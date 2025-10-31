Groww And Shreeji Global FMCG IPO Set To Launch In November’s First Week, Here’s A Comparative Analysis

Groww’s parent company Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited and Shreeji Global FMCG is coming up with their Initial Public Offer (IPO) in the first week of November. The subscription will start from November 04, 2025 and will end on November 07, 2025.

These IPOs will provide opportunities for the investors to participate in India’s digital financial services and FMCG sectors. Investors from the Retail and Institutions should carefully evaluate the price band, lot size, and investment requirements before participating.

Billionbrains Garage IPO: About the Company

Billionbrains Garage, headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, was founded in the year 2018. The company functions in the fintech sector, with a focus on online investment services through its platform, Groww. In the financial year 2025, the company reported a net profit of Rs.1,824 crore, demonstrating strong growth and market traction.

This IPO is likely to attract substantial investor interest due to the growing footprint of Billionbrains Garage in India’s digital investment ecosystem.

Shreeji Global FMCG Limited: About the Company

Shreeji Global FMCG Limited is operating in the FMCG sector. The company is focused on manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods across India. The objective of the company is to leverage the IPO proceeds to strengthen its operational capabilities and expand market share.

