Home > Business > Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy

Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy

Trump's 25% tariff on Indian goods could disrupt exports, especially in pharmaceuticals, textiles, oil, and electronics. With the US being India’s largest export partner, this policy may raise costs, reduce export volumes, and alter global supply chains, impacting industries worldwide.

Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 31, 2025 15:46:38 IST

US President Donald Trump’s decision to enforce a 25% tariff on Indian goods is tending to affect India’s global exports. The industries most affected include pharmaceuticals, textiles, oil and gas, auto components, and electronic equipment.

The United States is India’s largest export destination, according to data from India’s Ministry of Commerce. It accounts for more than $78 billion in exports in the financial year 2024. Two industrial sectors, Pharmaceuticals and textiles, alone make up around 30% of this figure.

Industry experts admit that a tariff of this scale could increase prices for US buyers significantly. However, it will likely drop India’s export volumes in the short term for sure. Other major exports to the US market, electronic goods, auto parts, and refined petroleum products, may also see a further decline due to higher landed costs.

Pharmaceutical Exports May Face Regulatory and Cost Challenges

Pharmaceutical production in India is ranked high on the global stage; India is the third-largest producer in terms of volume. More than 40% of generic drugs produced by India are sold to the US.

This new tariff policy may increase procurement costs for healthcare providers in America. This new tariff will further delay supply chains. There are chances of adding regulatory complexities, including new documentation and additional requirements for shipping firms to export their goods to the US.

Energy and Textile Sectors Under Pressure Amid Global Competition

India’s refined oil exports and textile goods could face greater pressure in global markets. This includes garments and home furnishings-related items. Also, annual textile imports from India to the US total around $8 billion, according to data from the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA).

Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy

(Data Source: US Energy Information Administration)

This rise in tariffs imposed by the US may shift sourcing to other low-cost nations like Vietnam, Bangladesh, or Mexico. For the energy sector, which depends heavily on US demand for refined fuels, the tariffs may reduce margins, increase costs, fluctuate demand, and trigger a re-evaluation of trade partners and routes.

Also Read: Is Trump’s ‘America First’ Policy Targeting Russia-Linked Trade? India And Others Could Face Rising Tariffs

Tags: Trump trade tariffsus-india trade deal

RELATED News

US Copper Tariff Hike: 50% Tariff Could Backfire On American Industry, Warns GTRI
US Tariff Shock: Indian Gem And Jewellery Sector, Faces Job Losses And Export Crisis
Mukesh Ambani’s Biggest IPO Yet: Jio Is Ready To Move, Will It Shake India’s Markets?
Adani Open To Investing $10 Billion In Vietnam, Says Bloomberg
PM-Kisan 20th Installment Alert: ₹20,500 Crore To Hit Accounts—PM Modi To Hand Over Funds In Varanasi This August!

LATEST NEWS

Abita Devi
Who Is Gyan Chand Manjhi, BJP’s Dalit Leader From Garkha Who Fought To Reclaim Ground
Abidur Rahman
Tamil Nadu SSLC & HSE (+1) Supplementary Results 2025 declared
8th India-Brazil Defence Committee Meet to Strengthen Military Cooperation
Who Is Ramayan Manjhi, The Silent Legacy Of Dalit Face Of BJP Of The Darauli Origin
Red Sox Bolster Bullpen with Steven Matz in Deal with Cardinals
Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu
Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices
Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy
Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy
Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy
Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy
Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?