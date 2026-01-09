Indian Markets End Weak For Fifth Day: Elecon, IEX Slide While Nalco, Hind Zinc Gain

Stock Market Closing: Markets On Edge As Global Worries Keep Investor Nerves Taut

The Indian stock market again had a bad day on Friday, January 9, marking five successive days of losses and raising fresh concerns. Investor confidence remained weak as geopolitical tensions rose and fears over global trade showed no signs of easing. The Nifty 50 fell 193 points (0.75%) to close at 25,683, while the Sensex slipped 0.72% to finish at 83,574, another day, another blow to portfolios.

If you thought that was bad, think again. For the week, the Nifty recorded its steepest decline in over three months, falling 2.45%, while the Sensex dropped 2.55%, marking its worst five-day performance since late September. The pain wasn’t limited to the frontline indices either, mid-cap stocks slipped, and small-caps took a sharper hit, highlighting growing risk aversion. The key question now is whether this is just a pause or the start of a deeper shift in market sentiment.