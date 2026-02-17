How Soon Will Elon Musk Become The First Trillionaire? Tesla CEO’s Net Worth Hits $850 Billion On Journey From Billionaire To Trillionaire; Here’s What He Said About It

Elon Musk on the Verge of Becoming the First Trillionaire

Elon Musk will achieve a historical milestone when he becomes the first person to attain a trillion-dollar net worth.

Can you imagine someone actually reaching a trillion dollars? Well, Elon Musk is dangerously close. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO currently possesses an $850 billion fortune, which he is expected to exceed, reaching wealth beyond one trillion dollars within the upcoming months. Most people cannot even imagine that amount of money.

What Did Elon Musk Say About It?

Do you want to know what it’s like to be close to having one trillion dollars while experiencing extreme financial poverty? Elon Musk’s situation matches this condition. Musk explained his financial situation to end all rumors about his wealth, as the majority exists in Tesla and SpaceX stocks rather than actual currency.

“Already have thousands of times over. My ‘net worth’ is almost entirely due to my ownership stakes in Tesla and SpaceX. I have <0.1% that is cash,” he said. So yes, the numbers are mind-blowing—but don’t ask him to pay for your coffee in billions!

Elon Musk Surpasses $800 Billion Milestone

Back in February, Musk became the first person ever to cross $800 billion. To put that in perspective, he’s now richer than Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin combined, plus Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, all three of them together.

Musk leverages SpaceX, Tesla, and his AI startup xAI as the foundation for his financial growth, driving him toward this exceptional achievement. Everyone’s watching-will he really make it to $1 trillion this year? History might be unfolding right before our eyes.

Elon Musk’s Trillionaire Journey: How SpaceX, xAI, and Tesla Could Make History

The SpaceX and xAI Merger Enables Musk to Advance Toward Trillionaire Status The SpaceX and xAI merger enables Musk to advance toward his goal of becoming the world’s first trillionaire. The value of the merged entity reaches $1.25 trillion, while Musk’s 43% ownership stake equals more than $530 billion, which constitutes approximately two-thirds of his total wealth and brings him closer to achieving historic financial milestones.

A SpaceX IPO Could Redefine Musk’s Financial Standing A SpaceX IPO could redefine Musk’s financial standing. Successful execution of the plan would elevate his net worth to $1.5 trillion, making him the first trillionaire in history. The IPO has become a focal point for both investors and enthusiasts because it has the potential to transform Musk’s wealth, currently close to one trillion dollars, into an extraordinary financial achievement.

Tesla Remains a Major Contributor to Musk’s Wealth Musk’s wealth derives primarily from his Tesla investments. He holds a 12% share of the company, worth $178 billion, while his stock options amount to approximately $124 billion. Through its record-breaking pay package, authorized by Tesla shareholders, Tesla operates as a major force, propelling Musk toward the trillion-dollar valuation milestone.



Regulatory Hurdles For AI Business Of Elon Musk

The xAI merger needs to undergo extensive regulatory examination, which affects multiple regions including Europe, Asia, Australia, and California. The Grok image generator created explicit deepfake content, which triggered investigations because it raised concerns about AI ethics, user safety, and compliance issues. The company faces regulatory challenges, which will affect both its business expansion and Musk’s financial growth.

When Will Elon Musk Finally Cross The Elusive Trillion-Dollar Mark?

The prediction market platform Kalshi, which operates from Manhattan, reports that high odds exist for this event. The traders calculate a 75% probability that Musk will achieve trillionaire status within this current year.

The traders have placed their wagers, with 91% expecting him to achieve the goal by 2029, 86% predicting he will accomplish it next year, and 72% foreseeing him reaching the milestone before 2027. The world observes every action Musk takes because his financial success depends on his companies Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI. Will he be the first human to touch a trillion dollars? The present moment shows us history, which will soon become visible through Musk’s actions.

