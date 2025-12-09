ICICI Prudential AMC IPO To Launch ₹10,602 Crore OFS On December 12 With Price Band ₹2,061–₹2,165 And Grey Market Premium ₹85

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: ICICI Prudential AMC has plans to launch a mammoth IPO worth ₹10,602 crore, so it is ready for a grand debut on December 12, 2025. Investors should get their calendars ready! The company has determined a price range of ₹2,061 to ₹2,165 per share, which ascribes a mind-boggling ₹1.07 lakh crore value to this asset management behemoth, indeed, that’s over a lakh crore, hence it’s one of the largest IPOs in the recent past.
But a twist worth mentioning is that this IPO is exclusively an offer-for-sale (OFS) by the promoter, UK’s Prudential Corporation Holdings. Thus, none of the proceeds will reach ICICI Prudential AMC directly, and the company won’t obtain a fresh capital infusion; rather, it’s simply about the existing shareholders cashing out their shares.
For investors, this situation is a mixture of thrill and tactic, one gets a portion of the second-largest AMC of India in terms of assets without the company itself seeking funds. This IPO has an enormous valuation and strong endorsement, so it is sure to be a hot ticket. Are you ready to get on board?
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.