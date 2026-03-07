LIVE TV
Home > Business > Indian Oil Interim Dividend In spotlight: ₹2 Payout Announced; But IOC Shares Slip And Traders Scratch Their Heads- Here's What We Need To Know

Indian Oil Interim Dividend In spotlight: ₹2 Payout Announced; But IOC Shares Slip And Traders Scratch Their Heads- Here’s What We Need To Know

Indian Oil Interim Dividend: Indian Oil announced a ₹2 interim dividend for FY26, but IOC shares slipped on the charts. Traders now face a classic dilemma; chase dividend income or trade volatility as oil prices and market sentiment shift.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: March 7, 2026 00:19:44 IST

Indian Oil Interim Dividend In spotlight: ₹2 Payout Announced; But IOC Shares Slip And Traders Scratch Their Heads- Here’s What We Need To Know

Indian Oil Interim Dividend Announced- But Traders See Red on the Charts

Dalal Street demonstrates its most comical moment through its price drop which accompanies its dividend announcement. The share price of Indian Oil Corporation decreased by 0.57% to reach ₹170.57 on March 6 after the PSU giant declared its Indian Oil interim dividend for FY26. The stock price remained at ₹170.54, which showed a decrease from previous levels. Traders need to answer this question: should they pursue the dividend or should they sell their stock after its value declines? Short-term investors focus on oil price movements, while long-term investors assess the dividend payout. The trading community faces a traditional market dilemma which offers cash benefits but simultaneously decreases stock value.

Will you today choose to keep your dividends or to make a fast stock trade?

Indian Oil Interim Dividend: ₹2 Payout Adds Cheer, But Will Traders Bite?

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited delivered a minor profit increase to its shareholders. The PSU giant’s board approved an Indian Oil interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share for FY26, equal to 20% of its ₹10 face value. The board meeting, which started at 1:00 PM and ended at 1:30 PM, took place on March 6, 2026, to discuss SEBI regulations according to LODR standards.

The reward comes to dividend hunters as a minor yet continuous benefit. The actual trading question for traders asks whether ₹2 will attract buyers or whether the market will focus on oil prices and profit margins. Dalal Street now has a classic debate brewing- income play or trading opportunity.

Indian Oil Interim Dividend: Record Date And Payment Timeline

  • Record Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026, has been fixed to determine eligible shareholders.

  • Dividend Payment: Investors who qualify will receive the payout on or before April 5, 2026.

Indian Oil Interim Dividend: Payouts Announced in FY26

  • Final Dividend: ₹3 per share (Record date: August 8, 2025)

  • First Interim Dividend: ₹5 per share (Record date: December 18, 2025)

  • Second Interim Dividend: ₹2 per share (Record date: March 12, 2026)

Indian Oil Interim Dividend: TDS Rules Investors Should Know

The Indian Oil interim dividend may look like easy cash in your trading account, but the taxman still wants his share. Indian Oil explained that resident shareholders with a valid PAN will experience a 10% deduction as TDS, while those without a valid PAN will face 20% tax deductions from their dividend payments. The first condition states that TDS deductions will not apply to dividends that total less than ₹10,000 in value.

Do you want to stop the deduction from happening? Resident individuals can submit Form 15G (below 60 years) or Form 15H (for senior citizens) along with a PAN copy, as long as their total dividend income for the financial year stays under ₹10,000.

The deduction for non-resident investors amounts to 20%, which includes additional surcharge and cess charges. However, the tax bite can shrink under Double Tax Avoidance Agreements (DTAA) if investors submit documents like a Tax Residency Certificate, Form 10F, and beneficial ownership declarations. So traders, you need to choose between receiving the dividend payments or first determining your tax obligations.

Indian Oil Stock Performance

Metric Details
1 Week Performance Stock declined around 9%
1 Month Performance Down nearly 3%
Year-to-Date Performance Gained about 3%
52-Week High ₹188.96 (February 27, 2026)
52-Week Low ₹117.75 (March 5, 2025)

Q3 FY26 Results: Profit Surges

Financial Metric Details
Net Profit (Q3 FY26) ₹12,125.86 crore
Net Profit (Q3 FY25) ₹2,873.53 crore
Revenue from Operations ₹2.31 lakh crore
Previous Year Revenue ₹2.16 lakh crore
Fuel Sales (Q3 FY26) 26.015 million tonnes
Fuel Sales (Q3 FY25) 24.78 million tonnes

Market Capitalisation And Exchange Details

Parameter Details
Market Capitalisation ₹2.41 lakh crore (as of March 6, 2026)
NSE Symbol IOC
BSE Security Code 530965
Regulatory Update Dividend announcement communicated to NSE and BSE in compliance with regulations

Indian Oil Interim Dividend: Deadline To Submit Documents For TDS Benefits

The investors who want to decrease their tax burden from the Indian Oil interim dividend must take immediate action. The company has set March 12, 2026, as the final deadline for shareholders to submit documents required for TDS exemptions or reduced tax rates. The company requires all documents to be uploaded through its designated registrar and transfer agent, KFin Technologies. Shareholders who intend to utilize benefits through Form 15G, Form 15H, or DTAA must complete their documentation before the specified cutoff time. Indian Oil has clearly stated that any requests or documents submitted after March 12 will not be accepted. The message to investors states that they must submit their documents before the deadline because tax deductions could reduce their dividend payments.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 12:17 AM IST
QUICK LINKS