LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia
LIVE TV
Home > Business > How Much Gold Can You Legally Buy In Cash In India? Daily And Total Limits Explained

How Much Gold Can You Legally Buy In Cash In India? Daily And Total Limits Explained

In India, you can buy gold up to ₹2 lakh in cash per day. PAN is mandatory for purchases above ₹50,000, while Aadhaar is optional. CBDT sets possession limits, and customs rules restrict gold and cash for travellers entering India.

Unlike PAN, Aadhaar is not required by law to buy gold in India. (Photo: Canva)
Unlike PAN, Aadhaar is not required by law to buy gold in India. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 12, 2025 12:19:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Much Gold Can You Legally Buy In Cash In India? Daily And Total Limits Explained

Gold occupies a pride of place in Indian culture, being both an investment avenue and a standing symbol. Festivals, marriages, and fluctuations in markets spur gold buying. Most buyers prefer to pay in cash. But the government has made stringent rules on cash dealings to prevent tax evasion, money laundering, and circulation of black money. This has left many wondering how much gold they can legally purchase in cash and whether documents like PAN or Aadhaar are mandatory.

Cash Purchase Limits on Gold

As per the Income Tax Act, Section 269ST, a cash payment in excess of ₹2 lakh in one day for a purchase of gold is not allowed. Once the amount crosses the limit, buyers need to make the payment via NEFT, RTGS, debit and credit cards, or cheque.

For failing to do so, a penalty would be imposed under Section 271D, which is equal to the cash dealt amount. In simpler words, one can purchase up to ₹2 lakh worth of gold in cash on any given day, and for buying more, one has to make the payment through non-cash modes.

PAN Card Requirements for Gold Purchases

It is compulsory to provide a PAN card for all purchases of gold amounting to ₹ 50,000 or more. The details of PAN have to be recorded and reported to the Income Tax Department by jewellers so as to make the gold dealings transparent and reduce the use of unaccounted money for the purchase of gold.

Even if a single purchase is below ₹ 2 lakh, failing to provide PAN details for transactions above ₹ 50,000 makes it impossible for the jeweller to legally complete the sale.

Is Aadhaar necessary when one is buying gold?

Unlike PAN, Aadhaar is not required by law to buy gold in India. Some jewellers may even demand it as a form of further verification, especially for high-value sales, but such is not needed under any law to consummate your purchase.

Possession Limits of Gold at Home

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has specified the limits for the quantity of gold jewellery and ornaments that an individual can possess without necessarily having to furnish proof of the investment.

Married women are permitted to keep up to 500 grams of gold, whereas unmarried women can retain 250 grams and men 100 grams. In no case can gold within these limits be seized, even in the absence of purchase bills.

Customs Rules for Bringing Gold to India

Customs regulations have come into the spotlight in the wake of the recent arrest of Kannada actress Ranya Rao on charges of smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai. According to Indian Customs rules, residents returning from abroad after over a year are allowed to bring in gold jewellery within duty-free allowances.

While men are permitted to bring in up to 20 grams valued at ₹50,000, women passengers can bring in 40 grams worth ₹1,00,000. Beyond these quantities, the duty is payable at the rate of 10 percent plus an additional 3 percent education cess for long-term residents, or 36.05 percent for others. Passengers can carry up to 1 kilogram of gold, either personally at arrival, as unaccompanied baggage, or through a customs bonded warehouse, subject to conditions.

There are also restrictions on cash when entering India. The number of foreign currency notes exceeding US $5,000 or total foreign exchange above US $10,000 shall be declared. In respect of residents returning from abroad, Indian currency is restricted up to ₹25,000. Failure to declare or payment of gold or cash leads to seizures, penalties, prosecution, and in worse cases, preventive detention.

Why These Rules Exist

Precisely, the motive behind these rules is to encourage more digital transactions, bring more transparency in gold buying, and reduce fraud in cash-intensive markets. In such a case, the government has made PAN compulsory for high-value transactions and restricted cash payments with the aim to check money laundering and tax evasion, besides circulation of black money in India’s gold market. Overview The mitochondria are like a cell’s powerhouse.

 In it, the energy stored in food is transferred to ATP. Such a process of transforming energy stored in food into ATP is called cellular respiration. One can purchase upwards of ₹2 lakh in cash every day for gold in India, and transactions of more than ₹50,000 require PAN.

Aadhaar is not required, and the limit to keep gold at home without proving its ownership depends upon the possession limits set by the CBDT. Similarly, customs rules decide the duty-free limit for bringing gold and cash into India by travellers. These provisions, no doubt, promise great transparency and accountability in the gold market of the country.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX IPO: What The $1.5 Trillion Listing Means For His Net Worth, Trillionaire Path And The Company’s Market Valuation

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 12:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AADHAARgold purchasepanPAN requirement

RELATED News

Gold and Silver Price Today on 12 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Lionel Messi Lands In India, Meanwhile Indian Football Still Waiting For Takeoff

Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX IPO: What The $1.5 Trillion Listing Means For His Net Worth, Trillionaire Path And The Company’s Market Valuation

US To Deny Tourist Visas For ‘Birth Tourism’ As Trump Pushes To End Birthright Citizenship- What It Means For Indians| Explained

Park Medi World IPO Day 3: Last Chance To Grab Your Share In India’s Healthcare Boom

LATEST NEWS

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rewrites U19 Records For IND With Breaking Century In Just 56 Balls vs UAE

How Much Gold Can You Legally Buy In Cash In India? Daily And Total Limits Explained

India Emerges as a Global Leader in Machine Learning–Enabled Scientific Research, New Report Finds

India’s Struggle Continues In WTC As New Zealand Beat West Indies; Check Team India’s Current Rank In the Points Table

Park Medi World IPO Day 3: Last Chance To Grab Your Share In India’s Healthcare Boom

Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025: Full Schedule And How To Watch Live

Why India-US Relations Strained Under Donald Trump: US Lawmakers Explain How Tariffs, H-1B Visa Changes And Pakistan Outreach Hurt Ties

‘Craziest IPO’ Of 2026? Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Public Listing With Trillion-Dollar Valuation

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day To Apply! Here’s Everything You Should Know Before The Opportunity Slips Away

How Much Gold Can You Legally Buy In Cash In India? Daily And Total Limits Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Much Gold Can You Legally Buy In Cash In India? Daily And Total Limits Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Much Gold Can You Legally Buy In Cash In India? Daily And Total Limits Explained
How Much Gold Can You Legally Buy In Cash In India? Daily And Total Limits Explained
How Much Gold Can You Legally Buy In Cash In India? Daily And Total Limits Explained
How Much Gold Can You Legally Buy In Cash In India? Daily And Total Limits Explained

QUICK LINKS