Income Tax Refund Delay FY 2024-25: ITR Refunds STILL Pending? CBDT Explains The Delay And How You Can Stay Updated, Here’s Everything You Should Know

Income Tax Refunds (ITR Delay FY 2024-25): You are not the only one! A lot of people who paid their taxes and submitted their ITR for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) are also feeling the same. They are checking their bank accounts, tapping their fingers and wondering if their refund has gone astray.
The last date for filing the ITR was September 16, and while some of the fortunate ones have already seen the money coming safely into their accounts, others are still wondering, looking at the “pending” status as if it’s a mysterious riddle.
We understand it is quite annoying, but just think about it this way, that your refund is late in a stylish manner, undergoing a thorough VIP check by the IT Department to make sure that everything is alright. So, hang in there, be patient, and maybe check your ITR details once again, your money is coming, and soon your bank account will be greeted with that surprise it is waiting for!
Common Reasons Revealed: CBDT Explains ITR Refund Delays
