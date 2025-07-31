Home > Business > India Stares at $7 Billion Annual Loss After Trump Slaps 25% Tariff On Indian Goods

India Stares at $7 Billion Annual Loss After Trump Slaps 25% Tariff On Indian Goods

India faces a potential $7 billion annual export loss as the U.S. imposes a 25% tariff on Indian goods. Traders fear disrupted supply chains, payment delays, and rising uncertainty. CTI hints at a possible boycott of American products in response.

India Stares at $7 Billion Annual Loss After Trump Slaps 25% Tariff On Indian Goods

Published By: ARZU SETH
Published: July 31, 2025 21:15:00 IST

The recent announcement of a 25% additional tariff on Indian goods by US President Donald Trump has sent shockwaves through India’s export community.

Effective August 1, this decision is expected to significantly impact Indo-US trade relations, potentially costing Indian exporters around $7 billion annually.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), the top organization of traders and factory owners  have shared huge concerns 

This announcement has increased tension among Indian traders. Goods are already on the way under old rates, and now the uncertainty is hurting both exporters and payment cycles –Brijesh Goyal CTI Chairman

Goyal highlighted India exports variety of products like metal, pearls, stones, leather, chemical, textiles, electronic, electric, spices, machinery parts, pharmaceutical, Medicine and rice etc. to the US

The imposition of tariffs will significantly impact exports from Delhi to America, affecting the payment system and causing difficulties for traders and businesses on India and America sides.

With goods already in transit being delivered at the old rate, traders are facing uncertainty about pre-orders, creating an atmosphere of unease in the business community.

Imposition of 25% tariffs is expected to disrupt not only trade flows but also supply chains, pre-existing export agreements, billing systems. 

CTI General Secretary Gurmeet Arora echoed similar sentiments, stating that the announcement had come as a blow to domestic businesses that were only beginning to recover post-pandemic

“Many exporters are now confused about how to handle pre-orders. There’s a lot of uncertainty in the market, and that’s always bad for business”

Adding to the growing resistance, CTI’s Senior Vice President Deepak Garg and Vice President Rahul Adlakha have warned of a possible nationwide campaign against American products, taking a cue from earlier successful efforts like the “Boycott Chinese Goods” movement during Indian festivals.

CTI will soon consult with trader bodies to launch a campaign against American goods. If China could face a boycott during festivals, why not the U.S.? India consume a lot of US products from beverages and snacks to large food chains and digital services, All of this will be targeted.

Also Read: Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy

Tags: us-india trade deal

RELATED News

Rs 11,169 Crore Multi-Tracking Rail Projects Approved: What This Means For Six States?
India’s First 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant Commissioned: Will It Be A Game-Changer For Clean Energy?
Over 50% MSMEs Report Sales Growth in Q1FY26: Why Are Exporters Struggling? SIDBI Survey Insights
Tata Motors To Acquire Iveco: Is This the Birth Of A New Global Auto Giant?
Adani Enterprises Posts Strong Q1 FY26 Results: Is the Company Shifting Focus To Green Energy & Next-Gen Infra?

LATEST NEWS

Night of Horror: Nine Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Air Assault on Kyiv
Uma Bharti Breaks Down After NIA Court Acquits All Accused In Malegaon Case, Demands Punishment For Those Who Labelled ‘Saffron terror’
Chinese Crackdown in Tibet: Two Detained by Forces For Praising the Dalai Lama
Women’s Cricket World Cup: Alyssa Healy Predicts England, India As Australia’s Biggest Challenges
TTD Warns Devotees Against Making Reels in Tirumala
PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Aug 2 To Inaugurate Development Projects Rs 2,200 crore
US Prez Announces 90-Day Trade Talks With Mexico as 25% Tariffs Remain in Place
Relief for Japanese: Tsunami Warnings Lifted in Japan Following 8.7-Magnitude Earthquake
Max Verstappen Quashes Rumors, Officially Confirms Stay With Red Bull Until 2026
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla Criticises The USA President For The ‘Dead Economy’ Remark
India Stares at $7 Billion Annual Loss After Trump Slaps 25% Tariff On Indian Goods

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Stares at $7 Billion Annual Loss After Trump Slaps 25% Tariff On Indian Goods

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Stares at $7 Billion Annual Loss After Trump Slaps 25% Tariff On Indian Goods
India Stares at $7 Billion Annual Loss After Trump Slaps 25% Tariff On Indian Goods
India Stares at $7 Billion Annual Loss After Trump Slaps 25% Tariff On Indian Goods
India Stares at $7 Billion Annual Loss After Trump Slaps 25% Tariff On Indian Goods

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?