Home > Business > Income Tax Refund Delay FY 2024-25: ITR Refunds STILL Pending? CBDT Explains The Delay And How You Can Stay Updated, Here's Everything You Should Know

Income Tax Refund Delay FY 2024-25: ITR Refunds STILL Pending? CBDT Explains The Delay And How You Can Stay Updated, Here’s Everything You Should Know

ITR Refund Delay: Income tax refunds for FY 2024-25 are delayed due to high-value, red-flagged claims. CBDT ensures low-value refunds are processed; taxpayers can check status online and expect payments by December.

Income Tax Refund Delay FY 2024-25: ITR Refunds Pending? CBDT Explains the Delay and How You Can Stay Updated
Income Tax Refund Delay FY 2024-25: ITR Refunds Pending? CBDT Explains the Delay and How You Can Stay Updated

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 11, 2025 13:39:12 IST

Income Tax Refund Delay FY 2024-25: ITR Refunds STILL Pending? CBDT Explains The Delay And How You Can Stay Updated, Here’s Everything You Should Know

Income Tax Refunds (ITR Delay FY 2024-25):  You are not the only one! A lot of people who paid their taxes and submitted their ITR for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) are also feeling the same. They are checking their bank accounts, tapping their fingers and wondering if their refund has gone astray.

The last date for filing the ITR was September 16, and while some of the fortunate ones have already seen the money coming safely into their accounts, others are still wondering, looking at the “pending” status as if it’s a mysterious riddle.

We understand it is quite annoying, but just think about it this way, that your refund is late in a stylish manner, undergoing a thorough VIP check by the IT Department to make sure that everything is alright. So, hang in there, be patient, and maybe check your ITR details once again, your money is coming, and soon your bank account will be greeted with that surprise it is waiting for!

Common Reasons Revealed: CBDT Explains ITR Refund Delays

To tackle the issues, CBDT Chairman, Ravi Agrawal revealed on Monday that the IT Department is in the process of examining some cases with doubtful deductions, which is the reason behind the slow processing of some tax returns. Therefore, if your refund has not yet been credited to your account, you can consider it being trapped in this meticulous examination process, analogy is your refund is going through a BIG security check before arriving at your bank safely!

Here Is What CBDT Chairman, Ravi Agrawal Said About ITR Refund Delay

High-Value and Red-Flagged Refunds Under Review

Agrawal further said that the department was analysing some of the refund claims which were identified as “high-value” or were “red-flagged” by the system due to claims of certain deductions.

“Low-value refunds are being released. We have analysed and found that some wrong refunds or deductions were being claimed. So, this is a continuous process,” he said.

Reasons Behind Negative Growth in Refunds

The CBDT Chairman argued that the so-called “negative growth” in refunds was being seen probably because the number of claims have also gone down as TDS rates were rationalised. According to official data from last week, ITR Refunds have dropped 18% to over ₹2.42 lakh crore between April 1 and November 10.

Advisory for Taxpayers

The income tax department has also written to the taxpayers to file a revised return in case they have forgotten something.

Steps Taken to Reduce Pendency

“We have taken a lot of steps and our appellate authorities are working overtime to ensure that the pendency is liquidated. During prior years…because of Covid etc., pendency got accumulated, but I may share that this year more than 40%, as compared to last year, disposal has been done in appeals and I think we will end the year with a much, much higher number of appeals disposed of,” the CBDT Chairman said.

When Will You Get Your ITR Refund?

So theres’ a good news! Ravi Agrawal says taxpayers can expect their refunds to land in their accounts by next month.

“We hope to release the remaining refunds by this month or by December,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

If your ITR was simple and low-value, chances are it’s already on the fast track, no red flags, no delays. For everyone else, think of your refund as taking the scenic route, getting a thorough check before arriving safely in your bank.

So hang tight, keep an eye on your account, and soon that refund notification will finally make your day!

Quick Steps For How to Check ITR Refund Status Online

  1. Here is a step-by-step guide to check your ITR refund status:
  2. Visit the official income tax e-filing portal at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/
  3. Log in with your credentials and the OTP.
  4. Navigate to the Refund/Demand Status section from the e-File menu.
  5. Select the applicable Assessment Year (AY 2025-26).
  6. Click on ‘View Details’ to check the status of your income tax refund.
(With Inputs From CBDT Chairman Quotes)
First published on: Dec 11, 2025 1:25 PM IST
Tags: AY 2025-26 refundCBDT updatecheck ITR refund statushigh-value refundIncome tax refund delayITR FY 2024-25ITR processingpending income tax refundred-flagged ITRtax refund online

Income Tax Refund Delay FY 2024-25: ITR Refunds STILL Pending? CBDT Explains The Delay And How You Can Stay Updated, Here’s Everything You Should Know

