India, EU reaffirm commitment to early conclusion of FTA talks: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): India and the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their commitment to the early conclusion of ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between the two sides.

In an social media post on X, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal wrote that a balanced and mutually beneficial FTA will unlock new opportunities.

In his X post he said, “As the India-EU FTA negotiations continue, we reiterated our shared commitment towards its early conclusion. A balanced and mutually beneficial FTA will unlock new opportunities for people & businesses on both sides.”

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen are on a visit to India from September 12-13. They will lead the negotiations on the Free-Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union.

On September 9, the EU Embassy in India posted, “On 12-13 Sept, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Agriculture & Food Commissioner Christophe Hansen will be in town to meet Minister Piyush Goyal, take stock & power up India-EU business ties and connect with key stakeholders.”

The India-European Union Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) is expected to be implemented later this year, once all parties complete their ratification processes.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul reaffirmed his country’s commitment to finalising the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union as soon as possible.

During the meetings, India has emphasised that meaningful progress in trade negotiations requires equal focus on non-tariff barriers (NTBs) alongside tariff discussions and regulatory frameworks must be inclusive, proportionate, and avoid restricting trade.

India has, over the past 5 years, inked several trade deals, that include the India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) implemented in 2021, the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) in 2022, the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) in 2024, and the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed in 2025, which is yet to come into force.

Meanwhile, India is in talks for several other agreements, including the India-EU FTA, India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), India-Sri Lanka Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement, India-Peru FTA, India-Chile CEPA, India-New Zealand FTA, and a bilateral trade agreement with the United States. (ANI)

