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Home > Business News > HFCL Shares Rise 3% to ₹144, Extend Winning Streak After Strong Q4 Earnings Rebound — What Investors Should Know

HFCL Shares Rise 3% to ₹144, Extend Winning Streak After Strong Q4 Earnings Rebound — What Investors Should Know

HFCL shares rose over 3% to ₹144.90, extending a five-day winning streak driven by strong Q4 FY26 earnings rebound, fresh ₹84 crore OFC order wins, and robust telecom sector momentum. The stock has surged nearly 98% in a month amid strong investor interest.

HFCL Share Price Today: HFCL shares extended their winning streak to five sessions, surging over 3% amid strong earnings recovery, fresh ₹84 crore order wins, and sustained investor buying momentum.
HFCL Share Price Today: HFCL shares extended their winning streak to five sessions, surging over 3% amid strong earnings recovery, fresh ₹84 crore order wins, and sustained investor buying momentum.

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 13:51 IST

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HFCL Shares Rise 3% to ₹144, Extend Winning Streak After Strong Q4 Earnings Rebound — What Investors Should Know

HFCL Share Price: HFCL Limited is on a roll — and the market is clearly noticing. The stock climbed over 3% to ₹144.90 in today’s session at 1:41 pm, extending its winning streak to five straight days. What’s driving the buzz is a mix of strong earnings turnaround, fresh telecom orders, and aggressive buying momentum that has pushed the stock close to its 52-week high.

The stock opened at ₹143.95 and stayed on the positive side, hitting an intraday high of ₹146.79, well above its previous close of ₹141.46. The stock of HFCL held strong during the session as the counter saw continued interest from investors.

98% Up in a Month: Multibagger Momentum

HFCL has turned into one of the hottest telecom equipment stocks in the market right now. The counter has surged nearly 98% in the past month and about 37% in the recent five-session rally alone, powered by strong earnings recovery and consistent order wins.

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Fresh ₹84 Crore OFC Order Boosts Sentiment

Adding fuel to the rally, HFCL and its subsidiary, HTL Limited, recently bagged orders worth ₹84.23 crore from a private telecom operator for the supply of optical fibre cables (OFC). This has strengthened visibility into near-term revenue momentum and reinforced confidence in the company’s core telecom infrastructure business.

Earnings Turnaround Strengthens Bull Case

The sharp re-rating in HFCL also follows a strong Q4 FY26 performance. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹184.45 crore, a sharp reversal of a loss of ₹81.44 crore in the same quarter last year.

On May 4, revenue more than doubled to ₹1,824.12 crore, and EBITDA jumped to ₹336.93 crore, with margins improving to 18.47%, highlighting better execution and a stronger product mix focused on high-growth segments like optical fibre and defence, as per reports.

HFCL – Should Investors Buy or Sell Now?

HFCL’s rally is fundamentally backed by earnings recovery, margin expansion, and a healthy order pipeline — all positive long-term triggers. However, after such a sharp near-term rally and fresh highs, some volatility and profit booking cannot be ruled out.

For now, the stock remains a strong momentum story in the telecom space. But fresh entries may require caution at elevated levels, while existing investors may consider partial profit booking and holding the rest for potential long-term upside from India’s telecom capex cycle.

Also Read: Rupee Slips Against Dollar Again – Here’s How A Weak Currency Can Impact Your Personal Finances, Savings and Investments

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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HFCL Shares Rise 3% to ₹144, Extend Winning Streak After Strong Q4 Earnings Rebound — What Investors Should Know

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HFCL Shares Rise 3% to ₹144, Extend Winning Streak After Strong Q4 Earnings Rebound — What Investors Should Know
HFCL Shares Rise 3% to ₹144, Extend Winning Streak After Strong Q4 Earnings Rebound — What Investors Should Know
HFCL Shares Rise 3% to ₹144, Extend Winning Streak After Strong Q4 Earnings Rebound — What Investors Should Know
HFCL Shares Rise 3% to ₹144, Extend Winning Streak After Strong Q4 Earnings Rebound — What Investors Should Know

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