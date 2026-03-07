LIVE TV
Home > Business > Mukesh Ambani Or Gautam Adani: Who Is Asia's & India's Richest Person In 2026? Hurun Global Rich List 2026 Reveals The Answer

Mukesh Ambani Or Gautam Adani: Who Is Asia’s & India’s Richest Person In 2026? Hurun Global Rich List 2026 Reveals The Answer

India’s billionaire club has grown sharply, with the Hurun Research Institute revealing that the country now has 308 billionaires in the Hurun Global Rich List 2026. The figure marks an increase of 24 from last year, pushing India to the third spot globally after the US and China.

Hurun Global Rich List 2026 shows India now has 308 billionaires led by Mukesh Ambani.
Hurun Global Rich List 2026 shows India now has 308 billionaires led by Mukesh Ambani.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 7, 2026 17:37:26 IST

Mukesh Ambani Or Gautam Adani: Who Is Asia’s & India’s Richest Person In 2026? Hurun Global Rich List 2026 Reveals The Answer

Hurun Global Rich List 2026 is out, revealing the wealthiest, including billionaires and millionaires, of the country. According to the report, India’s billionaire population has climbed to 308, an increase of 24 from last year. Hurun Research Institute released the Hurun Global Rich List 2026 on Saturday.

The surge has pushed India to the third position globally in terms of billionaire count, behind the United States and China.

During the year, 57 new Indian billionaires were added to the global list, the highest number outside the US and China. However, 27 individuals dropped off the list over the same period.

Hurun Global Rich List 2026 Reveals Total Billionaire Wealth Climbs 10% Year-on-Year

The total wealth held by Indian billionaires increased 10 per cent year-on-year, reaching ₹112.6 trillion.

According to the report, 199 Indian billionaires saw their fortunes grow during the year, while 109 individuals either experienced a decline in wealth or saw no significant change. Women accounted for seven per cent of India’s billionaire population.

The Hurun Research Institute noted that India’s billionaire class is increasingly expanding beyond traditional sectors, reflecting the broadening base of the country’s economic growth.

Mumbai Remains India’s Billionaire Hub: Hurun Global Rich List 2026

Mumbai continues to dominate as the Indian city with the highest number of billionaires, hosting 95 individuals on the list.

However, the city has lost the title of Asia’s billionaire capital to Shenzhen.

This year, 15 new billionaires emerged in Mumbai, outpacing other major global cities such as New York City, which added 14, and London, which recorded nine new billionaires.

Overall, the wealth of 199 Indian billionaires increased, while 109 saw a decline or no major change in their net worth.

Mukesh Ambani Or Gautam Adani: Who Is India’s Richest Person According To Hurun Global Rich List 2026? 

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, retained his position as the richest person in India and Asia, with his wealth rising 9 per cent to nearly ₹9.8 lakh crore.

He is followed by Gautam Adani, whose net worth stands at around ₹7.5 lakh crore.

In third place is Roshni Nadar Malhotra and her family of HCL Technologies, with ₹3.2 lakh crore, making her the only woman among India’s top 10 richest individuals.

Cyrus S. Poonawalla and family, promoters of the Serum Institute of India, hold the fourth position, with their wealth rising 44 per cent to ₹3 lakh crore.

Healthcare Sector Creates Most New Billionaires

The healthcare sector produced the highest number of new billionaires in India this year, with 53 new entrants.

It was followed by industrial products, which added 36 billionaires, while the consumer goods sector produced 31 new billionaires.

Although the energy sector added only eight new billionaires, it contributed ₹18.3 lakh crore to India’s total billionaire wealth, accounting for 16 per cent of the country’s total billionaire fortune.

Who Is  India’s Youngest Billionaire Accoridn To Hurun Global Rich List 2026?

The youngest billionaire in India is Ritesh Agarwal, founder of OYO, who is 32 years old. His net worth stands at ₹14,440 crore.

His rise reflects a growing trend of young entrepreneurs shaping India’s wealth landscape.

New Entrepreneurs Outpace Shah Rukh Khan’s Net Worth

The Hurun Global Rich List 2026 also revealed that several new billionaire entrepreneurs have surpassed the net worth of actor Shah Rukh Khan, whose wealth is estimated at $1.3 billion.

The report recorded 57 new Indian entrants, highlighting the rapid expansion of India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Physics Wallah Founders Among Notable New Entrants In Hurun Global Rich List 2026

Among the notable newcomers are Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, founders of the online learning platform Physics Wallah.

Both debuted on the list with an estimated net worth of about $1.7 billion each.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 5:37 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani Or Gautam Adani: Who Is Asia’s & India’s Richest Person In 2026? Hurun Global Rich List 2026 Reveals The Answer

QUICK LINKS