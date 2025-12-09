LIVE TV
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO To Launch ₹10,602 Crore OFS On December 12 With Price Band ₹2,061–₹2,165 And Grey Market Premium ₹85

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 9, 2025 13:08:50 IST

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: ICICI Prudential AMC has plans to launch a mammoth IPO worth ₹10,602 crore, so it is ready for a grand debut on December 12, 2025. Investors should get their calendars ready! The company has determined a price range of ₹2,061 to ₹2,165 per share, which ascribes a mind-boggling ₹1.07 lakh crore value to this asset management behemoth, indeed, that’s over a lakh crore, hence it’s one of the largest IPOs in the recent past.

But a twist worth mentioning is that this IPO is exclusively an offer-for-sale (OFS) by the promoter, UK’s Prudential Corporation Holdings. Thus, none of the proceeds will reach ICICI Prudential AMC directly, and the company won’t obtain a fresh capital infusion; rather, it’s simply about the existing shareholders cashing out their shares.

For investors, this situation is a mixture of thrill and tactic, one gets a portion of the second-largest AMC of India in terms of assets without the company itself seeking funds. This IPO has an enormous valuation and strong endorsement, so it is sure to be a hot ticket. Are you ready to get on board?

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Grey Market Trends and Listing Outlook

Category Details
Grey Market Premium (GMP) ₹85, indicating modest investor enthusiasm
Estimated Listing Gain ~3.9% at the upper end of the price band
IPO Price Band ₹2,061 – ₹2,165 per share
Company Valuation ~₹1.07 lakh crore

ICICI Prudential AMC: Risks Every Investor Should Know

Q1: What’s the deal with concentration risk?
A1: Think of it like putting too many eggs in one basket. Five of the largest equity schemes hold 53% of equity AUM, and debt schemes cover 68%. If these schemes wobble during market turbulence, the AMC’s performance could feel the shake.

Q2: Could employees cause trouble?
A2: Yes, potentially. Misconduct like mis-selling, insider trading, or document falsification could hit the AMC with regulatory penalties, financial losses, and reputational damage.

Q3: Are regulations a hurdle?
A3: Absolutely. As a SEBI-regulated entity, non-compliance could lead to fines, sanctions, or extra compliance costs, possibly putting the AMC at a competitive disadvantage.

Q4: How fierce is competition?
A4: The Indian AMC space is a battleground. New players keep things innovative, and failure to adapt or differentiate could shrink market share or assets under management.

Q5: Do market and economic factors matter?
A5: Big time. Volatility in domestic and global markets can impact results, operations, and cash flows, so investors need to stay alert to broader economic swings.

(With Inputs)
First published on: Dec 9, 2025 1:08 PM IST
QUICK LINKS