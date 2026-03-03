LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan china Dmitry Medvedev kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan china Dmitry Medvedev kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan china Dmitry Medvedev kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan china Dmitry Medvedev
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan china Dmitry Medvedev kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan china Dmitry Medvedev kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan china Dmitry Medvedev kantara savita shan Iran US War adult content IPL 2026 gautam gambhir alkaline hydrolysis ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei death Bihar Politics Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan china Dmitry Medvedev
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Holi 2026: Why Is Stock Market Closed On March 3? Will Trading Resume Tomorrow? Check All Details Inside

Holi 2026: Why Is Stock Market Closed On March 3? Will Trading Resume Tomorrow? Check All Details Inside

Stock market shut on March 3 for Holi 2026 as per NSE, BSE calendar; trading will resume on March 4 despite festival date shift.

Why Is Stock Market Closed On March 3? (Photo: NewsX)
Why Is Stock Market Closed On March 3? (Photo: NewsX)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 3, 2026 17:53:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Holi 2026: Why Is Stock Market Closed On March 3? Will Trading Resume Tomorrow? Check All Details Inside

Indian stock markets are closed on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, for Holi, even as celebrations in many parts of the country are taking place on Wednesday, March 4. 

The mismatch between the exchange holiday and the main day of festivities has sparked confusion among traders and investors.

Here’s a detailed look at why markets are shut today and whether trading will resume tomorrow.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Is the Stock Market Closed on March 3?

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had declared March 3, 2026, as the official trading holiday for Holi in their annual exchange calendar.

Although Holika Dahan was observed in several regions on March 2, a lunar eclipse on March 3 led many states and communities to shift the main Holi celebrations (Rangwali Holi) to March 4. This created uncertainty among retail traders who expected markets to remain closed on the primary day of colour celebrations.

However, as per the official holiday schedule released earlier by the exchanges, the closure applies only to March 3.

Will NSE and BSE Open on March 4?

Yes. Trading will resume on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, as per the normal schedule.

All segments equity, equity derivatives, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) will function as usual on March 4, even though large parts of the country will celebrate Holi that day.

There is no additional holiday announced for March 4.

What About MCX and NCDEX?

Commodity markets are also impacted, but with slight differences:

  • The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) remains closed during the morning session from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on March 3. However, it will reopen for the evening session from 5:00 pm to 11:55 pm.

  • The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) remains closed for the entire day on March 3.

From March 4 onward, commodity trading will resume as per normal timings.

Why Are Traders Confused?

The confusion stems from the difference between the exchange-declared holiday and the widely observed festival date.

Several traders took to social media platform X to question the timing of the holiday. Some pointed out that last year, Diwali trading holidays also did not align with the main celebration date in certain regions.

Retail participants argued that as national exchanges, NSE and BSE holidays should ideally reflect the primary day of celebration across the country. Some traders even called for a voluntary boycott of trading on March 4.

How Did Markets Perform Before the Holiday?

The holiday follows a volatile trading session on Monday, March 2.

The Nifty 50 closed 312 points lower at 24,865, while the BSE Sensex dropped 1,048 points to settle at 80,238. Both benchmark indices had fallen more than 2% intraday amid global risk-off sentiment linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Broader markets also saw pressure, with midcap and smallcap indices declining sharply. Most sectoral indices ended in the red, led by auto and energy stocks.

What Are the Next Market Holidays in 2026?

As per the NSE’s 2026 holiday calendar, the next trading holidays after Holi include:

  • March 26 – Shri Ram Navami

  • March 31 – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

  • April 3 – Good Friday

  • April 14 – Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

  • May 1 – Maharashtra Day

  • May 28 – Bakri Id

  • June 26 – Muharram

There are no trading holidays in July and August. Later closures include Ganesh Chaturthi (September 14), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Dussehra (October 20), Diwali-related holidays in November, and Christmas on December 25.

To summarise, Indian stock markets are closed only on March 3, 2026, for Holi as per the official exchange calendar. Trading will resume on March 4, even though many states will celebrate the festival of colours on that day due to the lunar eclipse timing.

Investors and traders should plan their positions accordingly, as there is no additional market holiday on March 4.

ALSO READ: Gold Rate Today, March 3: Why Are Prices At Record Highs Globally Amid Soaring Middle East Tensions? Check Indian City-Wise Details

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 5:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Holi 2026Holi 2026 market holidaystock marketStock market holiday

RELATED News

RoDTEP Rates Reduction – A Huge Shock for Exporters – Shri Shaleen Toshniwal, Chairman, MATEXIL

Stock Market Holiday For Holi 2026: Are NSE And BSE Closed On March 3? Here’s What We Know

Wall Street Wobbles, Dow Jones Slumps As Middle East Tensions Push Investors on Edge; Safe-Havens Soar, Crude Rockets, All This Amid Dip Buying And Recovery Hopes

Qatar LNG Shutdown Sparks Energy Shock: Gas Prices Soar 50% Amid US–Israel–Iran War, Global Markets Scramble as World’s Largest Export Plant Halts

Stock Market Tomorrow, March 3: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed For Holi 2026? Here’s What Investors Must Know After Sensex Crash

LATEST NEWS

WBSSC Group D 2026 Admit Card Out; Check Exam Date, And Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

PM Modi Speaks With Sultan Of Oman, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict; Key Focus On Indian Diaspora’s Security

Holi 2026: Why Is Stock Market Closed On March 3? Will Trading Resume Tomorrow? Check All Details Inside

Who Is Sapthami Gowda? Kantara Actress Slams Paparazzi For Inappropriate Photo Angles Says ‘Unnecessary Zooms That Focus On Our Bodies Rather Than Our Work’

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch Copa Del Rey match on TV and Online

No Dry Day On Holi In Delhi? Liquor Shops To Remain Open This Year As Government Allows Alcohol Sale, Hotels And Guesthouses Exempt From Rules

Who Was Savita Shan? Indian Woman Killed In US Terror Attack After Gunman Wearing ‘Property Of Allah’ T-Shirt Opened Fire In Pub

Chandra Grahan 2026 FAQs: Can Pregnant Ladies Play With Colours On Holi? Follow These Important Dos And Don’ts During The Rare Blood Moon To Avoid Misfortune

How Nesamani Maran Muthu Balances Legacy and Innovation at MGM Group

Will Petrol And Diesel Prices Increase In India As Middle East War Rages? Check What Government Sources Said About Oil In Reserve

Holi 2026: Why Is Stock Market Closed On March 3? Will Trading Resume Tomorrow? Check All Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Holi 2026: Why Is Stock Market Closed On March 3? Will Trading Resume Tomorrow? Check All Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Holi 2026: Why Is Stock Market Closed On March 3? Will Trading Resume Tomorrow? Check All Details Inside
Holi 2026: Why Is Stock Market Closed On March 3? Will Trading Resume Tomorrow? Check All Details Inside
Holi 2026: Why Is Stock Market Closed On March 3? Will Trading Resume Tomorrow? Check All Details Inside
Holi 2026: Why Is Stock Market Closed On March 3? Will Trading Resume Tomorrow? Check All Details Inside

QUICK LINKS