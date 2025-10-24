LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Hedge funds boost AI tech bets to highest since 2016, Goldman Sachs says

Hedge funds boost AI tech bets to highest since 2016, Goldman Sachs says

Hedge funds boost AI tech bets to highest since 2016, Goldman Sachs says
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 24, 2025 15:18:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hedge funds boost AI tech bets to highest since 2016, Goldman Sachs says

By Nell Mackenzie LONDON (Reuters)

Hedge funds’ exposure to artificial intelligence-related tech hardware reached its highest in October since Goldman Sachs started tracking the data in 2016, the U.S. bank said in a client note.

Also Read: Stranger Things 5: Netflix Confirms Split Release, Volume 1 And 2 Dates Out, Epic Finale To Hit Theaters!

You Might Be Interested In

Hedge fund buying in semiconductor and related chip industry stocks, considered to be sensitive to economic and business cycles, suggests speculators believe rising markets have further to go, Goldman said in the note on Thursday, seen by Reuters on Friday. Hedge fund stock buying centred on long positions, betting these equities would rise, in Asia and U.S. companies, said Goldman.  BCA Research’s Chief U.S. Investment Strategist Doug Peta said in a research note on Tuesday, that companies poised to benefit from prospective AI profits or investment are thriving while those without an AI link are lagging. Communications services .SPLRCL, technology .SPLRCT and utilities .SPLRCU are among the best performing S&P sub-sectors so far this year, far outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX.

But for hedge funds, tech stock fervour has shifted, Goldman Sachs said. Speculators have downsized their trades in U.S. power companies, which are also considered part of the sector behind the servers that power artificial intelligence as well as its research and development.  The funds also moved on from a general focus in the biggest tech companies, the so-called Magnificent Seven, the note said.  The shift toward semiconductors and their related equipment began in September, Goldman Sachs said.  Buying in Asia tech companies drove overall inflows in emerging markets apart from China, where positioning has reached “fresh multi-year highs,” the bank said.  (Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Jacqueline Wong) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 3:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

German business activity surges to two-year-plus high in October, PMI shows

Analysis-Porsche's new CEO will inherit old problems

Analysis-Porsche's new CEO will inherit old problems

Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 24: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

LATEST NEWS

How does sugar affect our heart health?

EU preliminarily finds Meta, TikTok in breach of transparency obligations

Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s Heartwarming Tamil Family Drama Online

VW SAYS SHORT-TERM IMPACTS ON PRODUCTION NETWORK OF THE GROUP CANNOT GENERALLY BE RULED OUT

VW SAYS PRODUCTION AT OUR GERMAN SITES IS SECURED FOR THE COMING WEEK – UP TO AND INCLUDING THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30

Hedge funds boost AI tech bets to highest since 2016, Goldman Sachs says

A Day Of Backward Politics In Bihar As PM Modi Remembers Karpoori Thakur, Congress Recalls Sitaram Kesri’s Contribution For 1st Time

Rustom Kerawalla honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at EducationWorld India School Rankings Awards 2025-26

World’s Fastest Bullet Train Begins Trial Run In China, Reaches Record Speed Of…

Who’s Mehul Goswami? Indian Man ‘Earned’ Rs 40 Lakh By Moonlighting In US,  Now Faces 15-Year Jail

Hedge funds boost AI tech bets to highest since 2016, Goldman Sachs says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hedge funds boost AI tech bets to highest since 2016, Goldman Sachs says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hedge funds boost AI tech bets to highest since 2016, Goldman Sachs says
Hedge funds boost AI tech bets to highest since 2016, Goldman Sachs says
Hedge funds boost AI tech bets to highest since 2016, Goldman Sachs says
Hedge funds boost AI tech bets to highest since 2016, Goldman Sachs says

QUICK LINKS