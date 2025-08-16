How Star Localmart Plans to Hit Rs 5000 Crore Revenue by 2030 with Bold Expansion

Star Localmart, the rural-first supermarket chain by Ghodawat Retail Pvt Ltd, has announced aggressive expansion plans across five Indian states, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Goa, as it eyes a revenue milestone of Rs 5000 crores over the next five years.

Star Localmart’s Ambitious 3,000-Store Expansion Plan

The company, which currently operates over 129 stores in Maharashtra and Karnataka, plans to scale up to 3,000 stores by 2030, reinforcing its vision of becoming India’s largest rural retail chain.

The company is poised to boost its ambitions by implementing a dynamic and scalable model, known as COCO (Company-Owned, Company-Operated). This innovative approach will further enhance the operational efficiency of the stores while ensuring balanced control over its expansion initiatives, positioning the company for robust growth in India’s competitive retail landscape, the company said in a statement.

Srinivas Kolluru, Business Head, Ghodawat Retail Pvt. Ltd., said, “Star Localmart is entering a pivotal growth phase. Our Rs 5000 crore target is more than just a number, it represents our commitment to empowering rural communities, generating jobs within the vicinity, supporting local entrepreneurs and farmers, and driving inclusive economic growth. With the right mix of local insights and strategic execution, we are building a future-ready retail network that serves both people and progress.”

Revolutionizing Rural Retail with Modern Supermarkets

The company is redefining neighborhood grocery shopping in the rural areas by equipping the smaller towns with modern supermarkets. Currently, the company sells over 3,000 different types of stock-keeping units (SKUs), which are a mix of Star and other national as well as regional brands. It stocks 50 per cent national, 30 per cent regional, and 20 per cent local brands, demonstrating consumer preference and trust.

The company’s growth is aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision, contributing to rural development through employment generation, skill-building, and access to quality goods and services.

In line with this, the company is addressing talent and employability gaps in rural areas by recruiting and training local management trainees from regional colleges, launching employee referral programs, and leveraging social media to attract young talent.

These initiatives have not only streamlined recruitment but have also created sustainable job opportunities across towns and villages, the company said.

Star Localmart, the retail arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), commenced its operations in 2020 with mission to bring “Modern Retail Experience” to smaller towns of India. (Inputs from ANI)

