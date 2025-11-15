LIVE TV
Home > Business > Indian Battery Manufacturers Association Appoints Avik Roy as President and Harshavardhana Gourineni as Vice President

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 15, 2025 16:20:23 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15: The Indian Battery Manufacturers Association (IBMA) has announced the appointment of Mr. Avik Kumar Roy, CEO and Managing Director of Exide Industries Ltd., as its new President during the Association’s 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Kolkata on 12th November 2025.

Mr. Avik Roy succeeds Ms. Preeti Bajaj, Managing Director & CEO of Luminous Power Technologies, who served as the outgoing President of IBMA.

The Association also elected Mr. Harshavardhana Gourineni, Executive Director, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, as the new Vice President.

The 4th AGM brought together prominent leaders and stakeholders from across India’s lead-acid battery manufacturing industry. Discussions centered around the sector’s ongoing transformation, driven by advancements in battery chemistries and the accelerating shift toward e-mobility and renewable energy, both of which are creating new opportunities and challenges for traditional Lead-acid battery applications and exciting opportunities in other chemistries.

Looking ahead, IBMA has outlined a series of strategic focus areas for the coming year. The Association aims to enhance circularity across the battery industry by promoting sustainable manufacturing and recycling practices that improve material recovery and reduce waste. A key priority will be to strengthen public advocacy efforts before regulatory authorities to ensure that the interests of battery manufacturers are  represented in an effective manner.

In addition, IBMA plans to benchmark industry standards for manufacturing and recycling Lead-acid batteries, creating a consistent framework for quality and environmental responsibility. The organization also seeks to enhance public perception about the importance, sustainability, and circular nature of Lead-acid batteries that will continue to play an important role in automotive and energy storage applications, while increasing visibility for the industry among key stakeholders. Another important goal is to expand IBMA’s membership base by including more manufacturers within its fold, thereby fostering greater collaboration and collective strength across the sector.

With these new leadership appointments and strategic priorities, IBMA aims to reinforce its role as the leading voice for India’s battery manufacturers, fostering innovation, sustainability, and responsible growth across the energy storage ecosystem.

