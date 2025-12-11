Income Tax Refund Delay FY 2024-25: ITR Refunds STILL Pending? CBDT Explains The Delay And How You Can Stay Updated, Here’s Everything You Should Know

To tackle the issues, CBDT Chairman, Ravi Agrawal revealed on Monday that the IT Department is in the process of examining some cases with doubtful deductions, which is the reason behind the slow processing of some tax returns. Therefore, if your refund has not yet been credited to your account, you can consider it being trapped in this meticulous examination process, analogy is your refund is going through a BIG security check before arriving at your bank safely!

Here Is What CBDT Chairman, Ravi Agrawal Said About ITR Refund Delay

High-Value and Red-Flagged Refunds Under Review

Agrawal further said that the department was analysing some of the refund claims which were identified as “high-value” or were “red-flagged” by the system due to claims of certain deductions.

“Low-value refunds are being released. We have analysed and found that some wrong refunds or deductions were being claimed. So, this is a continuous process,” he said.

Reasons Behind Negative Growth in Refunds

The CBDT Chairman argued that the so-called “negative growth” in refunds was being seen probably because the number of claims have also gone down as TDS rates were rationalised. According to official data from last week, ITR Refunds have dropped 18% to over ₹2.42 lakh crore between April 1 and November 10.

Advisory for Taxpayers

The income tax department has also written to the taxpayers to file a revised return in case they have forgotten something.

Steps Taken to Reduce Pendency