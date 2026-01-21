Gold Rates Surge On MCX to ₹1,54,000 Amid US-EU trade conflict, Hitting Record High- Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Prices Climb Further

Gold Hits ₹1,54,000 per 10g, Reaches Record High Amid Global Trade Fears

Gold price has reached a new peak but is shining at a steep cost! The rate of gold on MCX jumped on Wednesday, January 21, by more than ₹4,100, or almost 3%, to a new record high. The surge in gold prices has been supported by global uncertainties, such as the impending US-EU trade war, the depreciation of the dollar, and political tensions around the world. Traders are happy, but the common man has to face the consequences of the price hike.

Considering the current progression of the year and the upcoming wedding season, middle-class consumers are in a dilemma, as expensive gold conflicts with festive and matrimonial spending. This season of gold is only golden for the markets, not for consumers.

Gold Rates Today On MCX & Globally

MCX Gold February futures: ₹1,54,710 per 10 grams (+₹4,100, ~3%)

MCX Silver March futures: ₹3,26,487 per kg (+₹2,800, ~1%)

US Gold futures: $4,847.20 per troy ounce (+2%)

Why Is Gold Rate Today Soaring Amid Global Trade Tensions? Gold has turned out to be the most attractive asset, and global issues are the reason behind it! The US-EU trade conflict is escalating, with the European Parliament considering the option of retracting the US trade deal of the previous year, and President Trump threatening to impose a 10% tariff on eight European countries, which may escalate to 25% by June. Under these circumstances, investors are taking refuge in gold, which is the safest investment. The gold price is on the rise amidst falling equities, unstable currencies, and increasing global tensions. If you have been thinking of investing in gold, you already know the reason, gold is the only asset benefiting from the market chaos! Key Levels to Watch For Gold Rates And Silver Rates Gold MCX Support: ₹1,48,800 & ₹1,46,600 | Resistance: ₹1,52,500 & ₹1,55,000

International Support: $4,740 & $4,685 | Resistance: $4,810 & $4,855 Silver MCX Support: ₹3,16,000 & ₹3,08,500 | Resistance: ₹3,30,000 & ₹3,38,000

International Support: $92.40 & $89.80 | Resistance: $96.60 & $98.80 Gold Rate Today in India (INR) Unit Price 1 Gram ₹14,288.02 10 Grams ₹142,888.00 Tola ₹166,653.70 Troy Ounce ₹444,408.80 Investment Insight: Experts Recommend Buy-on-Dips Strategy for Gold and Silver Gold, as per the specialists, continues to be the go-to asset during times of uncertainty. The market advises investing during dips instead of shorting, as tensions in international politics, fears of a US-EU trade war, and currency instability are still keeping gold elevated. For MCX, gold is expected to stay above ₹1,44,000 per 10 grams, while silver is projected to remain at least above ₹3,03,000 per kg. Investors are recommended to take a long-term gain approach, always monitoring support and resistance levels, and avoid panic selling during market fluctuations. (With Inputs From Reuters) Also Read: Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2: ₹118–₹124 Price Band, Should You Subscribe?