threatening to impose a 10% tariff on eight European countries, which may escalate to 25% by June. Under these circumstances, investors are taking refuge in gold, which is the safest investment. The gold price is on the rise amidst falling equities, unstable currencies, and increasing global tensions. If you have been thinking of investing in gold, you already know the reason, gold is the only asset benefiting from the market chaos!

Key Levels to Watch For Gold Rates And Silver Rates

Gold

  • MCX Support: ₹1,48,800 & ₹1,46,600 | Resistance: ₹1,52,500 & ₹1,55,000

  • International Support: $4,740 & $4,685 | Resistance: $4,810 & $4,855

Silver

  • MCX Support: ₹3,16,000 & ₹3,08,500 | Resistance: ₹3,30,000 & ₹3,38,000

  • International Support: $92.40 & $89.80 | Resistance: $96.60 & $98.80

Gold Rate Today in India (INR)

Unit Price
1 Gram ₹14,288.02
10 Grams ₹142,888.00
Tola ₹166,653.70
Troy Ounce ₹444,408.80

Investment Insight: Experts Recommend Buy-on-Dips Strategy for Gold and Silver

Gold, as per the specialists, continues to be the go-to asset during times of uncertainty. The market advises investing during dips instead of shorting, as tensions in international politics, fears of a US-EU trade war, and currency instability are still keeping gold elevated. For MCX, gold is expected to stay above ₹1,44,000 per 10 grams, while silver is projected to remain at least above ₹3,03,000 per kg. Investors are recommended to take a long-term gain approach, always monitoring support and resistance levels, and avoid panic selling during market fluctuations.

(With Inputs From Reuters)
Also Read: Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2: ₹118–₹124 Price Band, Should You Subscribe?
First published on: Jan 21, 2026 11:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: gold pricegold rates todayGold Record Highhome-hero-pos-15mcx goldsilver priceUS-EU trade war

RELATED News

Amagi Media IPO Listing: Oversubscribed 30× Despite Lower Opening, Signaling Long-Term Growth

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2: ₹118–₹124 Price Band, Should You Subscribe? Everything Investors Need To Know

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Weak Amid Global Turmoil; Trump Tariff Fears, Rupee Slide In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: United Spirits, RBL Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, HCL, Amagi Media Labs, JSW Energy, Supreme Petrochem In Focus

The Bharat Music Experience Announces Strategic Partners to Elevate India’s Unified Music Ecosystem

LATEST NEWS

Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop

Zakir Khan Announces Long Break From Comedy Over Health Reasons; Fans React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Gold Rates Surge On MCX to ₹1,54,000 Amid US-EU trade conflict, Hitting Record High- Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Prices Climb Further

From Silver Screen To Business: ‘Dhoom’ Star Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai; Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 9: Chiranjeevi’s Film Nears ₹245 Cr Worldwide Despite Dip, Becomes His Highest-Grosser

Panic On Air Force One, Donald Trump’s Davos Bound Plane Makes Sudden U-Turn Over Atlantic – Is The US President Safe?

‘Attack On 80% Hindus’: Madras HC Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin, Calls ‘Sanatana Abolish’ Remarks Hate Speech, Quashes Case Against Amit Malviya

Donald Trump Issues Big Warning To Iran, Says US Will Wipe The Whole Country Off The Face Of Earth ‘If…’

My angioplasty made me realize I need to write a book

OnePlus Dismantled: Is The Smartphone Brand Being Quietly Shown The Exit? Here’s What A Shocking Report Claims

Gold Rates Surge On MCX to ₹1,54,000 Amid US-EU trade conflict, Hitting Record High- Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Prices Climb Further

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold Rates Surge On MCX to ₹1,54,000 Amid US-EU trade conflict, Hitting Record High- Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Prices Climb Further

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold Rates Surge On MCX to ₹1,54,000 Amid US-EU trade conflict, Hitting Record High- Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Prices Climb Further
Gold Rates Surge On MCX to ₹1,54,000 Amid US-EU trade conflict, Hitting Record High- Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Prices Climb Further
Gold Rates Surge On MCX to ₹1,54,000 Amid US-EU trade conflict, Hitting Record High- Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Prices Climb Further
Gold Rates Surge On MCX to ₹1,54,000 Amid US-EU trade conflict, Hitting Record High- Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Prices Climb Further

QUICK LINKS