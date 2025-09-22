LIVE TV
Home > Business > Government Announces 2.5 Million New LPG Connections Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana With ₹676 Crore Outlay in FY26- Here Is Everything About It

The government announced 2.5 million new LPG connections under PMUY in FY26 with ₹676 crore outlay, raising total beneficiaries to 105.8 million, empowering women and promoting clean cooking fuel nationwide.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 22, 2025 22:40:41 IST

GOOD NEWS! Millions of households, will be so happy!

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Union has recently announced 2.5 million additional LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in FY26.

This is a fantastic growth with an investment of ₹676 crore and will make the total number of free LPG connections to be an incredible 105.8 million families, a huge jump towards healthier and smoke-free kitchens. Of this, ₹512.5 crore will be utilized in offering 25 lakh deposit-free connections, each with a value of ₹2,050. Moreover, ₹160 crore will be allocated to provide a ₹300 subsidy per 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder, which will assist families to save on each refill, up to 9 times a year!

To ensure smooth running, the management and administration expenses will be paid with ₹3.5 crore. This action is not only regarding gas cylinders, but also women empowerment, better family health, and lighting homes around the country.

Navratri Gift For Women

Up until now, the best time to announce good news has been during Navratri. The government used this festival to the maximum to scale up the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, claiming it as a special gift to the women of India.

The happiness of millions of households grows as clean cooking fuel is delivered to them during celebrations!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on X, calling the move one that will bring joy to mothers and sisters and increase the empowerment of women. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also shared the same idea, noting how Ujjwala was transforming kitchens, safeguarding health, and illuminating families with dignity and hope.

Eligibility For This New LPG Connection

  • Adult women from poor households without an existing LPG connection.
  • Application process: Submit KYC form and deprivation declaration, online or at a public sector OMC LPG distributor.

Benefits to Beneficiaries

  • Deposit-free LPG connection covering:
    • Security deposit for cylinder & pressure regulator
    • Suraksha hose
    • Domestic Gas Consumer Card (DGCC) booklet
    • Installation charges
  • First refill and stove free of cost
    • Flexibility to choose:
    • 14.2 kg single bottle connection
    • 5 kg single bottle connection
    • 5 kg double bottle connection
  • No payment required by beneficiaries, costs borne by Government of India & Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

(With Inputs)

