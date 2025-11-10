LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold Is Back In The Spotlight! Silver Joins The Party As MCX Sees Safe-Haven Surge Amid US Economic Fears

Gold and silver surged on MCX amid US economic concerns, a 40-day government shutdown, weak jobs data, and Fed rate cut expectations. Safe-haven demand drives bullish momentum for precious metals.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 10, 2025 11:49:34 IST

Gold Price Today: Precious Metals Shine Bright on MCX

Looks like gold just put on its party hat again! After a few quiet weeks, the yellow metal made a glittering comeback on Monday, November 10, jumping over 1% in early trade. Silver, not to be outshone, sparkled even brighter with a 2% surge on the MCX.

At around 9:40 am, MCX Gold December Futures were trading at ₹1,22,426 per 10 grams, up 1.12%, while MCX Silver December contracts were shining at ₹1,50,579 per kg, up 1.93%.

What’s driving this shimmer? A cocktail of positive global cues, a weaker dollar, and growing chatter about another US Federal Reserve rate cut next month. Investors are back chasing the golden glow as safe-haven demand picks up.

In short, gold’s got its groove back, silver’s dancing along, and traders are watching every tick with wide eyes!

What Is Behind The Run-up In Gold And Silver?

The glitter is back on gold, but this time around, it is not necessarily about bling. The yellow metal had cooled down from record highs in October, and its shine is returning as concerns about the US economy mount and with increasing speculation that the Federal Reserve might reduce rates in December.

The current US government shutdown, which has extended to 40 days, is shaking investors and stirring up fears of a further economic slowdown. Add that to weak employment data and a steep drop in consumer confidence, and suddenly, the old standby of gold and silver is back on every investor’s radar as the fail-safe.

Even increasing layoffs in government and retail jobs (some at least attributable to AI-led cost-cutting) are enhancing recession anxieties, according to Reuters. As consumer sentiment is at its lowest in three and a half years, and traders are betting that the Fed will lower rates by 67 percent, the market is again favouring the comeback story of bullion.

Metal Support 1 Support 2 Resistance 1 Resistance 2 Weekly Range (USD)
Gold (INR/10g) ₹1,20,550 ₹1,20,100 ₹1,21,660 ₹1,22,200 $3,870–$4,140
Silver (INR/kg) ₹1,46,800 ₹1,45,500 ₹1,49,200 ₹1,50,150 $45.50–$50.50
Gold (USD/oz) $3,984 $3,960 $4,028 $4,054 $3,870–$4,140
Silver (USD/oz) $47.70 $47.40 $48.40 $48.84 $45.50–$50.50

(With Inputs From Reuters)

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 11:36 AM IST
