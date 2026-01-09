LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Indian Markets End Weak For Fifth Day: Elecon, IEX Slide While Nalco, Hind Zinc Gain

Indian Markets End Weak For Fifth Day: Elecon, IEX Slide While Nalco, Hind Zinc Gain

Indian markets ended lower for the fifth straight session as global trade worries and geopolitical tensions dented sentiment, dragging Sensex, Nifty, midcaps and smallcaps deeper into weekly losses.

Indian Markets End Weak For Fifth Day: Elecon, IEX Slide While Nalco, Hind Zinc Gain
Indian Markets End Weak For Fifth Day: Elecon, IEX Slide While Nalco, Hind Zinc Gain

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 9, 2026 16:00:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian Markets End Weak For Fifth Day: Elecon, IEX Slide While Nalco, Hind Zinc Gain

Stock Market Closing: Markets On Edge As Global Worries Keep Investor Nerves Taut

The Indian stock market again had a bad day on Friday, January 9, marking five successive days of losses and raising fresh concerns. Investor confidence remained weak as geopolitical tensions rose and fears over global trade showed no signs of easing. The Nifty 50 fell 193 points (0.75%) to close at 25,683, while the Sensex slipped 0.72% to finish at 83,574, another day, another blow to portfolios.

You Might Be Interested In

If you thought that was bad, think again. For the week, the Nifty recorded its steepest decline in over three months, falling 2.45%, while the Sensex dropped 2.55%, marking its worst five-day performance since late September. The pain wasn’t limited to the frontline indices either, mid-cap stocks slipped, and small-caps took a sharper hit, highlighting growing risk aversion. The key question now is whether this is just a pause or the start of a deeper shift in market sentiment.

Sectoral Performance: Most Sectors In the Red

Top Stock Losers (Nifty 500)

  • Elecon Engineering: Crashed 16.2% after weak Q3 earnings

  • Indian Energy Exchange (IEX): Slumped 8% on market coupling concerns

  • Manappuram Finance: Fell 7.5% amid RBI objections to the Bain deal

  • Force Motors: Dropped 7%, extending its losing streak

  • Transformers & Rectifiers: Slid 6.6%

  • Others: Tejas Networks, Siemens Energy India, Godrej Properties, Reliance Infrastructure (down up to 5%)

Bright Spots Amid Market Gloom

  • National Aluminium: Jumped 4.6%

  • Hindustan Zinc: Rebounded 3%

  • Other Gainers: Oil India, Coforge, Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints, Ipca Laboratories (up 1.5%–2.7%)

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stock Market Alert: Buckle Up! Trump Tariff Verdict By US Supreme Court Could…

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 4:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: geopolitical-tensionsglobal trade worriesIndian equitiesindian stock marketinvestor sentimentmarket sell-offmarket-volatilityNifty 50 closingNifty midcapNifty smallcapsensex todayStock market closingstock market news

RELATED News

Sahi Unveils Scalper 2.0 — A High-Performance Upgrade Built with Traders, For Real Markets

Tira Takes The Spotlight: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Beauty Hub Brings Global Glam To India, Led By Isha Ambani & Bhakti Modi; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Investor Alarm! Sensex Dips 600+, Nifty Slides 200+, Global Uncertainty Pushes Stock Market Into Turbulent Waters

Gold and Defence Stocks Rally as Venezuela Crisis Escalates, Safe‑Haven Demand Surges Amid US Military Actions

Stock Market Alert: Buckle Up! Trump Tariff Verdict By US Supreme Court Could Rock Global Markets; Here’s How

LATEST NEWS

‘Russia Unleashed 242 Drones, 22 Cruise Missiles, 13 Ballistic Missiles On Ukraine; 4 Killed, Dozens Injured,’ Says Zelenskyy

Trump Cancels Second Wave of US Attacks on Venezuela After Caracas Agrees to Cooperate, Cites Prisoner Releases

Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? Sabarimala Chief Priest And Member Of Prominent Tantri Family In Kerala Arrested In Controversial Gold Theft Case

Indian Markets End Weak For Fifth Day: Elecon, IEX Slide While Nalco, Hind Zinc Gain

PV Sindhu Advances To Semis After Akane Yamaguchi Retires In Quarterfinal In Malaysia Open 2026

Tu Yaa Main Teaser: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gaurav Weekend Getaway Goes Wrong, Romantic Thriller Promises Chills

Kerala Horror: Stepmother Burns Five-Year-Old’s Private Parts With Heated Spatula for Bedwetting, Abuse Exposed After Child Couldn’t Sit in Class

‘Symbol Of Resistance’: Iranian Women Ignite Viral Protest By Lighting Cigarettes With Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Photos, See Pics!

‘Kaha Se Aate Hai Aise Log’: Ghaziabad Restaurant Worker Caught Spitting On Tandoori Roti; Arrested After Video Goes VIRAL

ED-Mamata Banerjee Showdown: Investigation Agency Sources Say Police Threatened Officers With Arrest If They ‘Documented Recovery From Raid’

Indian Markets End Weak For Fifth Day: Elecon, IEX Slide While Nalco, Hind Zinc Gain

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian Markets End Weak For Fifth Day: Elecon, IEX Slide While Nalco, Hind Zinc Gain

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian Markets End Weak For Fifth Day: Elecon, IEX Slide While Nalco, Hind Zinc Gain
Indian Markets End Weak For Fifth Day: Elecon, IEX Slide While Nalco, Hind Zinc Gain
Indian Markets End Weak For Fifth Day: Elecon, IEX Slide While Nalco, Hind Zinc Gain
Indian Markets End Weak For Fifth Day: Elecon, IEX Slide While Nalco, Hind Zinc Gain

QUICK LINKS