Gold Rates Surge On MCX to ₹1,54,000 Amid US-EU trade conflict, Hitting Record High- Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Prices Climb Further

Gold Hits ₹1,54,000 per 10g, Reaches Record High Amid Global Trade Fears
Gold price has reached a new peak but is shining at a steep cost! The rate of gold on MCX jumped on Wednesday, January 21, by more than ₹4,100, or almost 3%, to a new record high. The surge in gold prices has been supported by global uncertainties, such as the impending US-EU trade war, the depreciation of the dollar, and political tensions around the world. Traders are happy, but the common man has to face the consequences of the price hike.
Considering the current progression of the year and the upcoming wedding season, middle-class consumers are in a dilemma, as expensive gold conflicts with festive and matrimonial spending. This season of gold is only golden for the markets, not for consumers.
Gold Rates Today On MCX & Globally
- MCX Gold February futures: ₹1,54,710 per 10 grams (+₹4,100, ~3%)
- MCX Silver March futures: ₹3,26,487 per kg (+₹2,800, ~1%)
- US Gold futures: $4,847.20 per troy ounce (+2%)
