Home > Business > Crude Oil Prices Explode 11% As Middle East War Boils Over; US President Trump’s ‘Unconditional Surrender’ Demand Sends Brent Past $90

Oil prices surge as US–Iran conflict escalates, Middle East tensions intensify, and supply tightens at the Strait of Hormuz. Trump’s hardline stance adds market uncertainty, impacting traders and global economies.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 6, 2026 22:45:10 IST

US President Donald Trump has taken a tough approach toward Iran with his intensified Middle East policy efforts. Trump made his position clear through his Truth Social statement, declaring: “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

He also offered a silver lining. According to Trump, the US and its allies plan to rebuild Iran after its surrender. “IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. ‘MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).’” Whether Iran can emerge as a prosperous nation after its war period remains uncertain and will only be revealed in the future.

Now, anyone who doesn’t have the full context must be utterly confused- this isn’t just a war. It’s a full-blown political drama, wreaking havoc on both the emotions and wallets of ordinary people. Let me keep it short and expain you here-

Oil Price Surge Amid Fears Of Prolonged War

The world felt it in its wallets on Friday evening, 6 March, because crude oil prices increased due to rising concerns about a Middle East conflict that would continue for an extended period. Brent crude futures experienced a 7.5% increase when they reached $91.84 per barrel after exceeding $90 for the first time since April 2024. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) experienced an 11% increase at $89.62 per barrel, which matched the prices from October.

The surging prices represent more than screen numbers because they demonstrate how geopolitical conflicts produce actual effects. The general public faces increasing fuel costs because central banks need to maintain interest rates for extended periods, which creates economic pressure that affects all regions of the world.

Trump arrived at the center of this disorder because he demands Iran should provide its complete surrender while he guarantees a future that includes rebuilding efforts. The Gulf region experiences missile attacks and drone operations while people ask whether political systems and oil industries can navigate this intense situation without destroying worldwide economic systems.

Intensifying Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Price Higher

Why are oil prices on fire? Because the Middle East isn’t just simmering- it’s boiling. Israel’s strikes on Iranian infrastructure, paired with Iranian drones and missiles buzzing over Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE, have investors gripping their portfolios.

Trump claims Iran’s air force and defenses are “gone ahead of schedule and at levels people have never seen before,” while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi vows no negotiations and hints at a ground invasion.

The Gulf- the world’s energy lifeline- is under threat, and traders are betting on shortages. So Every missile, every strike, every drone that now hits, It is consumers directly at the pump.

So, the real question for the world: Can politics, war, and oil markets survive this high-stakes showdown without breaking the global economy?

What Is the Long-Term Outlook of the Oil Price Surge and Oil Market?

The current US–Iran conflict, together with regional unrest, has created continuous upward pressure on oil prices. The following points need evaluation:

  • Brent crude up 52% since late December: The surge is largely driven by the US–Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil passage.

  • Historical context – 2021–2022: Brent climbed 68.5% in just five months (Nov 2021–Mar 2022) during earlier geopolitical tensions, showing how quickly prices can spike.

  • Russia–Ukraine war impact: Brent prices exceeded $139 per barrel in 2022, demonstrating how international markets react to supply disruption wars.

  • All-time peak in 2008: In July 2008, Brent reached a price of $148 per barrel, which later fell to $36, showing how much oil prices can fluctuate in international markets.

  • Supply restrictions: The current regional unrest has led energy producers to decrease their production, which results in decreased supply and increased market prices.

Top 3 Reasons Behind The Current Oil Price Surge

  • Middle East Tensions Are Roaring: The region is experiencing missile and drone attacks, along with airstrikes. Traders feel the stress as oil markets react to every US–Iran conflict development.
  • Trump’s Dramatic Hardline: “Unconditional surrender,” anyone? Trump’s plans to restore Iran keep markets unstable, creating complex political challenges that push investors into risky bets.
  • Supply Squeeze Alert: The Strait of Hormuz is tight, and producers are shutting down output. Reduced supply plus rising uncertainty drives prices up faster than your morning coffee shot.

Traders, the lesson is clear: watch the headlines, watch the pumps, and maybe keep that stop-loss handy- because in this market, every drone hum counts.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Aldo Read:‘The Zionist Regime Has Made A Big Mistake’: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s X Account Shares First Post After Iran Supreme Leader’s Death, Warns Israel, Shares An AI Missile Image

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 10:45 PM IST
