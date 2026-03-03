Holi 2026: Why Is Stock Market Closed On March 3? Will Trading Resume Tomorrow? Check All Details Inside

Indian stock markets are closed on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, for Holi, even as celebrations in many parts of the country are taking place on Wednesday, March 4.

The mismatch between the exchange holiday and the main day of festivities has sparked confusion among traders and investors.

Here’s a detailed look at why markets are shut today and whether trading will resume tomorrow.

Why Is the Stock Market Closed on March 3?

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had declared March 3, 2026, as the official trading holiday for Holi in their annual exchange calendar.

Although Holika Dahan was observed in several regions on March 2, a lunar eclipse on March 3 led many states and communities to shift the main Holi celebrations (Rangwali Holi) to March 4. This created uncertainty among retail traders who expected markets to remain closed on the primary day of colour celebrations.

However, as per the official holiday schedule released earlier by the exchanges, the closure applies only to March 3.

Will NSE and BSE Open on March 4?

Yes. Trading will resume on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, as per the normal schedule.

All segments equity, equity derivatives, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) will function as usual on March 4, even though large parts of the country will celebrate Holi that day.

There is no additional holiday announced for March 4.

What About MCX and NCDEX?

Commodity markets are also impacted, but with slight differences:

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) remains closed during the morning session from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on March 3. However, it will reopen for the evening session from 5:00 pm to 11:55 pm.

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) remains closed for the entire day on March 3.

From March 4 onward, commodity trading will resume as per normal timings.

Why Are Traders Confused?

The confusion stems from the difference between the exchange-declared holiday and the widely observed festival date.

Several traders took to social media platform X to question the timing of the holiday. Some pointed out that last year, Diwali trading holidays also did not align with the main celebration date in certain regions.

Retail participants argued that as national exchanges, NSE and BSE holidays should ideally reflect the primary day of celebration across the country. Some traders even called for a voluntary boycott of trading on March 4.

How Did Markets Perform Before the Holiday?

The holiday follows a volatile trading session on Monday, March 2.

The Nifty 50 closed 312 points lower at 24,865, while the BSE Sensex dropped 1,048 points to settle at 80,238. Both benchmark indices had fallen more than 2% intraday amid global risk-off sentiment linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Broader markets also saw pressure, with midcap and smallcap indices declining sharply. Most sectoral indices ended in the red, led by auto and energy stocks.

What Are the Next Market Holidays in 2026?

As per the NSE’s 2026 holiday calendar, the next trading holidays after Holi include:

March 26 – Shri Ram Navami

March 31 – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 3 – Good Friday

April 14 – Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1 – Maharashtra Day

May 28 – Bakri Id

June 26 – Muharram

There are no trading holidays in July and August. Later closures include Ganesh Chaturthi (September 14), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Dussehra (October 20), Diwali-related holidays in November, and Christmas on December 25.

To summarise, Indian stock markets are closed only on March 3, 2026, for Holi as per the official exchange calendar. Trading will resume on March 4, even though many states will celebrate the festival of colours on that day due to the lunar eclipse timing.

Investors and traders should plan their positions accordingly, as there is no additional market holiday on March 4.

